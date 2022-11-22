ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Cup 2022: Saudi Arabia player stretchered off after taking flying knee to the head in upset win over Argentina

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports
 4 days ago
Saudi Arabia's unexpected 2-1 upset win over international soccer powerhouse Argentina will go down as one of the most shocking in World Cup history, but a moment late in that win may have cost the victors of one of their players.

In the fifth minute of stoppage time, and with a 2-1 lead, Saudi Arabia goalie Mohammed Al-Owais ran toward a group of players near the net to get the ball out of there. As goalies do, he used his knee to jut the ball upward. So he ran in and took a leap with his knee out... and ended up smashing his it into the head of one of his teammates, Yasser Al-Shahrani.

Yikes. That is, as the tweet says, a "strong injury."

Al-Shahrani, 30 years old and one of the stars of the Saudi Arabian team, fell to the ground immediately and remained there, appearing to be unconscious. His teammates called for the trainers, who worked on him for a few minutes, but he was unable to leave the field under his own power. Al-Shahrani was eventually taken off on stretcher, but he gave a thumbs up to the crowd as he was carried away.

Saudi Arabia then had to defend their razor thin lead for another six minutes until the ref blew the whistle to signal the end of stoppage time. They were able to do it without the experienced Al-Shahrani, which is good because they may have to play without him going forward. No information about his condition has been released, but given what we saw, it's possible he could miss some time.

The next time Saudi Arabia plays is Saturday when they face off against Poland at 8am ET, so at least Al-Shahrani has a few days to rest up.

Cristiano Ronaldo makes history as first man to score in 5 World Cups

As drama swirls around Cristiano Ronaldo off the pitch, he made history on it on Thursday. The Portugal striker scored on a penalty kick in a win over Ghana. When the ball hit the back of the net, he became the first man to score a goal in five separate World Cups. The goal broke a scoreless tie in the 64th minute and proved to be the difference in the 3-2 win.
Australia's emotions run high after rare World Cup win

AL WAKRAH, Qatar — (AP) — Mitchell Duke celebrated scoring Australia's winning goal by forming a "J" with his fingers in a tribute to his son Jaxson, who was in the stands. Coach Graham Arnold dragged injured winger Martin Boyle — on crutches — into the...
Richarlison's goals help Brazil beat Serbia 2-0 at World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar — (AP) — With Neymar limping off the field with an ankle injury, Richarlison came through for the "Seleção.". A spectacular acrobatic kick followed an easy tap-in from close range as Richarlison scored both goals in Brazil's 2-0 victory over Serbia on Thursday at the World Cup.
Brazil with plenty of options to replace Neymar at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — With Neymar out for at least another match, Brazil coach Tite must now start thinking about a replacement — and this time he has plenty of options. Brazil is not as Neymar-dependent as it used to be, and Tite could go several different ways to replace the Paris Saint-Germain forward for Monday's Group G match against Switzerland.
FIFA tells Wales that fans can wear rainbow hats in stadiums

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — The Welsh soccer federation said FIFA has offered assurances that fans wearing rainbow symbols will be allowed at Friday's World Cup game against Iran. The federation had asked FIFA for clarity on reports some Wales fans were stopped from taking rainbow bucket hats...
US frustrates England again at a World Cup in 0-0 draw

AL KHOR, Qatar — (AP) — Loud jeers rang around the stadium. England's fans were not happy. The United States had frustrated them yet again at a World Cup. That's three times and counting that the teams have met on soccer's biggest stage and England is still waiting for its first win against the Americans after a 0-0 draw on Friday.
U.S. vs. England: World Cup 2022 scores, updates

The second round of the 2022 World Cup group stage games begin on Friday. Did you hear that the USMNT is playing?. Of course, you did. The United States is a significant underdog to England after the Three Lions demolished Iran to open their World Cup campaign. A loss likely dooms the United States' chances of advancing. A result is imperative. Can they get it?
Show's over already for host Qatar's World Cup team

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — The show is over already for the Qatar team, which was eliminated Friday from the World Cup less than a week after it opened the tournament and launched the first version of soccer's biggest event in the Middle East. Qatar lost 3-1 to...
Stranded World Cup fans offered full refunds after housing didn't have toilets or wash basins

Stranded World Cup fans who hoped to stay in "fan villages" are being offered full refunds by the Supreme Committee in charge of organizing the event, according to ESPN. Those fans were left without acceptable accommodations after "fan village" sites were left without basic amenities, like toilets and wash basins. The "fan villages" were constructed to allow World Cup fans to attend the event cheaply. For $200 a night, fans believed they would be staying in a converted shipping container furnished with basic amenities. When those fans arrived, they discovered some of the sites were unfinished and still under construction.
Iran government supporters confront protesters at World Cup

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — (AP) — Tensions ran high at Iran's second match at the World Cup on Friday as fans supporting the Iranian government harassed those protesting against it and stadium security seized flags, T-shirts and other items expressing support for the protest movement that has gripped the Islamic Republic.
