Handshake and Other Career Resources. Posted in: Announcements, Featured News, Red Hawk News. To begin, consider your career interests, such as position types (full-time, part-time, internships, etc.), geographic locations or remote work and job functions. Focus-2 is an online tool that allows you to assess your values, skills and interests and explore compatible career fields and major areas of study. Take the Focus-2 Assessment Today! (access code = Redhawk)

