There's a cabin in this picture - welcome to Tennessee's Mirror Cabins - first of their kind in the USAEllen EastwoodChattanooga, TN
In 1989, A Couple On A Date Witnessed An AbductionStill UnsolvedChattanooga, TN
10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental HealthScott Ninneman @ Speaking BipolarChattanooga, TN
USPS Suspends Service In TennesseeBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
Goodbye, Greg Funderburg
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Greg Funderburg has been the co-anchor for Good Morning Chattanooga since 2013! This N That celebrates his success and wishes him the best in all his future adventures.
Tennessee’s top 5 most expensive homes on the market
For many, the cooldown of Nashville's piping-hot housing market is welcomed news, especially for those with a new home on the top of their Christmas wish list.
'Nowhere to go, no way to get there:' Budgetel evictees still struggle for permanent home
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The search for affordable housing continues after Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp evicted residents of an East Ridge extended stay motel last week. Those residents tell us the hotel was, in some cases, their only choice for housing. Now, some are stepping in to expand...
Tennessee students are ‘flipping over desks,’ making school threats; Why that behavior is becoming more common?
After multiple threats were reported at Middle Tennessee schools last week, experts explain why students appear to be displaying more "disruptive" and violent behaviors.
Police Briefs for November 25
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-016150 – 3700 BLK Ringgold Rd – Alarm – Police responded to an alarm at the Little Caesar’s. On arrival, the building checked secured. 22-016152 – 1500 BLK S. Seminole Dr. – Assist EMS –...
Lipscomb Squeaks Out of Chattanooga with Win Over the Mocs
Thanksgiving is spoiled; the Lipscomb Bison stuff the Mocs, 72-66, as Chattanooga experienced offensive woes in defeat. Chattanooga, coming off their annual thumping of Covenant College, appeared to have not missed a beat in the opening minutes against Lipscomb. Center Jake Stephens drained a three-pointer to get the Mocs on the board, Demetrius Davis crashed the board for a putback after A.J. Caldwell’s shot bounced off the rim, and Jamal Johnson sunk a three-pointer off a Bison turnover.
Chattanooga's 2022 Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings
Break out the garland and jingle bells because the holiday season is here! Embrace the holiday season with your friends and family while exploring Chattanooga’s 2022 Holiday Trail of Lights, showcasing all the city’s fluorescent wonder and joyful experiences. The Holiday Trail of Lights features festive experiences with...
Update: Hearing postponed, Budgetel residents to wait until next week to learn fate
A judge on Monday postponed a hearing for this case until December 5th. That's after many former Budgetel tenants showed up to court, hoping their voices would be heard. Later on Monday, we caught up with some of them, who are living at a Super 8 motel for the next 2 weeks.
Franklin County man found with Gunshot Wound Dies
On Sunday afternoon (November 20, 2022), at approximately 3:07 p.m., Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrived at a residence on Freedom Lane in the Liberty community to investigate a burglary in progress. When they arrived, deputies found a male with at least one gunshot wound. Emergency medical personnel arrived...
McMinn County Attorney suspended from practicing
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Tennessee Supreme Court has increased the suspension of an attorney in McMinn County, saying the original punishment was not severe enough. Joseph H. Crabtree, Jr. has been suspended from the practice of law for three years in Tennessee. A Hearing Panel originally suspended him...
Winchester man found shot in Franklin County home
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Deputies found a shooting victim while investigating a burglary Sunday afternoon.
Two restaurants nearly fail inspection after bugs were found in one, and dirty surfaces in another
From Local 3 News: Restaurants in the Tennessee Valley had a great week, there are no failing scores to report. However, two restaurants did nearly fail their inspections. Tacos El Cunao Mobile Unit in Cleveland and Innside Restaurant on Chestnut Street in Chattanooga both scored a 73. At Tacos El...
"This is really happening:" Budgetel evictees can't go back to claim left behind property
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — It has been four days since Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp shut down the Budgetel Inn. One couple tells us they didn't lose just their home, but so much more. We lost everything. Tisha Morgan tells us. Robert and Tisha Morgan have been struggling...
Woman dies in Cleveland crash
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Cleveland Police report that a 68 year old woman has died in a crash Wednesday morning. It happened around 9:15 AM on APD-40 above the 20th Street intersection. Police say the car driving by Terraneila Scoggins drifted off the right side of the road and...
