ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOR

OHP: 18-year old dead in Norman crash

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR)- One person is dead from a Saturday night crash in Norman, said the Oklahoma Highway patrol. The crash happened around 10:56 p.m. on the northbound lanes on I-35 at North Flood Ave, said troopers. Tarajiah Gardner, age 18, was pronounced dead on the scene from injuries she received in the crash, according […]
NORMAN, OK
KXII.com

Ardmore ice rink to open Saturday

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The ice skating rink at Ardmore’s Clubhouse will open on Saturday. It’s the second year that the Ardmore Clubhouse has had the ice rink... parks director Teresa Ervin said there’s a lot that goes into making it happen. “The work goes into it...
ARDMORE, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Some shoppers swearing off Oklahoma mall after gallery display

SHAWNEE, Okla. — This occurs after art portraying prominent politicians and media personalities as Nazis was displayed out in the open. This occurs after art portraying prominent politicians and media personalities as Nazis was displayed. Mall management said a vendor went back on an agreement. "It was a very...
SHAWNEE, OK
comancheok.net

Overpass to be named after local soldier

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) will be honoring the late Rodney Aaron Hagan, SGT of the United States Army and Comanche High School graduate for his service to his country. Senator Chris Kidd will dedicate the Rodney Aaron Hagan Memorial Hwy 7 overpass on Nov. 29 at 2 p.m.
DUNCAN, OK
waurikanewsjournal.com

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Report

Gutierrez, Andrew Javier of Waurika, OK; DOB 5/22/88; Rape First Degree. Haynes, Jesse Shay of Ringling, OK; DOB 5/17/81; Failure to maintain security. Huynh, Phong Thanh of Arlington, OK; DOB 10/30/73; Driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked; Defective vehicle; Failure to maintain security. Arrested 11/17/22. Loman, David Wayne of...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OK
davisnewspaper.net

One-Year Old removed from Home by DHS

Four Davis residents remain in jail charged with felony child neglect after the Department of Human Services (DHS) and Davis Police Department conducted an investigation from a referral DHS received. DHS received a referral regarding a home on South Sixth Street in September. The concern came with the one year-old...
DAVIS, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU football: Twitter reacts to Sooners' 51-48 overtime loss to Texas Tech

LUBBOCK — Oklahoma (6-6, 3-6 Big 12) fell to Texas Tech (7-5, 5-4) 51-48 in overtime on Saturday. Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed 28-for-40 passes for 449 yards and six touchdowns. Senior running back Eric Gray finished with 161 yards on 28 carries, while junior wide receiver Marvin Mims caught five passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns.
NORMAN, OK
kswo.com

Walters man charged with raping Stephens Co. teen

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A 21-year-old Walters man is facing a second degree rape charge for allegedly having sex with a 14-year-old from Stephens County. According to court documents, Ben Joseph Russell is accused of contacting the victim via SnapChat and telling them he was 16-years-old. The victim told police...
STEPHENS COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy