Read full article on original website
Related
23 Things About American Weddings That Non-Americans Find Shocking, Unnecessary, And, Honestly, Weird
"I went to a wedding where the groom took the garter off with his teeth and put his head up the bride's dress to get it. It was gross because the bride and groom were 19. Eleven-year-old me didn’t need to see that."
NYC heiress says mom paid big bucks ‘deprogrammer’ after daughter 'brainwashed' by liberal college woke agenda
Manhattan pharma heiress Annabella Rockwell says her mother paid for a $300-a-day "deprogrammer" to combat the "indoctrination" she underwent at Mount Holyoke College.
Comments / 0