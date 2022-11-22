ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tinley Park, IL

The Crusader Newspaper

Free holiday stage play coming to the Glen Theater on December 3

There is profound truth in the simple idiom that, “to whom much is given, much is required.”. In Gary, there are countless good people constantly doing good things for good causes throughout the year with nothing expected in return but the gratification of knowing that they are making a difference. But no matter how much is done, giving is in many ways like love. There are always more needs, so you can never give too much.
GARY, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

Illinois measure would give income tax exemption for student loan ‘forgiveness’

Illinois state senators are aiming to pass a student loan forgiveness income tax exemption, among other changes to the tax code. Lawmakers were in Springfield for two days the week before Thanksgiving. They’re back next week for three days to finish out the year. One bill in the cue includes amendments. State Sen. Celina Villanueva told a Senate committee earlier this month it has four components.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Crusader Newspaper

DuSable Museum Center raises more than $350,000 at annual gala

In late October, The DuSable Museum of Black History and Education Center hosted its first Gala since the onset of the pandemic. The Wings of Celebration Gala attracted hundreds of guests to Chicago’s historic South Side raising more than $350,000 to support The DuSable’s education programs, including community education, youth education, summer and afterschool programs, and educational advocacy for history and arts and culture curriculum.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Village of Robbins distributes over 500 turkeys to residents

The Village of Robbins held its second Annual Thanksgiving Turkey & Ham Giveaway for residents. As the holidays make their debut, Robbins is making it their duty to contribute in a large way this season. Mayor Darren Bryant hosted this year’s annual giveaway with a grateful heart. The giveaway comes at such a pivotal time as inflation has crossed over into all sectors throughout the United States. Many local senior residents expressed how thankful they are to experience just a bit of relief by receiving the free turkeys.
ROBBINS, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Delta Sigma Theta 17th annual free Thanksgiving day dinner

The Gary Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated focuses on uplifting the community in which it serves and has been providing the citizens of Gary, IN and the surrounding communities a robust meal and fellowship for Thanksgiving. This year’s 17th annual Thanksgiving Dinner will be on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at St. Timothy Community Church, 1600 Grant Street in Gary from 11AM-2PM. This event is FREE and open to the public.
GARY, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

Black Fashion Week USA Wraps Ups The End of the Year at Chicago Public Libraries

BFWUSA Educates Chicago With Fascinating History of African Headwraps and Gives a Glimpse into 2023 at Local Charity Event. Black Fashion Week USA in partnership with Chicago Public Library is currently on an educational tour throughout the city of Chicago. The events will incorporate the history of the head wraps, live demonstrations, and raffle giveaways. BFWUSA will also sponsor a high fashion showcase to benefit the Kappa League of Richton Park Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Kappa as they raise money for college scholarships. If you missed the first online Zoom date, you can still catch the in-person tour and get a sneak peek for 2023 on the following dates and locations:
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Rainbow PUSH to honor Judge Arnette Hubbard

Jurist considered a “trailblazer and pillar” of the community. Reverend Jesse Jackson and Bishop Tavis Grant, acting national executive director for the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, will honor Cook County Circuit Court Judge Arnette Hubbard on Saturday, November 26, at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, for her trailblazing legal career that has crashed several glass ceilings.
COOK COUNTY, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Chicago Urban League’s 61st Annual Golden Fellowship Dinner raises more than $2 Million

Award-winning entertainer Charlie Wilson culminates the night with an electrifying performance. The Chicago Urban League’s 61st Annual Golden Fellowship Dinner (GFD) raised more than $2 million on Saturday, November 5 at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk. More than 1,800 of the city’s corporate leaders, human rights advocates, philanthropists, clergy and elected officials were present for the evening, where the theme was “The Fight for Equity Continues: Get in League with Us!” The funds raised will benefit year-round programming for about 15,000 Chicagoans.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

‘A Fabulous 50’s Christmas’ returns to the Towle Theater

The Towle Theater opened its doors in 2003 with the original holiday show “A Fabulous 50’s Christmas” created by Managing Director, Jeff Casey. This holiday season marks their 16th incarnation of the show just in time to get you in the holiday mood. The show is based on the Andy Williams and Perry Como Christmas specials of the 1950’s complete with original vocal arrangements and television commercials from the era. The show has become a holiday tradition for many guests who return year after year to enjoy this nostalgic Christmas production. The show is under direction of Jeff Casey and musical direction by Elizabeth Tuazon. A Fabulous 50’s Christmas is sponsored by Gladish Law Group – DG Law.
HAMMOND, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

Late Mayor Harold Washington honored during November 23 2022 wreath-laying ceremony at Oak Woods Cemetery

In honor of the late Mayor Harold Washington, the Hon. Illinois Senator Mattie Hunter, Ill-3rd Dist. and Senate Majority Caucus Chair., will join Rev. Dr. Janette Wilson, ESQ- attorney, social activist & National Director-Rainbow ‘PUSH for Excellence’ and other former Washington Administration officials to share Memorial Remarks on Nov. 23rd to celebrate, honor and elevate his profound public service legacy.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Bulls snap fourgame losing streak

The Chicago Bulls snapped their four game losing streak with a 121-107 victory over the Boston Celtics on Monday, November 21, at the United Center. The Bulls were led by the scoring trio of DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Patrick Williams who combined for 67 of their team’s 121 points in the victory. ‘’Today, we came out from the get-go, we played well,’’ said LaVine via the Associated Press.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

