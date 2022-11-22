Read full article on original website
Related
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Circular Economy : Air Liquide and TotalEnergies Innovate to Produce Renewable and Low-Carbon Hydrogen at the Grandpuits Zero Crude Platform
(Air Liquide) Air Liquide and TotalEnergies are innovating, in the context of the conversion to a biorefinery of the TotalEnergies’ Grandpuits site, to produce and valorize renewable and low-carbon hydrogen. Under a long-term contract, committing TotalEnergies to purchase the hydrogen produced for the needs of its platform, Air Liquide will invest over 130 million euros in the construction and operation of a new unit producing hydrogen. This unit will partly use biogas from the biorefinery built by TotalEnergies, and will be delivered with Air Liquide’s carbon capture technology, CryocapTM. These innovations will prevent emissions amounting to 150,000 tonnes of CO2 a year compared to current processes. TotalEnergies’ biorefinery will use the unit’s hydrogen to produce sustainable aviation fuel.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
The Digest’s 2022 Multi-Slide ABLC Guide to California Ethanol + Power
By Jim Lane (Biofuels Digest) The mission of California Ethanol & Power, LLC (“CE+P”) is to produce sustainable renewable low-carbon energy in California from the right renewable resource – sugarcane. CE&P’s experienced team is completing the development of and intends to project finance, construct using proven technologies, own and operate a facility in California’s Imperial Valley. CEO Dave Rubenstein presented these slides at ABLC Next 2022.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Govt Plans Large-Scale Development for Oil Palm
(The National) Prime Minister James Marape says he is keen on supporting the development of Papua New Guinea’s oil palm industry on a massive scale. Marape pledged his government’s support after he and East Sepik governor Allan Bird met with representatives of the Pacific Elite Palm Oil Group in Singapore on Monday.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Renewable and Low-Carbon Fuels Value Chain Industrial Alliance
(European Commission) The Renewable and Low-Carbon Fuels Value Chain Industrial Alliance is a new initiative that focuses on boosting production and supply of renewable and low-carbon fuels in the aviation and waterborne sectors. It is a key flanking measure to the FuelEU Maritime and RefuelEU Aviation initiatives. The Alliance is...
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Advanced Biofuels Canada Welcomes Draft Regulation to Exempt Sustainable Aviation Fuel from the Federal Carbon Charge
(Advanced Biofuels Canada/EIN Newswire) Proposed update brings Canada closer to greater SAF use in aviation fuel — Advanced Biofuels Canada (ABFC) recognizes the government of Canada for taking concrete steps towards decarbonizing aviation by publishing draft regulations exempting Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) from the federal carbon charge under the Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act (GGPPA).
Choice of hours is next big thing in workplace
Are you a morning or evening person? Studies show we have strong differences in when we feel most creative and do our best work during the day. These differences go far deeper than just personal preference. Whether you like to get up early (a “lark”) or go to bed late (an “owl”), and when you are more productive, is a biological predisposition related to the settings of your internal body clock that synchronises your bodily functions with the rotation of the planet. ...
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Establish New Guidelines for the Supply of Biofuels
(InfoCampo (Google Translation)) The Ministry of Energy established the procedures that must be carried out by both manufacturers and blenders of biodiesel and bioethanol that are used to “cut” diesel and gasoline. Through resolution 776/2022 of the Ministry of Energy, the national government established on Tuesday (November 22,...
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Estimated to Reach Value of US$ 402.0Bn by 2050: TMR Study
(Transparency Market Reserach/PR Newswire) Key advantage for reduced CO2 emissions to promote environment conservation stimulates demand for sustainable aviation fuel; Increasing demand for biofuels assisting in expansion of overall market; Europe emerged as the leader in global market in 2021 owing to implementation of stringent regulations regarding sustainable aviation fuel in countries such as U.K. and Germany.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Green Shipping Conference — November 29, 2022 — Vancouver, BC, Canada
Join us for our first annual Green Shipping Conference, a gathering of likeminded individuals, discussing up-to-date issues and industry trends, to help accelerate indecision to action. Gather with industry professionals from across the maritime supply chain to tackle the major questions and discuss fresh ideas related to maritime decarbonization. Session...
Comments / 0