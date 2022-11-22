Read full article on original website
lynnwoodtimes.com
Man arrested for attempting to blow up Lynnwood business
LYNNWOOD, Wash., November 26, 2022—Lynnwood Police and SWAT arrested a man yesterday who attempted to blow up a local business after barricading himself in the establishment and threatening the owner. The suspect, Michael Paul Hargett, was taken into custody at approximately 8:55 p.m. and is facing charges of obstruction...
Skagit Breaking
Burlington Police Respond to Armed Robbery in Burlington Fred Meyer Parking Lot
Burlington, WA – Officers with the City of Burlington Police Department responded to reports of an Armed Robbery in Progress in the parking lot of the Burlington Fred Meyer store located at 920 S. Burlington Boulevard in Burlington, Washington at 10:08 a.m. on November 25th, 2022. According to reports,...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Man arrested after barricading himself inside Hwy 99 business, starting fire
A suspect who barricaded himself inside a Lynnwood business Friday night and started a fire using propane tanks was arrested after a four-hour standoff, Lynnwood police reported. Police were initially dispatched to a call in the 17700 block of Highway 99 at approximately 4:15 p.m. for a man threatening a...
myeverettnews.com
Everett Police Investigate Shots Fired And Crash Near Lions Park Friday Night
Editor’s Update 9:30 AM: Everett Police this morning confirmed the person inside the vehicle was a male who had been shot. They do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the community. The case remains an active investigation. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death and identity of the victim.
KOMO News
Businesses near Westfield Southcenter Mall discuss safety concerns
TUKWILA, Wash. — This month, KOMO News has been reporting on violent crime at the Westfield Southcenter Mall including a break-in that occurred Thursday night. However, the mall has not been the only location in Southcenter that has been impacted. On Saturday, KOMO News crews were in the area...
KOMO News
Teens arrested after multiple violent Seattle robberies
SEATTLE — Police arrested three juvenile males — ages 12, 15 and 16 — Friday for punching a woman in the face while attempting to steal her fanny pack and then stealing a man's cash at gunpoint in the Central District, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).
11-Year-Old Shot During Black Friday Road Rage Incident in Western Washington
TACOMA - Police are investigating a Friday road rage incident in western Washington that ended with a 11-year-old being shot and seriously injured. Exact details regarding what led to the road rage encounter are still being determined, but at one point, witnesses say one driver opened fire toward another, striking an 11-year-old child sitting in a rear passenger seat.
Details emerge about man shot and killed in Southcenter parking garage
More details are emerging about a man who was shot and killed last week at Westfield Southcenter mall in Tukwila. Family and friends are rallying around the man’s wife, who was there when the shooting happened. Mary Wesolowicz told KIRO 7 her husband was selfless, always putting others first,...
Shooting and dramatic crash in Everett leaves 1 man dead
EVERETT, Wash. — A shooting at a park in the North Sound ended in a dramatic accident about a quarter mile away — with the person in the driver’s seat dead. Everett police found a man dead inside a vehicle that had flipped onto its side on Beverly Boulevard at 75th Southeast.
Police searching for suspect in Renton bank robbery
RENTON, Wash. — An armed man robbed a Renton bank on Wednesday and police are asking for the public’s help to identify him. At 12:20 p.m., Renton officers were dispatched to a robbery at the Chase Bank at 17801 108th Ave. SE. The man displayed a gun during...
q13fox.com
Deputies seek help identifying suspect who hit 2 people, fled the scene near SeaTac
KING COUNTY, Wash. - Deputies are asking the public for help in finding a hit-and-run suspect who hit two people in SeaTac last week. According to the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), on Nov. 15 at around 6:14 p.m., two people said they were hit by a truck near the corner of S 148th St. and 24th Ave. S.
Citizen rams car into robbery getaway vehicle; tries to stop suspects
Court documents have revealed new details about the string of robberies in South King County. More than 30 businesses have been hit within two weeks. It turns out a crash that happened in Covington following a robbery was because a good Samaritan tried to stop the suspects from getting away by ramming his own vehicle into the getaway car — but that was when the suspects turned a gun on him.
myeverettnews.com
Busy Start Start To Thanksgiving Morning For Everett Police
Initial report 10:00 AM: It’s been quite the start to the Thanksgiving Holiday for police in Everett, Washington. Just before 7:00 AM multiple officers responded to a report of shots fired at the motel at 100th and Evergreen Way in south Everett. Arriving officers found nearly a dozen shell...
Naval family recovers U-Haul stolen first night in Marysville
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Thanksgiving in a hotel is not what the Chandler family was expecting for their first holiday in Marysville. "I would have liked to make us a nice family dinner,” said Sara Jane Chandler, sitting in a hotel room with her husband Gregory and their young children. “But now we will probably just eat fast food or something.”
KIMA TV
Trailer fire in Auburn believed to be cover up for murder
AUBURN, Wash. — The King County Sheriff's Office said they believe that a person found dead in a trailer fire in Auburn last week was killed before the fire. Firefighters responded to the fire on the 30800 block of Military Road South around 1:30 a.m. Nov. 17. The trailer was fully engulfed when crews arrived a person was found dead inside the trailer after the fire was extinguished.
Man stabbed in back near Belltown neighborhood
SEATTLE — A man was stabbed in the back near Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood on Thanksgiving morning. Police said the victim called 911 at 11:30 a.m. and said he had been stabbed on Third Avenue. The man said he had been walking on Third Avenue between Blanchard and Virginia...
1 man dead, 2 others hurt in Lake Stevens crash
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — One man was killed and two others were hurt in a crash in Lake Stevens on Thanksgiving. At 1:18 p.m., police were called to a fatal crash at State Route 92 and Lake Drive. A man driving a black Chevrolet Silverado heading eastbound on SR...
ilovekent.net
Kent Police warning of recent, yet legit-looking scam text/email
Kent Police are warning residents of a recent, yet somewhat legit looking scam text/email that’s been spreading recently:. Kent, we want to make you aware of a recent, and somewhat legit looking, scam text/email you may receive. Many of us here have already seen it. The graphics are good and it almost fooled a few of us so please keep reading.
myeverettnews.com
Everett Firefighters Contain Blaze At Judd & Black Liquidation Center To Outbuilding
A Washington State Patrol Trooper reported he could see flames from the Trestle and when he arrived reported fire at the back of the building. Everett firefighters were able to knock the fire down and contain it to an attached building, keeping the fire from extending inside. At this time...
Madrona Market facing thousands in damages after smash-and-grab burglary
SEATTLE — Another small business in Seattle is facing thousands of dollars’ worth of damage repairs after a smash-and-grab burglary. Thieves backed into the front doors of Madrona Market and Deli just after 1 a.m. on Nov. 17. Security footage shows three suspects. Authorities have not made any...
