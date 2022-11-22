ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

Shooting leaves one dead in NW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City shooting left one person dead Friday afternoon. Oklahoma City police responded to a scene near NW 10th and Meridian Ave. Police said they believe this was a road rage situation involving two vehicles that stopped to confront each other at the intersection. One...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

OKC police responding to shooting near NW 10th and N. Meridian

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) –Oklahoma City Police are responding to a road rage shooting near NW 10th and N Meridian Avenue. Police say there was a road rage incident between two vehicles. One victim was hit by one bullet, taken to OU Med in serious condition and later died of their injuries. No word on […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Police search for suspects involved in vehicle shootout in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are asking for the public's help in finding the people inside two vehicles involved in a shootout in northeast Oklahoma City. Authorities said people in two vehicles were involved in a shootout near the intersection of Northeast 50th Street and Post Road. Nobody was hit, but police said numerous rounds were fired.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kswo.com

Person taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man ended up being flown to OU Health Center in Oklahoma City on Wednesday morning after being hit by a vehicle while riding a bike. Emergency crews were sent to 16th and Cache Road a little after 9 a.m. after receiving reports of a person being hit by a vehicle.
LAWTON, OK
KOCO

Body cam video shows moments OHP troopers rescue abducted girl from Kansas

OKLAHOMA CITY — New body camera video showed the moments Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers rescued a little girl who had been abducted from Kansas. The 6-year-old was inside of a car that had just been stolen by the suspect in Wichita. The scary ordeal lasted about an hour on Sunday before troopers rescued the little girl at a gas station just over the Oklahoma, Kansas state line.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

DUI checkpoints planned in Oklahoma County

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma ENDUI team is partnering with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office, and the Midwest City, Del City, and Oklahoma City Police Departments to conduct a sobriety checkpoint and saturation in Oklahoma County. The checkpoint will run from 10 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma Deputies Answering Hostage Report Find 4 Dead at Suspected Marijuana Grow – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

Authorities had been looking for a suspect after 4 folks had been discovered lifeless at an obvious marijuana develop in Oklahoma, authorities stated Monday. The victims, who weren’t recognized, had been found after deputies from the Kingfisher County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a hostage scenario, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation stated in a press release.
KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK
1600kush.com

Four arrested at Cushing house on meth charges

(Stillwater, Okla.) — Three men and a woman were arrested on felony methamphetamine charges after Payne County Sheriff’s Investigator Brandon Myers served a search warrant at a Cushing house in the 1100 block of E. 5th Street, with assistance from sheriff’s deputies and Cushing police. David Alexander...
CUSHING, OK

