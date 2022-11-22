Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Non-Country Songs That Highlight Oklahoma's Modern Music SceneAimée GramblinTulsa, OK
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersBroken Arrow, OK
Oklahoma witness says glowing sphere UFO crossed over I-44Roger MarshCatoosa, OK
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Humane Society of Tulsa offers $50 adoptions on Black Friday
TULSA, Okla. — The Humane Society of Tulsa is hosting a Black Friday event. All adoptions from Nov. 25 through Nov. 30th will be $50. In a Facebook post, the organization says that their shelters are full. They have dogs of all sizes and ages. The event starts at...
familytravelgo.com
2022 Oklahoma Christmas Events, Attractions and Light Displays – The Ultimate Guide
Oklahoma has grown with their light displays, attractions and events!. This article shows the upcoming Christmas Holiday events, attractions light displays & more to enjoy across Oklahoma and some of the neighboring states. Bookmark and Save this Article for easy reference to plan your holidays. (I will continuously be updating...
blackchronicle.com
OKLAHOMA WATCH: Forced out: Skyrocketing rent, evictions pushing thousands out of their homes | News
TULSA — The courtroom is crowded. The hallway, too. Those who arrive early have a seat. The relaxation stand or pack the corridor. It’s acquainted territory for Amy Forsythe. In her earlier job, she helped discover housing for the homeless and eviction courtroom was an everyday cease. Today, Forsythe, 45, is right here so the JGS Real Estate Company can evict her from her house.
KOKI FOX 23
Owasso Apple Barrel Cafe offers free Thanksgiving meals
OWASSO, Okla. — On Thanksgiving, the Apple Barrel Cafe in Owasso offered free Thanksgiving meals from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jad Alkhatib, the son of Apple Barrel Cafe’s founder, said they fed more than 200 people today. He also said one Apple Barrel Cafe location does a...
Federal grant helping food insecure communities in Oklahoma
The federal grant is expanding the DUO program to 50 of Oklahoma's most food insecure communities and they hoping to expand to all 77 counties in Oklahoma by 2028.
publicradiotulsa.org
The need is real in Tulsa as thousands wait for food
People line up around the block at the John 3:16 Mission for the free Thanksgiving food basket giveaway. The Mission has been feeding the hungry for many years during this holiday in Tulsa. 13% higher food costs this year makes the need for the baskets much greater in the community and, at the same time, donations harder to come by.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsans share concern, anger over butane transload facility near BMX headquarters
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans are concerned about a recent decision made by members of City Council. A business is currently transloading butane next to BMX National Headquarters. Transloading is when a shipment is transferred from one method of transportation to another. In this case, butane is being moved from...
News On 6
Downtown Bixby Transforms Into Winter Wonderland
Families can enjoy hot chocolate and toasted marshmallows, but that’s not all the village has to offer. Paisley Currier says she loves Christmas. She received some great news from Santa Thursday at the Bixby Christmas Village. “I asked Santa if I’ve been a good girl and he said I’ve...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Bartlesville, OK
Bartlesville, a diverse city with a long business and art history, is tucked in northeast Oklahoma in Washington County. Home to more than 37,000 people, according to the 2020 census, this small city is a gold mine full of hidden gems waiting to be discovered. If you're looking for a...
News On 6
Green Country Woman Still Seeking Answers Decades After 2 Family Tragedies
A woman whose mother was murdered and whose sister is missing is spending another holiday wondering why she still doesn't have answers in either case. Monnita Sue Kern, who went by Sue, was murdered November 19, 1981 and no one has been arrested; then, her daughter went missing 13 years after that and has never been found.
News On 6
French Bulldog From Bixby Wins 'Best In Show' At 2022 National Dog Show
A familiar dog from Green County is taking home another win, this time at the 2022 National Dog Show. Winston, a French bulldog from Bixby, is the Best in Show winner. He competed against hundreds of other dogs for the prize and this isn't his first win either. Winston also...
news9.com
Collinsville Police Department Launches 'Food For Fines' Campaign
The Collinsville Police Department is launching a new campaign to help people struggling financially during the holiday season. The campaign “Food for Fines” gives people an opportunity to clear fines and warrants at a cheaper rate than paying full price for the fees. News On 6's Autumn Bracey...
okcfox.com
Public Service Company of Oklahoma proposes another rate increase
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Public Service Company of Oklahoma is proposing another rate increase for its customers. The company wants to improve the electrical grid to make power outages less frequent as well as invest in fuel-free sources of power. For the average PSO customer, those investments would...
TPS board member unhappy with McLain clear backpack policy
One District 3 Tulsa Public Schools board member is claiming a new policy singles out McLain students.
Tulsa mother lays 2-year-old son to rest after October collision
As many families get together to celebrate Thanksgiving this week, one Tulsa family is marking the holiday in a different way.
Tickets Now On Sale For The Tulsa Botanic Garden Of Lights
Tickets are now on sale for the Tulsa Botanic Garden of Lights. Organizers say they have been hard at work setting up more than half a million lights for this year's event. The event will feature s'mores, live music and train rides for kids. The garden of lights opens for...
KOKI FOX 23
TPS Board member, advocate express concern over McLain High School’s new ‘clear backpack policy’
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa Public School board member - who represents McLain High School - is expressing concerns over the clear backpack policy for the school. Board member Jennettie Marshall said the rule singles out McLain. The rule comes after 17-year-old Terron Yarbrough was killed outside the school’s...
KOKI FOX 23
TFD responds to east Tulsa apartment fire
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) responded to an apartment fire near E. 51st Street and S. Memorial Drive on Wednesday night. District Chief Jose Ariza said they were first alerted to the fire around 10:00 p.m. “So tonight about 10 o’clock, Tulsa Fire Department was alerted to...
How A Stellar Final Two Games Could Lead to Jalil Farooq's Breakout for Oklahoma
Jalil Farooq's wide variety of talents could help Oklahoma in many ways next season.
