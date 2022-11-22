Read full article on original website
SUV sprayed with multiple gunshots in Black Friday shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department responded to shooting call at Hickory Hill and Mt. Moriah at 1:38 a.m. When ABC24 arrived, a white SUV with multiple gun shots was still present at the scene. The driver's side of the SUV was sprayed with bullets from front to back. The SUV was seen stopped at a traffic intersection light in the street.
16-year-old shot on Thanksgiving Day
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Thanksgiving morning. A 16-year-old was taken to Methodist North after being shot, says MPD. Police say he arrived at the hospital in a black Dodge Durango in critical condition. According to MPD, the teen may...
Woman carjacked at Cordova shopping center
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman’s car was stolen in a carjacking Friday at a gas station on Germantown Parkway, police said. At 1:26 p.m., officers responded to a carjacking in the Trinity Commons shopping center at 676 Germantown Parkway. The victim’s blue Nissan Maxima was taken, and she was transported to Methodist Germantown in noncritical […]
Video of suspect vehicle released after shooting outside Orange Mound clinic
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police have released video of a suspect vehicle following a shooting outside a health clinic in Orange Mound Wednesday. The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Haynes Road outside of the Shelby County Health Department’s Cawthorn Clinic around 10 a.m. According to police, officers found an 18-year-old male inside a vehicle […]
13-year-old girl charged in deadly shooting of teen
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Police have made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old girl in Parkway Village. Police responded to the shooting around 8 p.m. on Curtis Street. Takiyah Nelson was inside a home with friends when a gun went off and she was struck in the head. She was taken to […]
TN man accused of running down date in car, leaving her in a ditch
The Haywood County Sheriff's Office says an online date went from bad to worse when a man intentionally ran down his date with his car and left her in a ditch along a rural road.
North Memphis shooting sends one to hospital
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is injured after a shooting in North Memphis Thursday evening. Police responded to the shooting in the 400 block of North Dunlap Street just after 5 p.m. The male victim was taken to Regional One in a private vehicle. Police say he is in critical condition. No suspect information has been […]
Pedestrian killed in crash in Whitehaven, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car late Thursday night in Whitehaven. Memphis Police officers responded to the accident at Shelby Drive and Dalton around 10:15 p.m. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver stayed at the scene, MPD said.
Murder suspect inherited $200k from victim’s estate
Investigators say a man accused of killing his former stepfather inherited $200,000 from the victim’s estate. According to KAIT, Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause Monday to charge 52-year-old Henry Virgil Tyner of Longview, Texas, with first-degree murder. According to court documents, Tyner shot and killed...
Woman critically injured after accidental shooting in Whitehaven, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was taken to the hospital overnight after an accidental shooting in Whitehaven. Memphis Police responded to a shooting in the 4600 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard at 12:32 a.m. on Friday. Memphis Fire officials confirmed the woman was taken to Regional One. MPD later...
15-year-old boy, 9-year-old girl shot after gunfire rips through home, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen and a child were both critically injured after being shot in Memphis. The shooting happened the night before Thanksgiving, Nov. 23. Memphis Police officers responded to the 4000 block of Westmont Street at 11:46 p.m., where a house was shot numerous times. MPD said...
Man arrested after 13-year-old boy shot at Memphis motel, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 13-year-old boy was rushed to a hospital after being shot in Whitehaven on the day before Thanksgiving, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said that the shooting happened about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday at the Airport Inn on East Brooks Road, which is just down the road from the Memphis International Airport.
Suspect arrested after Southaven shooting
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A man is in custody for attempted murder after a shooting in Southaven. Police were called to the scene at Village Foods on Rasco Road on Sunday, November 20 where several vehicles had been hit by gunfire. The next day, police were able to identify the...
MPD searching for missing 17-year-old girl
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department issued a Missing Child Alert for a 17-year-old girl who went missing Wednesday, Nov. 23. According to MPD, Terrica Wright was last seen in the 3400 Block of Providence Dr. MPD said she left her home without permission and has not returned. Wright...
3 men wanted in local business burglary, attempted auto theft, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three suspects are wanted in connection to a theft at a local business, according to the Memphis Police Department. The theft happened at a store in the 5100 block of Summer Avenue. On Nov. 22, at approximately 4 p.m., three men walked into the store and...
15-year-old shot by MPD officer charged with attempted murder
UPDATE: The 15-year-old teen in this incident has been charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault Against a First Responder, and Felony Evading Arrest. He is currently still being hospitalized for his injuries. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect is in critical condition, and a police officer is injured Monday following a shooting and car […]
Man captured by police in West Memphis homicide, police say
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A man wanted for murder was captured by police. 25-year-old Lorenzo Allen was wanted for a homicide that took place on Oct. 29 at approximately 10:55 p.m., in West Memphis. When officers arrived, they found a woman, Donna Christley, shot and under a carport. Christley...
