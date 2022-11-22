Read full article on original website
Iowa Mayor Needs Canceled Music Festival Officials To Pay Up
The cancellation of this major music festival event in Iowa is leaving a lot of people with questions. We've been keeping you updated about the cancellation of Iowa's leg of the Country Thunder music festival franchise. Country Thunder Iowa's Beginnings. In 2020, Iowa was supposed to host the first Country...
KCCI.com
Last to know: Iowa parent learns too late about bus stop swap
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — A Nevada school bus has stopped in front of the Hambly household and their neighbors for 11 years, dropping off and picking up the farm kids of rural Story County. But now those gravel roads will be off-limits for Nevada buses. In a statement, Steve...
Iowa Home Filled with History Listed for Under $50,000
With the housing market being pretty out of control, you'd think it would be impossible to find a house for under $100,000, let alone under $50,000. But there's a house for sale in Iowa that's listed for less than $40,000! It's filled with history but also needs a little work.
algonaradio.com
NW Iowa Man Killed in Pocahontas County Wreck Thanksgiving Morning
–A Northwest Iowa man was killed when his vehicle struck a semi early Thanksgiving morning in rural Pocahontas County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 75-year-old Richard Leth of Hartley was northbound on Iowa Highway 4 in a 2007 GMC Sierra, about 7 miles north of Pocahontas, just before 2:30 AM Thursday.
hawkeyesports.com
Siebrecht Fall Caps No. 2 Iowa’s 26-11 Win
IOWA CITY, Iowa – Junior Cobe Siebrecht’s second-period fall capped the second-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team’s 26-11 victory over No. 21 Pennsylvania on Saturday afternoon inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes won seven matches in the dual to improve to 5-0 this season. “Gutsy, gutsy at the...
The pandemic has changed how Iowa stores stock shelves
AMES, Iowa — At O’Donnell Ace Hardware having products to sell, was never a problem until the pandemic hit in 2020. All of a sudden products which were no problem getting became hard to get. “So last spring we stocked up on mowers we actually got into an extra shed to provide hopefully enough mowers […]
KCCI.com
Former owner of Iowa funeral home avoids prison time
EMMETSBURG, Iowa — The former owner of a shuttered Emmetsburg funeral home will stay out of prison. Andrew Joyce pleaded guilty to misusing thousands of dollars meant to pre-pay for funeral services. Investigators say Joyce spent the money on operational expenses and for his own personal gain. By law,...
KGLO News
ISU economist says rail strike could ultimately impact power supply
AMES — Iowa State University economist Peter Orazem says if there’s a railroad strike next month, it could affect the supply of a major source of fuel for power plants. “Coal is, of course, one of the things that we see rolling across Iowa in the wintertime and that’s one of the things they really worry about is whether or not we’ll be able to maintain supplies of energy,” Orazem says, “particularly if it’s a really bad winter.”
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Man Wins Top Lottery Prize
A Storm Lake man has won a 250-thousand dollar Iowa Lottery prize. Yasser Damanhoury won the 12th top prize in the Lottery's 250-Thousand Dollar Extreme Cash scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at The Brew at 1201 Lakeshore Drive in Storm Lake. Damanhoury claimed his prize on Monday at the Iowa Lottery's Storm Lake regional office.
cyclonefanatic.com
WBB: No. 5 Cyclones roll, set up top 10 matchup Sunday
Iowa State had no sort of problems during its Phil Knight Invitational semifinal matchup with Michigan State, cruising to a 80-49 win in Portland on Thanksgiving night. The No. 5 Cyclones ran away from their opponents in the first of two showcase games in Oregon, setting up a top 10 matchup on Sunday with No. 8 North Carolina (6:30 p.m. ESPN2).
theperrynews.com
Fire destroys passenger minivan early Friday on Perry Park Avenue
A minivan was destroyed by fire early Friday in the Perry Park apartment complex. No injuries were reported in the blaze, which occurred about 2 a.m. in the 2500 block of Perry park Avenue. Officers of the Perry Police Department responded and partially extinguished the fire, which fully engulfed the...
kchanews.com
North Iowa Woman Claims $2 Million Powerball Prize
About a month after learning she first won, a north Iowa woman has claimed a $2 million Powerball® prize. The Iowa Lottery says Tamara Sheehan of Forest City purchased her $2 million-winning ticket at Casey’s on Highway 69 South in Forest City. Her easy-pick ticket came within one number of winning the game’s $403.9 million jackpot in the October 10th drawing.
1 dead following crash early Thanksgiving morning, Iowa State Patrols says
POCAHONTAS, Iowa — A man is dead following a car accident on Highway 4 early Thursday morning, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. 75-year-old Richard Leth of Hartley was driving northbound on Highway 4 near 440th Street around 2:30 a.m. when he crossed the centerline and collided with a vehicle traveling southbound.
KIMT
3 dead following 2-vehicle crash in northern Iowa
WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa - Three people were killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash in northern Iowa involving a Mack truck. The Iowa State Patrol said Jorge Lopez, 27, of Britt, and two passengers were killed in the crash. The names of the other two people have not been released. The...
1380kcim.com
Teen Seriously Injured In Bridge Accident Early Saturday Morning
Authorities in Greene County have released additional details of a truck vs. bridge accident from early Saturday morning that left the driver in serious condition. According to law enforcement, officers were dispatched to the bridge spanning the North Raccoon River on S. Grimmell Road at approximately 5:46 a.m. and located a 2007 Chevrolet K3500. Authorities say the accident appeared to have occurred several hours before being reported. The 18-year-old driver was transported to the Greene County Medical Center by Greene County Emergency Medical Services. He was later airlifted to a Des Moines hospital for treatment of severe injuries. Authorities have not released any additional information regarding the crash, but the incident remains under investigation.
Semi strikes pickup head on near Pocahontas, resulting in one death
(Pocahontas) The Iowa State Patrol reports a fatal accident in Pocahontas County. 75-year-old Richard Leth, of Hartley, died in the crash. A northbound semi driven by 65-year-old Daniel Meyers, of Spencer, was crossed the center line on Highway 4 and collided with Leth’s southbound GMC Sierra. The accident took...
KAAL-TV
Two-vehicle crash in northern Iowa kills 3, injures 1
(ABC 6 News) A two-vehicle crash in Wright County on Monday morning has left 3 people dead and 1 injured. According to the Iowa State Patrol, at approximately 7:05 a.m., a 2020 Mack Anthem truck and a 2007 BMW 525 collided at the intersection of Hancock Ave. and 160th St. in rural Holmes, Iowa.
kiwaradio.com
Retailers Face Issues In Creating Return Polices
Ames, Iowa — Retailers are facing a dilemma with their return policies as the holiday shopping season is upon us. ISU assistant professor of supply chain management, Robert Overstreet, says return policies that are too restrictive can turn off customers. He cites online retailer L.L. Bean’s decision 2018 to change the return policy that allowed you to bring something back with or without a receipt.
KCCI.com
3 killed in Iowa crash involving Mack semitrailer
WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a crash that killed three people north of Goldfield. The crash was reported Monday morning on Hancock Avenue, a half-mile south of 160th Street. A Mack semitrailer and a BMW collided. The driver of the Mack suffered minor injuries.
Iowa State Daily
Outlaws denied renewed liquor license
The Ames City Council voted to deny Outlaws a liquor license renewal after the bar failed two compliance checks, had 15 on-site citations and testimony from an ex-employee for allowing minors in and selling them alcohol Tuesday evening. Outlaws. Ames Police Chief Geoff Huff suggested the council deny the liquor...
