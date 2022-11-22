(Air Liquide) Air Liquide and TotalEnergies are innovating, in the context of the conversion to a biorefinery of the TotalEnergies’ Grandpuits site, to produce and valorize renewable and low-carbon hydrogen. Under a long-term contract, committing TotalEnergies to purchase the hydrogen produced for the needs of its platform, Air Liquide will invest over 130 million euros in the construction and operation of a new unit producing hydrogen. This unit will partly use biogas from the biorefinery built by TotalEnergies, and will be delivered with Air Liquide’s carbon capture technology, CryocapTM. These innovations will prevent emissions amounting to 150,000 tonnes of CO2 a year compared to current processes. TotalEnergies’ biorefinery will use the unit’s hydrogen to produce sustainable aviation fuel.

