Glenpool, OK

Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Humane Society of Tulsa offers $50 adoptions on Black Friday

TULSA, Okla. — The Humane Society of Tulsa is hosting a Black Friday event. All adoptions from Nov. 25 through Nov. 30th will be $50. In a Facebook post, the organization says that their shelters are full. They have dogs of all sizes and ages. The event starts at...
TULSA, OK
blackchronicle.com

OKLAHOMA WATCH: Forced out: Skyrocketing rent, evictions pushing thousands out of their homes | News

TULSA — The courtroom is crowded. The hallway, too. Those who arrive early have a seat. The relaxation stand or pack the corridor. It’s acquainted territory for Amy Forsythe. In her earlier job, she helped discover housing for the homeless and eviction courtroom was an everyday cease. Today, Forsythe, 45, is right here so the JGS Real Estate Company can evict her from her house.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Owasso Apple Barrel Cafe offers free Thanksgiving meals

OWASSO, Okla. — On Thanksgiving, the Apple Barrel Cafe in Owasso offered free Thanksgiving meals from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jad Alkhatib, the son of Apple Barrel Cafe’s founder, said they fed more than 200 people today. He also said one Apple Barrel Cafe location does a...
OWASSO, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

The need is real in Tulsa as thousands wait for food

People line up around the block at the John 3:16 Mission for the free Thanksgiving food basket giveaway. The Mission has been feeding the hungry for many years during this holiday in Tulsa. 13% higher food costs this year makes the need for the baskets much greater in the community and, at the same time, donations harder to come by.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Downtown Bixby Transforms Into Winter Wonderland

Families can enjoy hot chocolate and toasted marshmallows, but that’s not all the village has to offer. Paisley Currier says she loves Christmas. She received some great news from Santa Thursday at the Bixby Christmas Village. “I asked Santa if I’ve been a good girl and he said I’ve...
BIXBY, OK
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Bartlesville, OK

Bartlesville, a diverse city with a long business and art history, is tucked in northeast Oklahoma in Washington County. Home to more than 37,000 people, according to the 2020 census, this small city is a gold mine full of hidden gems waiting to be discovered. If you're looking for a...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
news9.com

Collinsville Police Department Launches 'Food For Fines' Campaign

The Collinsville Police Department is launching a new campaign to help people struggling financially during the holiday season. The campaign “Food for Fines” gives people an opportunity to clear fines and warrants at a cheaper rate than paying full price for the fees. News On 6's Autumn Bracey...
COLLINSVILLE, OK
okcfox.com

Public Service Company of Oklahoma proposes another rate increase

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Public Service Company of Oklahoma is proposing another rate increase for its customers. The company wants to improve the electrical grid to make power outages less frequent as well as invest in fuel-free sources of power. For the average PSO customer, those investments would...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

TFD responds to east Tulsa apartment fire

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) responded to an apartment fire near E. 51st Street and S. Memorial Drive on Wednesday night. District Chief Jose Ariza said they were first alerted to the fire around 10:00 p.m. “So tonight about 10 o’clock, Tulsa Fire Department was alerted to...
TULSA, OK

