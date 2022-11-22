Read full article on original website
Man charged with first degree murder involved in Oklahoma City road rage incident
An arrest has been made in Friday afternoon’s breaking news of a road rage fight that turned deadly.
okcfox.com
OKCPD: Man driving black hearse shoots driver in road rage incident
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — UPDATE:. Oklahoma City police confirm the victim died at the hospital. Oklahoma City police responded to the scene of a drive-by shooting on Friday around 2:30 p.m. The shooting happened near NW 10th and Meridian. Police tell Fox 25 the shooting was caused by a...
Local Law Enforcement Set Up Sobriety Checkpoints During Holiday Weekend
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team is partnering with several agencies to make sure everyone is safe on the roadways this Thanksgiving weekend. During the holiday season, there's a lot of people traveling whether it be visiting family and friends or shopping. With more people on the roadways, local agencies said they plan to make their presence known this weekend.
Stolen & burned vehicle is returned to it’s owner
An Oklahoma City woman was asleep at home with no idea that her car was not only stolen, but in flames just a mile away. The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating the situation that happened early Friday morning.
kswo.com
Two drivers injured in Lawton wreck Saturday night
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people are recovering after a wreck Saturday night in Lawton. That happened after 7 p.m. on NW 82nd and Cache Rd. An officer from the Lawton Police Department told our photographer on scene both drivers were injured and went to the hospital. It’s unclear how...
blackchronicle.com
OKC Police Issue Warrant For Woman Accused Of Shooting At Vehicle
OKLAHOMA CITY – An arrest warrant has been issued for a girl accused of capturing at one other lady. Oklahoma City Police stated Adriana Austin was making an attempt to promote a lady a canine, however there was a disagreement over the deposit. When the 2 met up, Austin...
OHP: 19-Year-Old Killed In Norman Crash
A 19-year-old was killed in a crash Saturday night in Norman, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at around 10:56 p.m. on the northbound lanes of I-35 at North Flood Avenue. Troopers are still investigating what happened in the crash. One of the passengers in...
waurikanewsjournal.com
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Report
Gutierrez, Andrew Javier of Waurika, OK; DOB 5/22/88; Rape First Degree. Haynes, Jesse Shay of Ringling, OK; DOB 5/17/81; Failure to maintain security. Huynh, Phong Thanh of Arlington, OK; DOB 10/30/73; Driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked; Defective vehicle; Failure to maintain security. Arrested 11/17/22. Loman, David Wayne of...
Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office warns people to be on the lookout for Black Friday crooks
The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is warning about crooks who are also looking to score a deal by stealing your purchased items.
OKC police responding to shooting near NW 10th and N. Meridian
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) –Oklahoma City Police are responding to a road rage shooting near NW 10th and N Meridian Avenue. Police say there was a road rage incident between two vehicles. One victim was hit by one bullet, taken to OU Med in serious condition and later died of their injuries. No word on […]
KOCO
Security guard shoots, kills subject entering Oklahoma City dispensary with weapon
OKLAHOMA CITY — A security guard at an Oklahoma City dispensary shot and killed a subject who tried to enter the store with a weapon Thursday morning. The incident occurred around 11:10 a.m. at Mango Cannabis, 6201 NW Expressway. Oklahoma City police said the security guard confronted and shot...
kswo.com
Person hit by gunfire, LPD investigating
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is investigating after a person suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound on Monday night. According to officials, officers responded to the area of SW 6th and Arbuckle around 9:10 p.m. after receiving reports of gunshots being heard. When they arrived one person was...
KOCO
Man charged in crash that killed Oklahoma City police officer has died, OCPD confirms
OKLAHOMA CITY — A man charged in connection with a head-on crash that killed an Oklahoma City police officer in September has died, authorities confirmed to KOCO 5. Oklahoma City Police Department officials said Victor Fraser Jr. died. Details about his death have not been released. During the early...
Man accused of killing Oklahoma City officer in crash dies
A man who was arrested following a deadly crash with an Oklahoma City police officer has died.
El Reno Tribune
County law enforcement seeks help in catching woman accused of identity theft
Canadian County law enforcement is asking the public for help with apprehending a woman accused of taking the identity of an elderly Mustang woman. Blessing Brianna Sampson faces a single felony…
davisnewspaper.net
One-Year Old removed from Home by DHS
Four Davis residents remain in jail charged with felony child neglect after the Department of Human Services (DHS) and Davis Police Department conducted an investigation from a referral DHS received. DHS received a referral regarding a home on South Sixth Street in September. The concern came with the one year-old...
Uber Eats driver and son robbed of delivery, shot at in OKC
Oklahoma City police want to find the person responsible for robbing an Uber Eats driver of his food delivery Tuesday night, then firing shots at the delivery driver’s SUV. Anthony Placker and his 12-year-old son were narrowly missed by the gunfire.
Hackers allegedly request money after stealing personal information from Norman Public Schools
It appears a ransomware attack on Norman Public Schools from earlier this month was done by a well-known hacking group that has earned millions in extortion deals.
