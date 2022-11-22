ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maysville, OK

kswo.com

Two drivers injured in Lawton wreck Saturday night

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people are recovering after a wreck Saturday night in Lawton. That happened after 7 p.m. on NW 82nd and Cache Rd. An officer from the Lawton Police Department told our photographer on scene both drivers were injured and went to the hospital. It’s unclear how...
LAWTON, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OHP: 19-Year-Old Killed In Norman Crash

A 19-year-old was killed in a crash Saturday night in Norman, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at around 10:56 p.m. on the northbound lanes of I-35 at North Flood Avenue. Troopers are still investigating what happened in the crash. One of the passengers in...
NORMAN, OK
waurikanewsjournal.com

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Report

Gutierrez, Andrew Javier of Waurika, OK; DOB 5/22/88; Rape First Degree. Haynes, Jesse Shay of Ringling, OK; DOB 5/17/81; Failure to maintain security. Huynh, Phong Thanh of Arlington, OK; DOB 10/30/73; Driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked; Defective vehicle; Failure to maintain security. Arrested 11/17/22. Loman, David Wayne of...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OK
KFOR

OKC police responding to shooting near NW 10th and N. Meridian

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) –Oklahoma City Police are responding to a road rage shooting near NW 10th and N Meridian Avenue. Police say there was a road rage incident between two vehicles. One victim was hit by one bullet, taken to OU Med in serious condition and later died of their injuries. No word on […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kswo.com

Person hit by gunfire, LPD investigating

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is investigating after a person suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound on Monday night. According to officials, officers responded to the area of SW 6th and Arbuckle around 9:10 p.m. after receiving reports of gunshots being heard. When they arrived one person was...
LAWTON, OK
davisnewspaper.net

One-Year Old removed from Home by DHS

Four Davis residents remain in jail charged with felony child neglect after the Department of Human Services (DHS) and Davis Police Department conducted an investigation from a referral DHS received. DHS received a referral regarding a home on South Sixth Street in September. The concern came with the one year-old...
DAVIS, OK

