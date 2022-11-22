ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

Polk Today

Reminder: Silver Comet Fest returns today

The Silver Comet Fest is under an hour from kicking off for the second annual event during Thanksgiving weekend in downtown Rockmart. The festival kicks off at 10 a.m. with the annual Silver Comet 5K, being put on by Silver Comet Fitness, followed by the 11:30 a.m. Pet Parade, and then the 3 p.m. Rotary […] The post Reminder: Silver Comet Fest returns today appeared first on Polk Today.
ROCKMART, GA
atlantafi.com

Whataburger Opening In Metro Atlanta

Metro Atlanta’s first Whataburger is opening in Kennesaw, Georgia on November 28, 2022. The restaurant is widely considered one of the best places to get a burger. The eatery will begin serving customers through the drive-thru initially. In-store dining will come later. What Is WhataBurger’s History?. Whataburger’s history...
KENNESAW, GA
secretatlanta.co

This Pop-Up Bar In Alpharetta Has Turned Into Who-Ville For The Holidays

If you haven’t heard, Mercantile Social have become a beloved part of Alpharetta’s bar scene for their charming seasonal pop-ups. Following their Halloween-run dedicated to Hocus Pocus, things are turning green for the holidays, and by green we mean Grinch, so get your fellow fans of the fabulously festive anti-hero together for the perfect holiday outing!
ALPHARETTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Stolen Atlanta food truck recovered in Alabama

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This year Tanya Greene cooked Thanksgiving dinner for about 40 friends and family members. It’s a big task, but something she’s used to because she owns Auntie Al’s Carolina De’Lish food truck. It’s named after her late mother, Althea.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta to replace 1970s-era helicopters

Police officers in Atlanta are flying helicopters that are nearly 50 years old. An aide to Mayor Andre Dickens says replacing the old equipment, one that is from the Vietnam era, is long overdue.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Polls in Bartow County to open this Saturday for early voting

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Election officials in Bartow County say polls will be open on the Saturday following Thanksgiving for early voting in the U.S. Senate runoff. The main elections' office located at 1300 Joe Frank Harris Parkway in Cartersville will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. following Wednesday’s ruling by the Georgia Supreme Court which will allow for Saturday early voting.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Arrest Files For Tuesday, November 22nd

Katlyn Cantrell, 21 of Rome, GA was arrested on November 21st at 11:42 PM, and then released November 22nd at 12:50 AM. No charges were listed by the Centre Police Department. Lawrence Moline, 41 of Cedar Bluff was arrested November 21st at 7:57 PM, charged with theft of property 4th degree, and public intoxication by the Centre Police Department.
ROME, GA
High School Football PRO

Rome, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Rome, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Marist School football team will have a game with Rome High School on November 25, 2022, 16:30:00.
ROME, GA

