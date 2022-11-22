The Jets have to be given credit for the bounce back in their game after what happened at the beginning of the road trip against Minnesota. They were ready to go from the drop of the puck in Dallas and fought through some adversity in a tough building to record their 12th win of the season. The Jets could have buckled after Dallas' fourth goal of the night, but they fought back to win in overtime thanks to Josh Morrissey. Obviously, there will be nights where Winnipeg won't play well but what will continue to be important is how they respond the next game. Tonight, in Chicago, they have to keep playing the right way against a Blackhawk team that has dropped six straight.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO