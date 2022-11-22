ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, OK

easttexasradio.com

Former School Teacher Arrested

Durant Police arrested former middle school employee Ryan Capps after the Durant Independent School District Superintendent notified them Capps of Kingston allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old girl. Capps, 24, turned himself in to Calera Police on Wednesday afternoon, and they transferred him to the Bryan County Jail for processing. Capps posted a $500,000 bond and was released.
DURANT, OK
waurikanewsjournal.com

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Report

Gutierrez, Andrew Javier of Waurika, OK; DOB 5/22/88; Rape First Degree. Haynes, Jesse Shay of Ringling, OK; DOB 5/17/81; Failure to maintain security. Huynh, Phong Thanh of Arlington, OK; DOB 10/30/73; Driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked; Defective vehicle; Failure to maintain security. Arrested 11/17/22. Loman, David Wayne of...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OHP: 19-Year-Old Killed In Norman Crash

A 19-year-old was killed in a crash Saturday night in Norman, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at around 10:56 p.m. on the northbound lanes of I-35 at North Flood Avenue. Troopers are still investigating what happened in the crash. One of the passengers in...
NORMAN, OK
kswo.com

Walters man charged with raping Stephens Co. teen

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A 21-year-old Walters man is facing a second degree rape charge for allegedly having sex with a 14-year-old from Stephens County. According to court documents, Ben Joseph Russell is accused of contacting the victim via SnapChat and telling them he was 16-years-old. The victim told police...
STEPHENS COUNTY, OK
comancheok.net

Overpass to be named after local soldier

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) will be honoring the late Rodney Aaron Hagan, SGT of the United States Army and Comanche High School graduate for his service to his country. Senator Chris Kidd will dedicate the Rodney Aaron Hagan Memorial Hwy 7 overpass on Nov. 29 at 2 p.m.
DUNCAN, OK
The Moore American

Woman hoping to humanize those experiencing homelessness

In the wooded area by the Canadian River, just south of the long white fence, are remnants of the place she used to call home. Just like all the encampments she has inhabited, being forced to leave has been tough on her. Nevertheless, she picked up the pieces and moved...
NORMAN, OK
The Moore American

Two-way Gray Street nears reality

Norman’s Gray Street won’t be heading in one direction too much longer. The street is soon to become a two-way thoroughfare after the Norman City Council finalized a funding source Tuesday and gave the nod to staff to apply for a federal grant. The council approved both the...
KOCO

Some shoppers swearing off Oklahoma mall after gallery display

SHAWNEE, Okla. — This occurs after art portraying prominent politicians and media personalities as Nazis was displayed out in the open. This occurs after art portraying prominent politicians and media personalities as Nazis was displayed. Mall management said a vendor went back on an agreement. "It was a very...
SHAWNEE, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Peak Inside This Magical Oklahoma Mansion That’s For Sale

Imagine calling this place home for the holidays. This magical mansion, more like a castle in Norman, Oklahoma looks like something out of a Harry Potter movie. It's the ULTIMATE dream house that every Harry Potter fan would love to call home! Imagine living in a modern castle that looks like Hogwarts School of Witchcraft & Wizardry. This magical MEGA mansion is currently FOR SALE for just $875,000.00.
NORMAN, OK

