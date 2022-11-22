Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Model Connie Taylor-Ware Inspired By Ebony Fashion Fair, Family, Cartoon Character Veronica of Archie's ComicsBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Congressman-Elect Max Miller of the 7th District Joins Local Church to Serve Thanksgiving Meal in Cleveland Ward Two.Brown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Looking for Latin Cuisine in North Olmsted, Ohio? You Should Check Out This PlaceIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Chandler Park Business District Open Doors for a Real Black Friday Shopping SpreeBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Related
clevelandmagazine.com
Small Business Saturday with City Goods
Meet the makers behind City Goods in Hingetown. By Gracie Wilson. Small business Saturday is all about supporting local, and the makers behind City Goods are ready for their stores to be the destination for shoppers who want to give the gift of handmade goods. From health and beauty products...
Thousands attend calling hours for fallen Cleveland firefighter
Friends, family and fellow firefighters from across Ohio filled the halls of Friends Church in Willoughby Hills Friday for the calling hours of fallen Cleveland firefighter, Johnny Tetrick.
15+ Holiday Events Around Cleveland to Enjoy This Winter
Skating, Santa, Krampus, holiday lights and more await
Record Revolution in Cleveland Heights To Permanently Close at Year's End
The Coventry Road institution will keep limited hours until Dec. 31
Cleveland Metroparks toboggan chutes open
It's that time of year again; time for Cleveland Metroparks' tobogganing!
Cleveland Scene
Photos From the Latest Emo Night at Mahall's
Fresh off its latest victory for Best Dance Party in Scene's annual Best of Cleveland awards, Jukebox Breakdown held its popular Emo Night CLE party at Mahall's. Here's what we saw.
clevelandurbannews.com
10-year anniversary rally of the '137 shots' Cleveland police shooting deaths of unarmed Blacks Malissa Williams and Timothy Russell is November 29, 2022 at 5:15pm at Heritage Middle School....By Clevelandurbannews.com/Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsbloig.com.
Pictured are 137 shots unarmed Cleveland police fatal shooting victim Malissa Williams and 137 shots unarmed Cleveland police fatal shooting victim Timothy Russell. Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com, Ohio's most read Black digital newspaper and Black blog with some 5 million views on Google Plus alone.Tel: (216) 659-0473 and Email: editor@clevelandurbannews.com. Kathy Wray Coleman, editor-in-chief, and who trained for 17 years at the Call and Post Newspaper in Cleveland, Ohio. We interviewed former president Barack Obama one-on-one when he was campaigning for president. As to the Obama interview, CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE AT CLEVELAND URBAN NEWS.COM, OHIO'S LEADER IN BLACK DIGITAL NEWS.
New 'restaurant bucket list' book is the perfect Cleveland stocking stuffer
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — The way Lora DiFranco explains it, she founded Free Period Press to help herself and others stay grounded in an increasingly chaotic word. “As your classic overachiever, productivity and efficiency has a tendency to run my life,” DiFranco admits. “But when I reflect on my favorite days, they are never about checking off everything off my to do list. Rather, they are the ones when I’m connected to my body, mind, and community. I created Free Period Press to help us all create more of those days.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Burton Carol Management takes over The Luxe
The Luxe, an 82-unit premier single-family home rental community in Pepper Pike, is under new management. Burton Carol Management LLC of Warrensville Hts. officially took over as property manager Oct. 25, following a property acquisition by an affiliated investor group CBT Pepper Pike LLC Oct. 20. According to the Cuyahoga County Auditor’s Office website, the group acquired the townhome-style community from its original developer, Cedar Brainard Townhouses Owner LLC. Deeds do not disclose a purchase price, but Burton Carol CEO Robert G. Risman signed a mortgage for the properties Oct. 25.
Rosewood Grill’s Whiskey Week is set with Bourbon tastings
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Rosewood Grill’s sixth annual Whiskey Week is scheduled with a variety of tastings and pairings. The Whiskey-themed promotion begins Sunday, Nov. 27, and runs daily through Friday, Dec. 2. Each night a prix fixe dinner featuring hard-to-find Bourbon is scheduled. The week - which kicks...
cleveland19.com
Thousands honor fallen Cleveland firefighter during calling hours in Willoughby Hills
WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Thousands of firefighters and community members Friday afternoon honored fallen Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick in Willoughby Hills. His wake was held at Willoughby Hills Friends Church on Nov. 25. Tetrick, a 27-year veteran for the Cleveland Fire Department, died after a hit-and-run on Nov. 19....
Visit Ohio's Largest Ice Skating Rink
There are few things quite as magical as gliding through the ice during the holiday season and Ohio offers one of the best and biggest ice skating rinks in the country located right in Akron. Keep reading to learn more.
cleveland19.com
Akron pianist wins Amateur Night at The Apollo grand prize
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron native Kofi Boakye has been crowned the winner of the famed Amateur Night at The Apollo competition in New York City. Boakye, a classically trained pianist, first performed in the competition in February. Amateur Night at The Apollo returned this year after a nearly three-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Willoughby, OH
If you’re looking for the best restaurants in Willoughby, Ohio, look no further. We’ve done the research, so you don’t have to. Whether you’re craving Italian food or burgers, Willoughby has it all. Pick your cuisine, pick your ambiance, and pick a place that’s sure to please your palate!
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Akron Area
Photo byLauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local restaurants. This local favorite has been serving great Italian food for decades. They're known for their fantastic prime rib, which is available on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. The tender and juicy beef is served with au jus and horseradish sauce. Customers also love their chicken francaise, which features breaded chicken medallions that are sautéed in a tasty butter and lemon sauce. You also can't go wrong with staples like homemade lasagna, chicken parmesan, and chicken marsala. If you want something to drink with your meal, they have an excellent and large selection of wines. And if you have room for dessert, check out the made-to-order cannoli and homemade tiramisu.
Cleveland says goodbye to killed firefighter Johnny Tetrick in emotional funeral service
Johnny Tetrick's loved ones, his fellow firefighters and members of the public are expected to say farewell to the beloved father and tireless public servant on Saturday.
Best Chinese Restaurants in Greater Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Chinese food is timeless, and arguably the best food to order when wanting to experience a true depth of flavor. While Northeast Ohio may not be home to the expansive Chinese cuisine scenes of other cities in the United States, there are still plenty of options for those of us needing to satisfy a craving for Peking duck, General Tso’s chicken or Mongolian beef.
Local Model Connie Taylor-Ware Inspired By Ebony Fashion Fair, Family, Cartoon Character Veronica of Archie's Comics
Connie Taylor-Ware, Local ModelPhoto byConnie Taylor-Ware. Cuyahoga County, OH. - Born and raised in New York, New York, Connie Taylor-Ware aspired to become a professional model. As a young girl, she often dressed up. She admired the fashion scene and the fashion fair. Clothing and make-up caught her attention. "I always wanted to be that person, in magazines and walking the runway. This dream entertained me as I thought this would be my future, but I chose another route. I got married to the love of my life. He promised me great things; a house and a family, so I made a decision. When Ebony Fashion Fair called, I was no longer available," giggled Taylor-Ware.
Cleveland Scene
40 Essential Suburban Cleveland Restaurants You Should Have Tried By Now
The 'burbs. Yeah, the suburbs are more than just cookie-cutter shopping developments with Cheesecake Factories and Paneras. In fact, the Cleveland suburbs have some of the best restaurants around and they hit almost every type of cuisine you could want. Where should you be dining? These places. Flour. 34205 Chagrin...
cleveland19.com
Downtown roads to close during procession, funeral for fallen Cleveland firefighter
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Roads around downtown Cleveland will be impacted Saturday morning during the procession and funeral services for firefighter Johnny Tetrick. The Cleveland firefighter was killed in the line of duty on Nov. 19 when he was fatally struck by a driver on I-90. Saturday’s funeral, which is...
Comments / 2