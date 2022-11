NICEVILLE, Fla. – Loyola Maryland's Kenneth Jones made a floater in the lane with seven seconds left and ULM's Jamari Blackmon had his jumper from the top of the key blocked as time expired, as Loyola held off ULM, 65-64, Saturday to conclude the Emerald Coast Classic at Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida.

NICEVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO