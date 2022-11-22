ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forrest City, AR

SUV sprayed with multiple gunshots in Black Friday shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department responded to shooting call at Hickory Hill and Mt. Moriah at 1:38 a.m. When ABC24 arrived, a white SUV with multiple gun shots was still present at the scene. The driver's side of the SUV was sprayed with bullets from front to back. The SUV was seen stopped at a traffic intersection light in the street.
MEMPHIS, TN
16-year-old shot on Thanksgiving Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Thanksgiving morning. A 16-year-old was taken to Methodist North after being shot, says MPD. Police say he arrived at the hospital in a black Dodge Durango in critical condition. According to MPD, the teen may...
MEMPHIS, TN
Woman carjacked at Cordova shopping center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman’s car was stolen in a carjacking Friday at a gas station on Germantown Parkway, police said. At 1:26 p.m., officers responded to a carjacking in the Trinity Commons shopping center at 676 Germantown Parkway. The victim’s blue Nissan Maxima was taken, and she was transported to Methodist Germantown in noncritical […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Video of suspect vehicle released after shooting outside Orange Mound clinic

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police have released video of a suspect vehicle following a shooting outside a health clinic in Orange Mound Wednesday. The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Haynes Road outside of the Shelby County Health Department’s Cawthorn Clinic around 10 a.m. According to police, officers found an 18-year-old male inside a vehicle […]
MEMPHIS, TN
13-year-old girl charged in deadly shooting of teen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Police have made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old girl in Parkway Village. Police responded to the shooting around 8 p.m. on Curtis Street. Takiyah Nelson was inside a home with friends when a gun went off and she was struck in the head. She was taken to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
North Memphis shooting sends one to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is injured after a shooting in North Memphis Thursday evening. Police responded to the shooting in the 400 block of North Dunlap Street just after 5 p.m. The male victim was taken to Regional One in a private vehicle. Police say he is in critical condition. No suspect information has been […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Murder suspect inherited $200k from victim’s estate

Investigators say a man accused of killing his former stepfather inherited $200,000 from the victim’s estate. According to KAIT, Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause Monday to charge 52-year-old Henry Virgil Tyner of Longview, Texas, with first-degree murder. According to court documents, Tyner shot and killed...
LONGVIEW, TX
Suspect arrested after Southaven shooting

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A man is in custody for attempted murder after a shooting in Southaven. Police were called to the scene at Village Foods on Rasco Road on Sunday, November 20 where several vehicles had been hit by gunfire. The next day, police were able to identify the...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
MPD searching for missing 17-year-old girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department issued a Missing Child Alert for a 17-year-old girl who went missing Wednesday, Nov. 23. According to MPD, Terrica Wright was last seen in the 3400 Block of Providence Dr. MPD said she left her home without permission and has not returned. Wright...
MEMPHIS, TN
15-year-old shot by MPD officer charged with attempted murder

UPDATE: The 15-year-old teen in this incident has been charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault Against a First Responder, and Felony Evading Arrest. He is currently still being hospitalized for his injuries. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect is in critical condition, and a police officer is injured Monday following a shooting and car […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Suspect captured weeks after killing of West Memphis woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities in West Memphis on Monday announced the arrest of a man they say is responsible for the shooting death of a woman on October 30. WMPD said they have Lorenzo Lamon Allen in custody. Officers arrived at a woman’s house on the 500 block of Wilson Road around 10:55 p.m. on […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR

