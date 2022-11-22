ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, WA

lynnwoodtimes.com

Man arrested for attempting to blow up Lynnwood business

LYNNWOOD, Wash., November 26, 2022—Lynnwood Police and SWAT arrested a man yesterday who attempted to blow up a local business after barricading himself in the establishment and threatening the owner. The suspect, Michael Paul Hargett, was taken into custody at approximately 8:55 p.m. and is facing charges of obstruction...
LYNNWOOD, WA
myeverettnews.com

Everett Police Investigate Shots Fired And Crash Near Lions Park Friday Night

Editor’s Update 9:30 AM: Everett Police this morning confirmed the person inside the vehicle was a male who had been shot. They do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the community. The case remains an active investigation. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death and identity of the victim.
EVERETT, WA
KOMO News

Businesses near Westfield Southcenter Mall discuss safety concerns

TUKWILA, Wash. — This month, KOMO News has been reporting on violent crime at the Westfield Southcenter Mall including a break-in that occurred Thursday night. However, the mall has not been the only location in Southcenter that has been impacted. On Saturday, KOMO News crews were in the area...
TUKWILA, WA
KOMO News

Teens arrested after multiple violent Seattle robberies

SEATTLE — Police arrested three juvenile males — ages 12, 15 and 16 — Friday for punching a woman in the face while attempting to steal her fanny pack and then stealing a man's cash at gunpoint in the Central District, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Citizen rams car into robbery getaway vehicle; tries to stop suspects

Court documents have revealed new details about the string of robberies in South King County. More than 30 businesses have been hit within two weeks. It turns out a crash that happened in Covington following a robbery was because a good Samaritan tried to stop the suspects from getting away by ramming his own vehicle into the getaway car — but that was when the suspects turned a gun on him.
COVINGTON, WA
myeverettnews.com

Busy Start Start To Thanksgiving Morning For Everett Police

Initial report 10:00 AM: It’s been quite the start to the Thanksgiving Holiday for police in Everett, Washington. Just before 7:00 AM multiple officers responded to a report of shots fired at the motel at 100th and Evergreen Way in south Everett. Arriving officers found nearly a dozen shell...
EVERETT, WA
KING 5

Naval family recovers U-Haul stolen first night in Marysville

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Thanksgiving in a hotel is not what the Chandler family was expecting for their first holiday in Marysville. "I would have liked to make us a nice family dinner,” said Sara Jane Chandler, sitting in a hotel room with her husband Gregory and their young children. “But now we will probably just eat fast food or something.”
MARYSVILLE, WA
KIMA TV

Trailer fire in Auburn believed to be cover up for murder

AUBURN, Wash. — The King County Sheriff's Office said they believe that a person found dead in a trailer fire in Auburn last week was killed before the fire. Firefighters responded to the fire on the 30800 block of Military Road South around 1:30 a.m. Nov. 17. The trailer was fully engulfed when crews arrived a person was found dead inside the trailer after the fire was extinguished.
AUBURN, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man stabbed in back near Belltown neighborhood

SEATTLE — A man was stabbed in the back near Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood on Thanksgiving morning. Police said the victim called 911 at 11:30 a.m. and said he had been stabbed on Third Avenue. The man said he had been walking on Third Avenue between Blanchard and Virginia...
SEATTLE, WA
ilovekent.net

Kent Police warning of recent, yet legit-looking scam text/email

Kent Police are warning residents of a recent, yet somewhat legit looking scam text/email that’s been spreading recently:. Kent, we want to make you aware of a recent, and somewhat legit looking, scam text/email you may receive. Many of us here have already seen it. The graphics are good and it almost fooled a few of us so please keep reading.
KENT, WA

