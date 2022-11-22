ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Comstock Park boat dealership to host grand opening

A new boat dealership is looking to take advantage of the thriving outdoor economy in Michigan. National boat dealer chain Tommy’s Boats plans to open a new location in Comstock Park next week. The new location will host a ribbon cutting at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at the 16,000-square-foot building, 247 Morrissey Drive NE.
COMSTOCK PARK, MI
WZZM 13

Big Reds big season has led them back to Ford Field

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No program in West Michigan touts the recent big game experience of the Big Reds. This Friday, Muskegon will play in the state championship for the eleventh time this century. Muskegon won it all in 2004, 2006, 2008 and in 2017. They’ve lost six title...
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD

Crazy Sunday Night Temperatures

Lake Michigan caused some crazy temperatures Sunday night. At Muskegon, the temperature rose 9° in an hour from 29° to 38° between 9 pm and 10 pm (see hourly observations above). At 9 pm, the wind at Muskegon was south at 10 mph (not coming across Lake Michigan). At 10 pm, the wind had shifted to the southwest and increased to 28 mph with a gust to 35 mph. Now the wind was coming off Lake Michigan. The water temperature at the South Mid-Lake Michigan Buoy Sunday night was 46.6°.
MUSKEGON, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Grand Rapids native uses basketball to communicate across the globe

Tremaine Dalton believes basketball can be the conduit to help solve some of the world’s biggest problems. Dalton, who grew up in Grand Rapids, has turned into one of the world’s premier basketball coaches, coaching an array of international players, all while working to help multiple humanitarian efforts in countries spanning the globe. Now, with one of his players playing for the Grand Rapids Gold, he’s ready to turn his focus back to his hometown.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
grmag.com

Inside Track: He won’t stop … maybe ever

There are few Grand Rapidians who seemingly have their hands in as many endeavors as Jonathan Jelks. All his efforts are intentionally developed as well, not only to fit his own personal life and where he envisions himself but where he believes the greater Grand Rapids and Michigan communities can go.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Dancing with the Local Stars announces cast for Muskegon’s 2023 event

MUSKEGON, MI -- Dancing with the Local Stars is returning with a 1950s-themed show for the organization’s 15th annual event next year. The “Fabulous 50s” fundraising event, hosted by the Women’s Division Chamber of Commerce, will be taking place at the VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center, 460 W. Western Ave., on Feb. 24-25, 2023.
MUSKEGON, MI
Fox17

Sparta gas station offering $2.99 a gallon through Thanksgiving

SPARTA, Mich. — Whether you're planning to travel near or far for the holidays, gas prices are still at the top of mind for many drivers. Prices are slowly coming down from what we've seen a week ago but still higher than numbers we're seeing nationally. Here's a look...
SPARTA, MI
WOOD

Firekeepers Casino Hotel turns up the heat for New Year’s Eve

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-FireKeepers wants you to make plans for a New Year’s celebration unlike any other – with a whole weekend of excitement! What better way to head into a new year than with some extra cash or perhaps a new SUV?! Ring in the Riches on Dec. 30, 12 winners will be selected to receive cash, Red Hot Credits, or one of two GMC SUVs!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
