State College, PA

GoPSUsports.com

Penn State Hosts Lafayette in Black Friday Battle at Bryce Jordan Center

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's basketball team returns home to welcome Lafayette to the Bryce Jordan Center Friday evening for a 7 p.m. non-conference battle. The 2022-23 Penn State men's basketball season is presented by Highmark Health. FOLLOW ALONG. TICKETS: Tickets. PROMOTIONS: Toy Drive – Fans...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

No. 11 Women's Volleyball at Northwestern Wednesday, Hosts Purdue Friday

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- No. 11 Penn State women's volleyball closes the regular season with a pair of matches this week, starting with a road contest at Northwestern on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET. The Lions then host No. 19 Purdue for the team's regular season finale on Friday at 7 p.m. ET. Both matches will stream on B1G+.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Three Nittany Lion Wrestlers Notch Dominant Wins at NWCA All-Star Classic in Austin, Texas

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Three Penn State All-Americans took part in the 2022 NWCA All-Star Classic in Austin, Texas. No. 1 Carter Starocci, No. 1 Aaron Brooks and No. 2 Greg Kerkvliet each participated in the exhibition and all three came away with impressive victories. The NWCA All-Star bouts do not count as official NCAA matches, on the athlete's win-loss record or towards their RPIs.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

No. 7 Men's Hockey Fends Off Late Push From Alaska in, 3-2, Victory

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Junior Christian Sarlo (Lynbrook, N.Y.) tallied the eventual game-winning goal while adding an assist as the seventh-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions held off a late rally for a 3-2 victory over the Alaska Nanooks in non-conference action on Tuesday evening inside Pegula Ice Arena. Penn...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

