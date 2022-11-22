ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

ClutchPoints

Celtics’ most realistic trade target after first month of 2022-23 season

One month into the 2022-23 NBA season, the Boston Celtics look like a well-oiled machine. At 13-4 and fresh off a nine-game win streak that ended Monday against the Chicago Bulls, the Celtics own the best record in their conference and the entire league. The negative attention the franchise received early on in the season because of the Ime Udoka situation has seemingly evaporated.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Utah Jazz Reportedly Looking To Trade This Player

The Utah Jazz traded away Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell over the offseason, and most people thought they were headed for a rebuild. However, they have gotten off to a fantastic start to the 2022-23 season. The Jazz are 12-8 in their first 20 games, which has them as fourth...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

LeBron James lookalike on Cameroon at World Cup goes viral

LeBron James’ secret moonlight identity may have just been exposed. In World Cup action on Thursday, Cameroon faced Switzerland in their Group G opening match. During the contest, a player for Cameroon who looked suspiciously like the Los Angeles Lakers star James went viral. Twitter user @LakeShowYo pointed out the uncanny resemblance.
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Called Out Nets Teammates After Losing To Undermanned Sixers

The Brooklyn Nets faced off against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night in a duel that saw Ben Simmons return to the City of Brotherly Love for the first time since that infamous Game 7 in the second round of the 2021 NBA playoffs, where Simmons collapsed and made some questionable plays that many considered cost his team the game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Happy Knicks-Giving! 3 Things to Be Grateful For

The Thanksgiving season has always been a time of counting blessings and expressing gratitude. Even in the fourth week of November, those have always been depressingly short conversations for fans of the New York Knicks. Though far from the heights a New York City-based franchise are expected to attain, the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

NBA announces significant discipline for Lakers' Patrick Beverley

The NBA on Thursday announced some significant discipline for Patrick Beverley. Beverley was ejected from Tuesday’s Los Angeles Lakers-Phoenix Suns game after giving a forceful, blindside shove to Deandre Ayton ( video here). Some people were calling for harsh discipline for Beverley, and the NBA responded accordingly. The league...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Zach LaVine Takes Over Second Place for Most 3-Pointers in Bulls History

Zach LaVine is climbing. After sinking his first triple in Wednesday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Chicago Bulls' shooting guard (771) moved ahead of Ben Gordon and into sole possession of second place for the most three-point field goals in franchise history. “I take pride in shooting the...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo praises unlikely starter following loss to Bulls

The Milwaukee Bucks will look to get back in the win column on Friday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Despite a 36-point and 11-rebound effort from Giannis Antetokounmpo on Wednesday, the Bucks fell to the Chicago Bulls 118-113. Milwaukee is now 3-5 since starting the season 9-0. If they are going to beat the Cavaliers (12-6), they will need other players to step up, especially with Khris Middleton and Joe Ingles still recovering. One player that Giannis believes has been a big part of the Bucks’ success is Jevon Carter.
MILWAUKEE, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Everything is on the table for USC

Everything is in play for USC as it prepares to face Notre Dame. The Trojans are still alive in the hunt for the College Football Playoff. They can win the Pac-12 championship next week in Las Vegas. They are playing for a spot in a New Year’s Six bowl. They are playing to win 11 games in a season and give themselves a chance to win 12 next Friday night, December 2. Caleb Williams is playing for the Heisman Trophy in addition to his many team-centered goals.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears lose crucial offensive starter for season

The Chicago Bears will be without a key piece of the offense. The Chicago Bears have been bitten by the injury bug big time this past month. The Bears lost their best running back, Khalil Herbert, to the injured reserve last week. Quarterback Justin Fields was banged up pretty bad last week against the Atlanta Falcons. The Bears had more bad news to report on Wednesday.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Broncos defense on the verge of collapsing

The Broncos' defensive late-game breakdowns prove it carried the team for far too long. A 22-16 overtime loss against the Raiders on Sunday highlighted the issue. With less than a minute to go, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs scampered through the defense for a 43-yard gain, setting up a tying field goal. In overtime, wideout Davante Adams slipped past the secondary on a 35-yard touchdown, sealing the game.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Damone Clark: A Star in the Making

Leading up to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, rumors were already swirling that the Cowboys were interested in drafting the LSU linebacker. Clark was a two-year starter for the Tigers and an anchor of their defensive front, helping them capture the 2019 national championship. A second team All-American in 2021 and Dick Butkus Award finalist, many expected him to be drafted in the second round at the latest.

