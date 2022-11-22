Read full article on original website
Kovacevic honored promise to finish degree
MONTREAL -- After turning pro following his junior season at Merrimack College, Johnathan Kovacevic promised his parents, Angie and Novica, that he'd earn his degree. Kovacevic was pursuing a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering and dominating in the classroom when he signed an entry-level contract with the Winnipeg Jets and an amateur tryout contract with the AHL's Manitoba Moose in March 2019.
Adidas, NHL Unveil Jerseys for 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins Will Wear Special-Edition Jerseys in Jan. 2 Outdoor Game at Fenway Park. NEW YORK (Nov. 25, 2022) - adidas and the National Hockey League today revealed the special-edition jerseys the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins will wear in the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic® on Monday, Jan. 2 at Fenway Park in Boston (2 p.m. ET, TNT, Sportsnet, and TVA Sports). The jerseys will be available Dec. 1 at adidas.com, adidas.ca, NHLShop.com, NHLShop.ca, ProShop powered by 47, all PensGear store locations, at additional retailers, including NHL Shop NYC at Manhattan West.
LA Kings vs. Ottawa Senators: How to Watch
The Kings begin a five-game home stand against Canada's capital. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Ottawa Senators:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Tickets: Kings vs. Senators. Team Records:
Avalanche at Predators Postponed
NEW YORK (Nov. 25, 2022) - Today's game between the Colorado Avalanche and Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena has been postponed due to a water main break that has significantly impacted the event level of the arena. A makeup date will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed.
MTL@CHI: What you need to know
CHICAGO - The Canadiens play a rare weekday afternoon contest on Friday in Chicago to wrap up a two-game road trip. Here's everything you need to know heading into the matchup:. 1. The Canadiens arrive in Chicago on the heels of a 3-1 win over the Blue Jackets in Columbus...
Kaprizov has three points, Wild hold off Coyotes
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and two assists for the Minnesota Wild in a 4-3 win against the Arizona Coyotes at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday. Kaprizov extended his point streak to an NHL career-high nine games (five goals, nine assists) and has an assist in eight straight games, tying Jim Dowd (2001-02) for the longest in Minnesota history.
Women's Hockey Stars Come Together in Pittsburgh for PWHPA Showcase
"At the end of the day, we all have the same goal of building a better future for women's professional hockey" A few days after the U.S. and Canadian women's national teams played in front of a record-breaking 14,551 fans at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle as part of their Rivalry Series on Nov. 20, they came together in Pittsburgh for a Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) showcase.
Mishkin's Musings: A couple of thoughts at the quarter pole
20 games into the season, the Lightning are earning points at a strong pace and improving their play. With their 5-2 win over the Blues on Friday, the Lightning reached the 20-game mark. Essentially one-quarter of the way through the regular season. Here are a couple of thoughts as we prepare to turn the calendar from November to December.
Point scores twice for Lightning in victory against Blues
TAMPA -- Brayden Point had two goals and an assist for the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 5-2 victory against the St. Louis Blues at Amalie Arena on Friday. Brandon Hagel had a goal and an assist, and Nikita Kucherov had three assists for the Lightning (12-7-1), who have won five of their past six games. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves.
Ruff continues to adapt, becomes fifth NHL coach to win 800 games
NEWARK, N.J. -- Lindy Ruff has found a way to adapt, listen and persevere in his 22 seasons as an NHL coach. The 62-year-old still enjoys the traditional practice, the video work, game planning, and, most importantly, watching his players excel in big moments. On Saturday he became the fifth...
Asplund cleared to play following 2-game absence
Rasmus Asplund is available to play for the Sabres on Monday against the Tampa Bay Lightning, coach Don Granato announced Sunday. Asplund participated in practice at KeyBank Center after missing the last two games with an upper-body injury. "I wasn't comfortable the other day putting him in with how he...
Coach's Challenge: LAK @ SJS - 0:42 of the First Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No goal Los Angeles. Explanation: Video review determined that Los Angeles' Kevin Fiala preceded the puck into the offensive zone and therefore was in an off-side position prior to Adrian Kempe's goal. According to Rule 38.9, "The standard for overturning the call in the event of a "GOAL" call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an "Off-Side" infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed."
Preview: Ducks Battle Sens in Annual Black (and Orange) Friday Matinee
The Ducks continue an annual Black Friday tradition this afternoon with a matinee game at Honda Center, today taking on the Ottawa Senators. PUCK DROP: 12 P.M. | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS. Anaheim will host its 21st Black Friday game and...
FLAMES SHUT OUT
WASHINGTON - The Flames fell 3-0 to the Capitals Friday in a matinee tilt. It was the fifth game of this season-long six-game road trip, which wraps up Saturday with another afternoon outing in Raleigh against the Hurricanes. NEED-TO-KNOW. STAT PACK. UPDATES. The homeside scored a goal in each of...
Practice Notebook - Nov. 26, 2022
When Connor Hellebuyck didn't step on the ice for practice with the rest of the Winnipeg Jets teammates in Chicago on Saturday, it wasn't unexpected. After all, the practice was less than 24 hours after Hellebuyck was face down on the ice, with no mask, as the Dallas Stars tied the game with 20 seconds left in regulation.
OILERS PLUS: The Drop Ep. 9 goes in depth on opening homestand
EDMONTON, AB - It's open season in Oil Country. In the latest episode of The Drop, available exclusively on Oilers+, take an in-depth look behind the curtain as the Oilers open the 2022-23 NHL campaign with a lengthy six-game homestand at Rogers Place that included big wins over Vancouver, Carolina and Pittsburgh.
Thomas' Three Storylines - WPG @ CHI
The Jets have to be given credit for the bounce back in their game after what happened at the beginning of the road trip against Minnesota. They were ready to go from the drop of the puck in Dallas and fought through some adversity in a tough building to record their 12th win of the season. The Jets could have buckled after Dallas' fourth goal of the night, but they fought back to win in overtime thanks to Josh Morrissey. Obviously, there will be nights where Winnipeg won't play well but what will continue to be important is how they respond the next game. Tonight, in Chicago, they have to keep playing the right way against a Blackhawk team that has dropped six straight.
FLAMES FALL TO CANES
RALEIGH, N.C. - The Flames didn't give up and rallied twice, but fell 3-2 to the Hurricanes Saturday. It was the final tilt of a season-long six-game road trip, with the team finishing up 2-3-1. NEED-TO-KNOW. STAT PACK. UPDATES. Adam Ruzicka scored for the Flames, as did Tyler Toffoli who...
NHL On Tap: Resurgent Kraken seek fifth consecutive win, visit Ducks
Kaprizov looks to keep rolling for Wild; Morrissey, Jets host Blackhawks. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from five games Sunday. No Kraken jokes. The Seattle Kraken are 20 games...
How to watch Stars vs. Avalanche: Live stream, game time, TV channel
What you need to know about Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Game 22: Dallas Stars (12-5-4, 28 points) vs. Colorado Avalanche (11-6-1, 23 points) When: Saturday, November 26 at 8:00 p.m. CT (2000) Where: Ball Arena - Denver, CO. TV: Bally Sports...
