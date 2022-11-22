ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
30 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Nov. 25-27 🛍🔭🌨

We're grateful for a lot of things. The fall weather, the many events to keep us busy, the incredible food we get to eat on a daily basis, the warm community. More than anything, though, we're grateful for you — our readers. Thank you for supporting us in all the ways you do. We wouldn't be here without you!
TUCSON, AZ
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

Photo byPhoto by Madie Hamilton on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are great choices for both a casual meal with friends or family as well as for a special occasion.
ARIZONA STATE
azpm.org

The Buzz: What is the future of Southern Arizona's shopping malls?

Your browser does not support the audio element. The weekend following Thanksgiving has traditionally been the start of the holiday shopping season, with Black Friday deal-seekers leading the way into the retail sector's busy time. But the days of crowds lined up outside of shopping malls and big box stores...
TUCSON, AZ
azmarijuana.com

Arizona Cannabis Community Has Upcoming Industry Events

AZ Cannafriends, an Arizona-based cannabis community, is hosting monthly networking events in Phoenix and Tucson that are open to the general public. The community is focused on supporting the state’s medical and recreational cannabis industries and has a “goal of helping to connect patients to new brands, brands to new potential employees, and everyone to new friends.”
PHOENIX, AZ
Pizza Marketplace

Mountain Mike's Pizza opens 3rd Arizona location

California-based Mountain Mike's Pizza has opened in Tucson, marking the brand's third location in Arizona, according to a press release. The restaurant is owned and operated by Pelican Foods LLC, which has exclusive rights to Tucson, Mesa and parts of Phoenix as part of a multi-unit development deal. "When we...
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

National Sub Chain Finally Coming to Town

A popular toasted sandwich shop is returning to Tucson.Photo byEaters Collective/UnsplashonUnsplash. For lovers of a good sandwich, one of the nation’s most popular sandwich chains is about to expand here in greater Tucson. In fact, the entire state is going to see more, beginning next year, thanks to a new restaurant deal signed by a local franchise owner.
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

98th Annual Tucson Rodeo to feature country music group Lonestar

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Rodeo Committee has chosen Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, as its opening day for La Fiesta de los Vaqueros 98th Annual Tucson Rodeo. And not only that, this upcoming celebration of the cowboy will also feature country music group Lonestar. "The Tucson Rodeo is...
TUCSON, AZ
xdaysiny.com

Top 10 Things To Do In & Around Tucson

Arizona’s second-largest city offers a lot more than college parties and makes for a great long weekend excursion or a stop on a long desert road trip. With a unique national park at its doorstep, a great selection of museums, and day trip opportunities in the direction of the Mexican border, here’s a roundup of the top things to do in and around Tucson.
TUCSON, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Marana kicks off the holidays with festival

The town of Marana will usher in the holiday season with a day full of family fun from 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the municipal complex, 11555 W. Civic Center Drive. The Christmas Tree Lighting & Light Show is one of the town’s four signature events.
MARANA, AZ
luxury-houses.net

Asking $3.5 Million, This 37 Acres Estate in Vail Arizona offers Privacy and Space to Enjoy The Natural Surroundings

6200 S X9 Ranch Rd, Vail, Arizona is a custom-crafted were carefully designed to incorporate the essence of the surrounding natural setting and panoramic views of the mountains. This Home in Vail offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6200 S X9 Ranch Rd, please contact Aaron Lieberman (Phone: 520-273-2273) at Tierra Antigua Realty for full support and perfect service.
VAIL, AZ
AZFamily

Missing boy found safe in Tucson; parents arrested

Phoenix chicken & waffles restaurant, sports grill hit with health code violations. LoLo's Chicken & Waffles and a sports grill in Phoenix are among several restaurants cited by Maricopa County health inspectors. Phoenix Suns serve up Thanksgiving dinners to families. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Cam Johnson, Jock Landale, Ish...
PHOENIX, AZ

