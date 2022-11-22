Read full article on original website
14news.com
Daviess Co. hosts blood drive for teacher recovering from recent procedure
Owensboro, Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County is holding a district wide fundraiser to raise money for Apollo High School Engineering and Computer Science teacher, Jonathan Leohr, where he can return home to his family. Leohr is in Nashville recovering from a stem cell transplant after having cancer for 12 years.
fox56news.com
Gender Reveal Plot twist at Carrie Underwood Show
Parents are taking gender reveals to new levels, but this next one will be a tough one to beat. Parents are taking gender reveals to new levels, but this next one will be a tough one to beat. Corbin wins. HTFN Two. HTFN Week 1. Nov. 25: America’s top dog,...
KY POLITICAL SCENE: Daniel Cameron Seen As Front Runner In Republican Primary For May 2023 Governors Race
KY Attorney General Daniel CameronPhoto byPhoto Credit: KY AG Office photo. November 25, 2022 (Bardstown, KY) by Don Thrasher, Chief Political Editor. With less than 6 months to go till the May 16th 2023 Republican Primary for State Offices in Kentucky 3 Republicans have emerged as front runners. Republican political insiders around the state are quietly discussing the upcoming primary election and many have privately voiced who they feel are leading the pack.
Sazerac Co. makes largest distilled spirits-related investment in Kentucky, $600m in barrel warehouses
Gov. Andy Beshear announced the largest distilled spirits-related investment on record in Kentucky this week, as Louisville-based Sazerac Co. will invest $600 million to construct nearly 20 barrel warehouses and expand Robinson Stave and Cumberland Cooperage in London, creating up to 50 full-time jobs and supporting the company’s continued growth.
WKYT 27
‘The need is great’: Kentucky charities need help to help others
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Inflation is affecting many people this holiday season. We’ve reported on the rising costs of food and gas. Now, it’s also affecting charities and donation efforts. Charity organizations are meant to help those in need, but, this holiday season, the charities themselves are in need too.
WKYT 27
Mayor of Ky. town devastated by Dec. 2021 tornado hopes for more normal Christmas
MAYFIELD, Ky. (WKYT) - Communities across the commonwealth will begin putting up their Christmas trees and decorating for the holiday season this weekend. In Western Kentucky, communities like Dawson Springs and Mayfield are also getting ready for a grim anniversary. On December 10th and 11th of 2021, a deadly storm system moved through our state, destroying homes and lives.
WKYT 27
Funeral arrangements for fmr. Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown Jr. announced
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for former Kentucky governor and businessman John Y. Brown, Jr. Brown passed away Tuesday at the age of 88. According to CNN, visitation will take place Tuesday, November 29, at the Kentucky Capitol rotunda where Brown will lie in state. His service will be 3 p.m. at the state Capitol building the following day.
Christmas at Panther Creek opening Friday night
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Christmas at Panther Creek will soon light up the holiday spirit. Officials say the event is celebrating its 19th anniversary, and the annual display consists of a 1.15-mile driving tour with more than 50 displays and 500,000 lights. This will go from November 25 to January 2, and the park is […]
cartercountytimes.com
Governor’s marijuana plan a step in the right direction
When Kentucky’s Senate Republicans refused to take up a medical marijuana bill earlier this year – even though it was brought by a member of their own party and had passed the House with bipartisan support – it seemed the issue was dead in the water. Kentuckians,...
wkdzradio.com
Farm Broadcaster Max Armstrong Makes Western Kentucky Visit
Well-known farm broadcaster Max Armstrong recently made a stop in the bluegrass state to see Kentucky farming and record a segment for a popular show on RFD-TV. Armstrong visited with Travelin the Bluegrass Host Alan Watts during the visit. Armstrong says he has had a long relationship with RFD-TV. Among...
Incredibly Cute Dog Invasion Coming to Owensboro, Kentucky
The cutest and most talented puppies are coming to town. Wesley Williams and his adorable pups performed their popular act seen on Season 15 of America's Got Talent. Puppy Pals Live! is bringing its action-packed show to town. A pawsitively great time is planned for young and old alike. Some...
Poll worker’s ‘inappropriate behavior’ under investigation
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Daviess County Clerk Leslie McCarty tells us a poll worker was removed after making an “inappropriate comment” to a voter on Election Day. She says the poll worker’s actions will be under review in their next fiscal court meeting on December 13. Clerk McCarty tells us the poll worker said […]
WHAS 11
Pot politics? Majority leaders blocking majority support over medical marijuana in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — FRANKFORT—98.64%. That’s the percentage of Kentuckians surveyed online who support legalizing medical marijuana in the commonwealth, according to Gov. Andy Beshear’s Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee. Despite the overwhelming vote of approval, leadership in the state Senate is balking at the whole idea. “No...
wkdzradio.com
Brannon Retiring From Murray State Hutson School Of Ag
A well-respected Dean of an agriculture school in Kentucky will hang up his hat and retire at the end of 2022. Murray State University Hutson School of Agriculture Dean Dr. Tony Brannon was recently recognized for his years of service by the Kentucky Ag Council. Dr. Brannon says he is...
3 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
westkentuckystar.com
Christmas parades kick off this weekend
Shopping and Christmas light displays aren't the only holiday traditions that return this weekend. Community Christmas parades also get started on Saturday, but the bulk of the celebrations will be next weekend. Here's the schedule:. SATURDAY, NOV. 26. Mayfield's parade participants will line up Saturday at 3 pm near Mayfield...
wevv.com
Family searching for missing Kentucky teen
The search continues for a teenage boy missing since Monday. Graham Collins Watson is a 16-year-old from Providence, Kentucky. He left his home on Monday, and his family hasn’t seen him since. “He’s a wonderful young man and we want him home. We love him and miss him,” says...
cartercountytimes.com
Gov. Beshear has more courage than Kentucky Senate’s GOP bunch
Gov. Andy Beshear, who has endeared himself to many voters as a man of compassion in his handling of disasters, again has placed people ahead of politics with his decision to allow use of medicinal marijuana. With public opinion polls showing that 90 percent of Kentuckians favor controlled use of...
New stimulus proposal would give Kentucky families hundreds each month
holding moneyPhoto byPhoto of by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you feeling like you have to stretch out every dollar as we approach this holiday season? Well,
radionwtn.com
Guy Penrod To Perform At Murray
Murray, Ky.–Former lead singer of the Gaither Vocal Band, Guy Penrod, will be making an appearance at the First Baptist Church in Murray. Join them on Sunday, December 11, at 5 pm in the Sanctuary to attend Guy’s Christmas tour. The event is free, but an e-ticket is required for entry. Register at http://ow.ly/NYS350LLx7K.
