okcfox.com
OKCPD: Man driving black hearse shoots driver in road rage incident
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — UPDATE:. Oklahoma City police confirm the victim died at the hospital. Oklahoma City police responded to the scene of a drive-by shooting on Friday around 2:30 p.m. The shooting happened near NW 10th and Meridian. Police tell Fox 25 the shooting was caused by a...
KOCO
Shooting leaves one dead in NW Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City shooting left one person dead Friday afternoon. Oklahoma City police responded to a scene near NW 10th and Meridian Ave. Police said they believe this was a road rage situation involving two vehicles that stopped to confront each other at the intersection. One...
OKC police responding to shooting near NW 10th and N. Meridian
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) –Oklahoma City Police are responding to a road rage shooting near NW 10th and N Meridian Avenue. Police say there was a road rage incident between two vehicles. One victim was hit by one bullet, taken to OU Med in serious condition and later died of their injuries. No word on […]
Latest homicide from street confrontation on west side of OKC
One person is dead from a shooting at the intersection of N.W. 10th and Meridian Avenue Friday afternoon, Nov. 25. The post Latest homicide from street confrontation on west side of OKC appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
KOCO
Security guard shoots, kills subject entering Oklahoma City dispensary with weapon
OKLAHOMA CITY — A security guard at an Oklahoma City dispensary shot and killed a subject who tried to enter the store with a weapon Thursday morning. The incident occurred around 11:10 a.m. at Mango Cannabis, 6201 NW Expressway. Oklahoma City police said the security guard confronted and shot...
‘They know what they’re doing is wrong,’ Oklahoma woman and her dog left for dead in hit-and-run incident
Oklahoma City police investigate the fifth deadly hit run in less than 14 days.
KOCO
Execution-style murder leaves four dead, one injured and suspect on run in Oklahoma
KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. — An execution-style murder left four dead, one injured and a suspect on the run in Oklahoma. On Tuesday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation released new information about the quadruple homicide. It’s a case that investigators called complicated, saying the victims and the suspect are all Chines Nationals.
Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office warns people to be on the lookout for Black Friday crooks
The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is warning about crooks who are also looking to score a deal by stealing your purchased items.
KOCO
Police search for suspects involved in vehicle shootout in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are asking for the public's help in finding the people inside two vehicles involved in a shootout in northeast Oklahoma City. Authorities said people in two vehicles were involved in a shootout near the intersection of Northeast 50th Street and Post Road. Nobody was hit, but police said numerous rounds were fired.
Man Accused Of Pulling Knife On Employees At Car Dealership
A man irate over an impounded car took his anger out on employees of a local car dealership and wound up in the Oklahoma County Detention Center. Police said 48-year-old Donald Cooks pulled a knife on employees and threatened to kill them. The confrontation was caught on security cameras. “Unfortunately,...
OSBI says suspect is now in custody after Kingfisher execution style murders
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says the four people killed Sunday near Hennessey were executed and the suspect is now in custody.
kswo.com
Person taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man ended up being flown to OU Health Center in Oklahoma City on Wednesday morning after being hit by a vehicle while riding a bike. Emergency crews were sent to 16th and Cache Road a little after 9 a.m. after receiving reports of a person being hit by a vehicle.
KOCO
Body cam video shows moments OHP troopers rescue abducted girl from Kansas
OKLAHOMA CITY — New body camera video showed the moments Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers rescued a little girl who had been abducted from Kansas. The 6-year-old was inside of a car that had just been stolen by the suspect in Wichita. The scary ordeal lasted about an hour on Sunday before troopers rescued the little girl at a gas station just over the Oklahoma, Kansas state line.
KOCO
Police continue search for person in connection to quadruple murder on Oklahoma marijuana farm
HENNESSEY, Okla. — The person who allegedly murdered four people on an Oklahoma marijuana farm is on the run from police. The wild scene played out near the small town of Hennessey Sunday night. It started as a hostage call Sunday night. When police arrived and searched behind the...
okcfox.com
DUI checkpoints planned in Oklahoma County
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma ENDUI team is partnering with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office, and the Midwest City, Del City, and Oklahoma City Police Departments to conduct a sobriety checkpoint and saturation in Oklahoma County. The checkpoint will run from 10 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday.
KOCO
Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Thanksgiving has already been busy for troopers
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Thursday morning the Thanksgiving holiday has already been busy for troopers. From midnight through 9 a.m., Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to 109 non-injury collisions and 53 injury collisions. Troopers said they have already worked two fatalities during that time. Thanksgiving brings more...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma Deputies Answering Hostage Report Find 4 Dead at Suspected Marijuana Grow – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Authorities had been looking for a suspect after 4 folks had been discovered lifeless at an obvious marijuana develop in Oklahoma, authorities stated Monday. The victims, who weren’t recognized, had been found after deputies from the Kingfisher County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a hostage scenario, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation stated in a press release.
OKC man says animal control took 22 hours to respond to dog attack
He said he tried to call 911 multiple times to get an OKC Animal Control officer to respond. They did - 22 hours later.
Oklahoma County Detention Center fails another state health inspection with 40+ violations
The Oklahoma County Detention Center has now seen five surprise visits from the Oklahoma State Department of Health with the most recent one resulting in 45 violations.
1600kush.com
Four arrested at Cushing house on meth charges
(Stillwater, Okla.) — Three men and a woman were arrested on felony methamphetamine charges after Payne County Sheriff’s Investigator Brandon Myers served a search warrant at a Cushing house in the 1100 block of E. 5th Street, with assistance from sheriff’s deputies and Cushing police. David Alexander...
