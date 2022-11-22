MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 13-year-old boy was rushed to a hospital after being shot in Whitehaven on the day before Thanksgiving, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said that the shooting happened about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday at the Airport Inn on East Brooks Road, which is just down the road from the Memphis International Airport.

