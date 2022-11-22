Read full article on original website
Lucky Day Lotto Ticket Worth $550,000 sold in Bloomington
An Illinois Lottery Player has 550,000 reasons to be thankful this Thanksgiving. Someone snagged a Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $550,000 at a gas station in Bloomington. This lucky player is now the 28th Illinois Lottery player who has won a prize of $500,000 or more with Lucky Day Lotto so far this year.
Free holiday stage play coming to the Glen Theater on December 3
There is profound truth in the simple idiom that, “to whom much is given, much is required.”. In Gary, there are countless good people constantly doing good things for good causes throughout the year with nothing expected in return but the gratification of knowing that they are making a difference. But no matter how much is done, giving is in many ways like love. There are always more needs, so you can never give too much.
$1 Million Lucky Day Lotto Jackpot won in Joliet
The owner and employees at a BP gas station in Joliet are all waiting in anticipation to find out which one of their regular customers snagged a Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth a cool million dollars. Jefferson BP, located at 1987 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet, sold the winning ticket...
Illinois measure would give income tax exemption for student loan ‘forgiveness’
Illinois state senators are aiming to pass a student loan forgiveness income tax exemption, among other changes to the tax code. Lawmakers were in Springfield for two days the week before Thanksgiving. They’re back next week for three days to finish out the year. One bill in the cue includes amendments. State Sen. Celina Villanueva told a Senate committee earlier this month it has four components.
Over 90 percent of voters in Black wards supported Pritzker
Black voters in Chicago during the midterm election supported Governor JB Pritzker at the polls more than any ethnic group in the city, according to an extensive analysis from the Chicago Board of Elections. Pritzker cruised to a second term on Tuesday, November 8, taking 54.8 percent of the vote...
DuSable Museum Center raises more than $350,000 at annual gala
In late October, The DuSable Museum of Black History and Education Center hosted its first Gala since the onset of the pandemic. The Wings of Celebration Gala attracted hundreds of guests to Chicago’s historic South Side raising more than $350,000 to support The DuSable’s education programs, including community education, youth education, summer and afterschool programs, and educational advocacy for history and arts and culture curriculum.
Village of Robbins distributes over 500 turkeys to residents
The Village of Robbins held its second Annual Thanksgiving Turkey & Ham Giveaway for residents. As the holidays make their debut, Robbins is making it their duty to contribute in a large way this season. Mayor Darren Bryant hosted this year’s annual giveaway with a grateful heart. The giveaway comes at such a pivotal time as inflation has crossed over into all sectors throughout the United States. Many local senior residents expressed how thankful they are to experience just a bit of relief by receiving the free turkeys.
Advocates want to make sure children living in extreme poverty receive their child support payments
A new, animated video released last week by anti-poverty advocates starts with “You would think that child support goes toward supporting children, right? But families in Illinois who need the most help are getting just a fraction of child support payments.”. The video goes on to explain that families...
Delta Sigma Theta 17th annual free Thanksgiving day dinner
The Gary Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated focuses on uplifting the community in which it serves and has been providing the citizens of Gary, IN and the surrounding communities a robust meal and fellowship for Thanksgiving. This year’s 17th annual Thanksgiving Dinner will be on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at St. Timothy Community Church, 1600 Grant Street in Gary from 11AM-2PM. This event is FREE and open to the public.
Black Fashion Week USA Wraps Ups The End of the Year at Chicago Public Libraries
BFWUSA Educates Chicago With Fascinating History of African Headwraps and Gives a Glimpse into 2023 at Local Charity Event. Black Fashion Week USA in partnership with Chicago Public Library is currently on an educational tour throughout the city of Chicago. The events will incorporate the history of the head wraps, live demonstrations, and raffle giveaways. BFWUSA will also sponsor a high fashion showcase to benefit the Kappa League of Richton Park Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Kappa as they raise money for college scholarships. If you missed the first online Zoom date, you can still catch the in-person tour and get a sneak peek for 2023 on the following dates and locations:
Illinois Lottery players win big in historic Powerball draw
Record-Breaking $2.04 Billion Jackpot Struck in California. The record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot was won by one lucky player in California on November 8, 2022, setting the world record for the largest jackpot ever won in lottery history. The jackpot was already a record $1.9 billion but grew to $2.04...
Rep. LaShawn Ford says SB 828 prison voting rights bill not dead
Rep. LaShawn Ford (D-8th) last week pushed for passage of SB 828 that would have given 27,299 Illinois prisoners the right to vote. It failed by three votes during the veto session, but he has until January 10, 2023 to revive it. Rep. LaShawn Ford’s Senate Bill 828 which would...
Rainbow PUSH to honor Judge Arnette Hubbard
Jurist considered a “trailblazer and pillar” of the community. Reverend Jesse Jackson and Bishop Tavis Grant, acting national executive director for the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, will honor Cook County Circuit Court Judge Arnette Hubbard on Saturday, November 26, at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, for her trailblazing legal career that has crashed several glass ceilings.
Nicholas J. Inman Named Comcast’s Regional Vice President of Finance
Nicholas J. Inman has been named Vice President of Finance for Comcast’s Greater Chicago Region, which serves more than 3 million customers in Illinois, Northern Indiana and Southwest Michigan. In his new role, Inman will oversee all the region’s financial activities, facilities and equipment inventories. “Nick is a...
Chicago Urban League’s 61st Annual Golden Fellowship Dinner raises more than $2 Million
Award-winning entertainer Charlie Wilson culminates the night with an electrifying performance. The Chicago Urban League’s 61st Annual Golden Fellowship Dinner (GFD) raised more than $2 million on Saturday, November 5 at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk. More than 1,800 of the city’s corporate leaders, human rights advocates, philanthropists, clergy and elected officials were present for the evening, where the theme was “The Fight for Equity Continues: Get in League with Us!” The funds raised will benefit year-round programming for about 15,000 Chicagoans.
First Financial Awards $38,500 to Northwest Indiana organizations
First Financial Bank (Nasdaq: FFBC) and the First Financial Foundation have awarded $38,500 in grants to organizations in Northwest Indiana, in a collaborative effort that aims to help people and communities in the area to thrive and grow. The 2022 Annual Grant Campaign from First Financial includes 59 organizations in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois.
150 guests celebrate the 90th birthday of Deacon Attorney John Henry Hall
A host of guests representing the many people one might know in a lifetime came out to celebrate the 90th birthday of Deacon Attorney John Henry Hall, B.S., M.S., J.D., Ed.D., LL.M., on Sunday, November 6. The formal event was held at the Chateau Banquet Hall in Merrillville, Indiana, and included a program of Who’s Who in Indiana and the United States.
‘A Fabulous 50’s Christmas’ returns to the Towle Theater
The Towle Theater opened its doors in 2003 with the original holiday show “A Fabulous 50’s Christmas” created by Managing Director, Jeff Casey. This holiday season marks their 16th incarnation of the show just in time to get you in the holiday mood. The show is based on the Andy Williams and Perry Como Christmas specials of the 1950’s complete with original vocal arrangements and television commercials from the era. The show has become a holiday tradition for many guests who return year after year to enjoy this nostalgic Christmas production. The show is under direction of Jeff Casey and musical direction by Elizabeth Tuazon. A Fabulous 50’s Christmas is sponsored by Gladish Law Group – DG Law.
Late Mayor Harold Washington honored during November 23 2022 wreath-laying ceremony at Oak Woods Cemetery
In honor of the late Mayor Harold Washington, the Hon. Illinois Senator Mattie Hunter, Ill-3rd Dist. and Senate Majority Caucus Chair., will join Rev. Dr. Janette Wilson, ESQ- attorney, social activist & National Director-Rainbow ‘PUSH for Excellence’ and other former Washington Administration officials to share Memorial Remarks on Nov. 23rd to celebrate, honor and elevate his profound public service legacy.
Bulls snap fourgame losing streak
The Chicago Bulls snapped their four game losing streak with a 121-107 victory over the Boston Celtics on Monday, November 21, at the United Center. The Bulls were led by the scoring trio of DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Patrick Williams who combined for 67 of their team’s 121 points in the victory. ‘’Today, we came out from the get-go, we played well,’’ said LaVine via the Associated Press.
