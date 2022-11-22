ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WTVC

Goodbye, Greg Funderburg

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Greg Funderburg has been the co-anchor for Good Morning Chattanooga since 2013! This N That celebrates his success and wishes him the best in all his future adventures.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for November 25

The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-016150 – 3700 BLK Ringgold Rd – Alarm – Police responded to an alarm at the Little Caesar’s. On arrival, the building checked secured. 22-016152 – 1500 BLK S. Seminole Dr. – Assist EMS –...
EAST RIDGE, TN
theutcecho.com

Lipscomb Squeaks Out of Chattanooga with Win Over the Mocs

Thanksgiving is spoiled; the Lipscomb Bison stuff the Mocs, 72-66, as Chattanooga experienced offensive woes in defeat. Chattanooga, coming off their annual thumping of Covenant College, appeared to have not missed a beat in the opening minutes against Lipscomb. Center Jake Stephens drained a three-pointer to get the Mocs on the board, Demetrius Davis crashed the board for a putback after A.J. Caldwell’s shot bounced off the rim, and Jamal Johnson sunk a three-pointer off a Bison turnover.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Chattanooga's 2022 Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings

Break out the garland and jingle bells because the holiday season is here! Embrace the holiday season with your friends and family while exploring Chattanooga’s 2022 Holiday Trail of Lights, showcasing all the city’s fluorescent wonder and joyful experiences. The Holiday Trail of Lights features festive experiences with...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
On Target News

Franklin County man found with Gunshot Wound Dies

On Sunday afternoon (November 20, 2022), at approximately 3:07 p.m., Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrived at a residence on Freedom Lane in the Liberty community to investigate a burglary in progress. When they arrived, deputies found a male with at least one gunshot wound. Emergency medical personnel arrived...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
WDEF

McMinn County Attorney suspended from practicing

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Tennessee Supreme Court has increased the suspension of an attorney in McMinn County, saying the original punishment was not severe enough. Joseph H. Crabtree, Jr. has been suspended from the practice of law for three years in Tennessee. A Hearing Panel originally suspended him...
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Woman dies in Cleveland crash

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Cleveland Police report that a 68 year old woman has died in a crash Wednesday morning. It happened around 9:15 AM on APD-40 above the 20th Street intersection. Police say the car driving by Terraneila Scoggins drifted off the right side of the road and...
CLEVELAND, TN

