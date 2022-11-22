Read full article on original website
Sunrise brief: Off-grid solar plus storage EV chargers to be deployed by Puerto Rico government
Off-grid solar plus storage EV ARC systems to be deployed by Puerto Rico government agencies Puerto Rico’s power grid requires more than $130 billion in repairs after recent hurricanes. Solar and storage companies have provided distributed energy solutions in the aftermath of increasing storms. Oklahoma utility petitions state to...
Hawaiian Electric selects seven solar and storage projects for LMI program
Hawaiian Electric (HECO) has selected seven distributed generation solar projects on the islands of Hawaii Island, Oahu and Maui that will offer clean energy procurement to low-and -moderate income (LMI) households. HECO is offering the solar procurement as part of a new community-based renewable energy or CBRE program to help...
People on the Move: Argonne, PosiGen, Mortenson and more
The U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory announced the hiring of Chris Heckle as the clean technology think tank’s first director of the Materials Manufacturing Innovation Center (MMIC), Argonne’s newly formed advanced materials and chemical manufacturing research center for energy storage and other energy transition technologies. Ms. Heckle joins the MMIC after a 25-year career as Research Director for Inorganic Materials Research and Asia Research Labs at Corning, a specialty glass, ceramics and advanced materials producer. She brings to Argonne experience in creating a manufacturing platform to open new market opportunities, including energy storage, as well as a record of translating market trends into technical thrusts and accelerating product timelines from inception to marketing.
Qcells, European consortium launch production line for tandem silicon-perovskite solar cells
Qcells and a group of European research institutes led by HZB have started a project with the aim of producing high-efficiency tandem solar cells and modules. The so-called Pepperoni project will establish a pilot manufacturing line in Thalheim, Qcell’s headquarters in Germany. The name stems from the broader project titled ‘Pilot line for European Production of PEROvskite-Silicon taNdem modules on Industrial scale’ or PEPPERONI.
A wonkish look at why inflation is high and might remain so | Column
This article is informative but a tad wonkish, so bear with me. Macroeconomics informs us that:. Where M is the amount of money in circulation. V is the velocity of money, which is the average number of times a dollar changes hands in a year. Higher V implies higher economic activity and vice versa.
Are car makers tuning out hurricane season? | Column
If they don’t soon put their plans in reverse, car companies like Ford and Tesla will quickly make it significantly harder for emergency management officials to protect Florida when it faces natural disasters. These car companies are considering taking the AM radio out of some of their vehicles’ dashes,...
50 states of solar incentives: Mississippi
The pv magazine USA tour of solar incentives last stop was Alabama, and now moves to Mississippi. Mississippi, the Magnolia State, is the 32nd largest and 35th most populous state in the United States and ranks 37th in solar installations. The state is home to the 1.4 GW Grand Gulf Nuclear Power, the largest single-reactor nuclear power plant by generating capacity in the nation, which, according to Energy Information Administration (EIA) data, generated about 17% of the state’s electricity in 2021. The Pascagoula oil refinery, located on Mississippi’s Gulf Coast, is the nation’s 10th-largest refinery. Natural Gas is also big in Mississippi, which has about one-fourth of total U.S. underground salt cavern natural gas storage capacity. Natural gas is the primary fuel used at nine out of the 10 largest power plants in the state, supplying about 72% of Mississippi’s electricity generation 2021.
