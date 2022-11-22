Read full article on original website
Celtics’ most realistic trade target after first month of 2022-23 season
One month into the 2022-23 NBA season, the Boston Celtics look like a well-oiled machine. At 13-4 and fresh off a nine-game win streak that ended Monday against the Chicago Bulls, the Celtics own the best record in their conference and the entire league. The negative attention the franchise received early on in the season because of the Ime Udoka situation has seemingly evaporated.
Charles Barkley Warns Patrick Beverley About Getting 'A Two Piece' If He Keeps Provoking Rivals
Patrick Beverley made a lot of noise last night with yet another on-court controversy, curiously involving another Phoenix Suns player. The Los Angeles Lakers point guard has been known for getting into people's faces, yelling at them, and generally trying to mess with whoever. On Tuesday night, he once again...
Utah Jazz Reportedly Looking To Trade This Player
The Utah Jazz traded away Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell over the offseason, and most people thought they were headed for a rebuild. However, they have gotten off to a fantastic start to the 2022-23 season. The Jazz are 12-8 in their first 20 games, which has them as fourth...
Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich Commends LeBron James For Dealing With Scrutiny
The life of an NBA superstar comes with money, glamour and prestige but also an unimaginable amount of public scrutiny — all of which Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James has lived with for the majority of his life. The spotlight has pointed at James ever since his high...
LeBron James lookalike on Cameroon at World Cup goes viral
LeBron James’ secret moonlight identity may have just been exposed. In World Cup action on Thursday, Cameroon faced Switzerland in their Group G opening match. During the contest, a player for Cameroon who looked suspiciously like the Los Angeles Lakers star James went viral. Twitter user @LakeShowYo pointed out the uncanny resemblance.
Kevin Durant Called Out Nets Teammates After Losing To Undermanned Sixers
The Brooklyn Nets faced off against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night in a duel that saw Ben Simmons return to the City of Brotherly Love for the first time since that infamous Game 7 in the second round of the 2021 NBA playoffs, where Simmons collapsed and made some questionable plays that many considered cost his team the game.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Toronto Raptors: 3 Big Things to Watch
The Dallas Mavericks take on the Toronto Raptors on the road on Saturday. What are some of the biggest key things to watch? DallasBasketball.com has you covered.
Happy Knicks-Giving! 3 Things to Be Grateful For
The Thanksgiving season has always been a time of counting blessings and expressing gratitude. Even in the fourth week of November, those have always been depressingly short conversations for fans of the New York Knicks. Though far from the heights a New York City-based franchise are expected to attain, the...
NBA announces significant discipline for Lakers' Patrick Beverley
The NBA on Thursday announced some significant discipline for Patrick Beverley. Beverley was ejected from Tuesday’s Los Angeles Lakers-Phoenix Suns game after giving a forceful, blindside shove to Deandre Ayton ( video here). Some people were calling for harsh discipline for Beverley, and the NBA responded accordingly. The league...
Zach LaVine Takes Over Second Place for Most 3-Pointers in Bulls History
Zach LaVine is climbing. After sinking his first triple in Wednesday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Chicago Bulls' shooting guard (771) moved ahead of Ben Gordon and into sole possession of second place for the most three-point field goals in franchise history. “I take pride in shooting the...
Nets Forward Markieff Morris Gets Real On Why Ben Simmons Is Finally Playing Like An All-Star Again
After an abysmal start to the season, things are finally looking up for the Brooklyn Nets. Kyrie Irving is back to playing basketball, Kevin Durant is healthy and over his trade request, and new head coach Jacque Vaughn seems to be preaching a message that is being heard by his players.
Former Miami Heat Player Feels One NBA Team Has Mascot With Racial Overtones
Lamar Odom held little back when recently speaking about the Phoenix Suns mascot, which is a gorilla. Odom, who played for the Miami Heat in 2003-04, said the mascot has racial overtones. Gorillas have typical been associated as a derogatory terms for blacks. Odom made the comments on an appearance...
Stephen A. Smith Takes A Huge Shot At Kevin Durant: "Pathetic. No Heart. No Pride."
For the Brooklyn Nets to be successful in the NBA right now, they need Kevin Durant to be at his sparkling best in almost every game. While Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons are present to share the load with KD, he is still their cornerstone player. Kevin Durant struggled a...
Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo praises unlikely starter following loss to Bulls
The Milwaukee Bucks will look to get back in the win column on Friday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Despite a 36-point and 11-rebound effort from Giannis Antetokounmpo on Wednesday, the Bucks fell to the Chicago Bulls 118-113. Milwaukee is now 3-5 since starting the season 9-0. If they are going to beat the Cavaliers (12-6), they will need other players to step up, especially with Khris Middleton and Joe Ingles still recovering. One player that Giannis believes has been a big part of the Bucks’ success is Jevon Carter.
Everything is on the table for USC
Everything is in play for USC as it prepares to face Notre Dame. The Trojans are still alive in the hunt for the College Football Playoff. They can win the Pac-12 championship next week in Las Vegas. They are playing for a spot in a New Year’s Six bowl. They are playing to win 11 games in a season and give themselves a chance to win 12 next Friday night, December 2. Caleb Williams is playing for the Heisman Trophy in addition to his many team-centered goals.
Chicago Bears lose crucial offensive starter for season
The Chicago Bears will be without a key piece of the offense. The Chicago Bears have been bitten by the injury bug big time this past month. The Bears lost their best running back, Khalil Herbert, to the injured reserve last week. Quarterback Justin Fields was banged up pretty bad last week against the Atlanta Falcons. The Bears had more bad news to report on Wednesday.
Steven Adams Gives His Honest Opinion On North America's Thanksgiving Holiday: "I Think Turkey Is Overrated. It's Too Dry."
Once an NBA season begins, there aren't really many days off for the players and the teams. More often than not, they will the entire season with minimal holidays unless something unprecedented happens. But Thanksgiving is one of the rare days when everyone in the NBA has a day off.
Broncos defense on the verge of collapsing
The Broncos' defensive late-game breakdowns prove it carried the team for far too long. A 22-16 overtime loss against the Raiders on Sunday highlighted the issue. With less than a minute to go, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs scampered through the defense for a 43-yard gain, setting up a tying field goal. In overtime, wideout Davante Adams slipped past the secondary on a 35-yard touchdown, sealing the game.
Damone Clark: A Star in the Making
Leading up to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, rumors were already swirling that the Cowboys were interested in drafting the LSU linebacker. Clark was a two-year starter for the Tigers and an anchor of their defensive front, helping them capture the 2019 national championship. A second team All-American in 2021 and Dick Butkus Award finalist, many expected him to be drafted in the second round at the latest.
