ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
verywellhealth.com

ALS and the COVID Vaccine: Is It Safe?

As COVID vaccines became widely available in 2021, the ALS Association recommended that people with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) discuss getting vaccinated with their healthcare provider as soon as possible. There is no evidence that COVID vaccines trigger or accelerate the symptoms of progressive neurological diseases like ALS. This article...
verywellhealth.com

Can Heart Failure Be Reversed?

Heart failure is a chronic condition that, if untreated, typically gets progressively worse over time. With advances in medical technology and more knowledge about how heart failure develops, most people no longer receive one-size-fits-all treatment for heart failure. A combination of aggressive lifestyle changes and medical care aimed at optimizing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy