Maxim

A Hotel On The ‘World’s Best Beach’ Aims To Become a Caribbean Culinary Destination

A luxury resort on the world-renowned Grace Bay Beach hosts the annual Caribbean Food & Wine Festival. It’s little wonder why Turks & Caicos’ Grace Bay Beach has repeatedly topped TripAdvisor’s annual World’s Best Beaches list. Set upon a sunny Caribbean archipelago halfway between the Bahamas and the Dominican Republic, Grace Bay’s famously powdery, utterly pristine stretch of white sand is a stunning ecological marvel.
The Independent

New ‘No’ travel list gives 10 destinations to avoid due to overtourism

Travel publication Fodor’s has published a “No” list featuring 10 destinations tourists should avoid in 2023.Run alongside a “Go” list, the “No” list aims to highlight “destinations to reconsider visiting in 2023”, say the editors.Barcelona, Paris and Dubrovnik are all namechecked in a section called “suffering cultural hotspots”, while Venice and the Amalfi Coast are on the list as two of Italy’s most tourist-flooded areas.Cornwall also makes 2023’s list due the mass influx of tourists each summer that has put a strain on local residents, the roads and environment in recent years. “The infrastructure simply doesn’t exist to support the...
cruisefever.net

Cheapest 2023 Transatlantic Cruises from U.S. Ports

Looking do take a Transatlantic cruise to Europe in 2023? We have sorted over all the cruise deals for 2023 that take cruise passengers across the Atlantic and found the overall cheapest prices for the journey. Apart from sailings on the Queen Mary 2 (which does regular crossings every week),...
cruisefever.net

Royal Caribbean’s Black Friday Cruise Deals: All Cruises Included

Royal Caribbean’s Black Friday cruise deals are now live and offer great savings on cruises to the most popular destinations in the world. You can see Black Friday cruise deals from all cruise lines here. Royal Caribbean is the world’s largest cruise line and has more cruise ships in...
tripatini.com

Mangrove Ocean Motion Chabil Mar Resort Belize

The motion of the Caribbean captured via the view of mangoves at Ivan's Caye, Belize. A truly relaxing and beautiful day on a sailing tour of the Cayes from Placencia Village via Chabil Mar Resort, the Guest Exclusive Resort of Placencia.
puravidamoms.com

Playa Ocotal, Costa Rica

This post may include affiliate links. As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. We spent the first part of our 2016 Costa Rica vacation in the town of Playas del Coco, and got to spend several mornings at Playa Ocotal. Playas del Coco is known as a scuba diving spot, plus it’s close to Liberia International Airport, and so it’s a great home base. The beach isn’t the best for young kids though.
foodgressing.com

Black Friday Travel Deals 2022: Hotels, Airlines, Cruises

Here’s a roundup of Black Friday Travel Deals 2022: Hotels, Airlines, Cruises. Viceroy Hotels & Resorts is a global modern luxury brand, inspiring travelers with one-of-a-kind, authentic experiences that bring together provocative design and intuitive service. Viceroy’s portfolio of hotels and resorts can be found in a diverse array of breathtaking and inspiring destinations, including Los Cabos, Santa Monica, Chicago, Riviera Maya, Snowmass, San Francisco, Washington D.C. and St. Lucia.
Robb Report

Francis Ford Coppola’s Private Island in Belize Just Hit the Market for $2.2 Million

It’s not every day a private island makes its way onto the market. One offered up a Hollywood great is an even rarer find. Coral Caye, Francis Ford Coppola’s dreamy resort in southern Belize, has hit the market. The self-sustaining private island is set up with a main house, two rustic cottages and a dock. And the best part? It’s positioned behind the Belize Barrier Reef, so its surrounding turquoise-blue waters serve as an incredibly scenic home base for swimming, snorkeling, kayaking or paddleboarding. With all these welcomed distractions, it’s hard to imagine anyone would want to give the isle. But...
