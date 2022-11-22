Read full article on original website
easttexasradio.com
Former School Teacher Arrested
Durant Police arrested former middle school employee Ryan Capps after the Durant Independent School District Superintendent notified them Capps of Kingston allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old girl. Capps, 24, turned himself in to Calera Police on Wednesday afternoon, and they transferred him to the Bryan County Jail for processing. Capps posted a $500,000 bond and was released.
Hackers allegedly request money after stealing personal information from Norman Public Schools
It appears a ransomware attack on Norman Public Schools from earlier this month was done by a well-known hacking group that has earned millions in extortion deals.
waurikanewsjournal.com
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Report
Gutierrez, Andrew Javier of Waurika, OK; DOB 5/22/88; Rape First Degree. Haynes, Jesse Shay of Ringling, OK; DOB 5/17/81; Failure to maintain security. Huynh, Phong Thanh of Arlington, OK; DOB 10/30/73; Driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked; Defective vehicle; Failure to maintain security. Arrested 11/17/22. Loman, David Wayne of...
OHP: 19-Year-Old Killed In Norman Crash
A 19-year-old was killed in a crash Saturday night in Norman, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at around 10:56 p.m. on the northbound lanes of I-35 at North Flood Avenue. Troopers are still investigating what happened in the crash. One of the passengers in...
kswo.com
Walters man charged with raping Stephens Co. teen
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A 21-year-old Walters man is facing a second degree rape charge for allegedly having sex with a 14-year-old from Stephens County. According to court documents, Ben Joseph Russell is accused of contacting the victim via SnapChat and telling them he was 16-years-old. The victim told police...
okcfox.com
Woman with warrants in Kansas arrested after Pottawatomie County pursuit
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KOKH) — A woman wanted in Kansas was arrested following a pursuit in Pottawatomie County last week. The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office said they tried to stop a car at Leo and Highway 77 last Wednesday. Deputies said the driver of the car, Samantha Heine, drove off...
comancheok.net
Overpass to be named after local soldier
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) will be honoring the late Rodney Aaron Hagan, SGT of the United States Army and Comanche High School graduate for his service to his country. Senator Chris Kidd will dedicate the Rodney Aaron Hagan Memorial Hwy 7 overpass on Nov. 29 at 2 p.m.
Curb construction controversy; one restaurant claims drive-thru cannot be used because of new sidewalk
A city construction project puts one drive thru restaurant at risk of going out of business.
The Moore American
Woman hoping to humanize those experiencing homelessness
In the wooded area by the Canadian River, just south of the long white fence, are remnants of the place she used to call home. Just like all the encampments she has inhabited, being forced to leave has been tough on her. Nevertheless, she picked up the pieces and moved...
The Moore American
Two-way Gray Street nears reality
Norman’s Gray Street won’t be heading in one direction too much longer. The street is soon to become a two-way thoroughfare after the Norman City Council finalized a funding source Tuesday and gave the nod to staff to apply for a federal grant. The council approved both the...
Display containing Nazi symbolism at Shawnee Mall causing a stir
A display at the Shawnee Mall Saturday caused quite the stir as residents found it offensive.
KOCO
Some shoppers swearing off Oklahoma mall after gallery display
SHAWNEE, Okla. — This occurs after art portraying prominent politicians and media personalities as Nazis was displayed out in the open. This occurs after art portraying prominent politicians and media personalities as Nazis was displayed. Mall management said a vendor went back on an agreement. "It was a very...
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
Peak Inside This Magical Oklahoma Mansion That’s For Sale
Imagine calling this place home for the holidays. This magical mansion, more like a castle in Norman, Oklahoma looks like something out of a Harry Potter movie. It's the ULTIMATE dream house that every Harry Potter fan would love to call home! Imagine living in a modern castle that looks like Hogwarts School of Witchcraft & Wizardry. This magical MEGA mansion is currently FOR SALE for just $875,000.00.
How to Watch: Oklahoma at Texas Tech
Make sure to check out all the different ways to tune into Oklahoma against Texas Tech on Saturday.
