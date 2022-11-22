Read full article on original website
France vs Denmark predicted: How will World Cup fixture play out today?
France will look to make it two wins out of two at the World Cup when they take on Denmark in Group D.Olivier Giroud scored twice in the 4-1 win over Australia to move level with Thierry Henry’s all-time France record.The striker could take the record for his own if he scores his 52nd international goal, while Kylian Mbappe will also look to add to his record after getting off the mark.Denmark were held to a 0-0 draw by Tunisia in their opening match as Christian Eriksen made an emotional return to the major tournament stage.Here’s everything you need...
Eden Hazard demands more protection from World Cup referees
Eden Hazard has called on World Cup referees to protect players like him and Neymar.Belgium winger Hazard was the second-most fouled player at the tournament after the first round of matches, behind Brazil star Neymar.But while Hazard came through the 1-0 win over Canada unscathed, Neymar will miss his side’s final two group matches after going off injured against Serbia.“I always say if there is a foul on me it means I have the ball, so it’s a good sign, it’s part of my game,” said the 31-year-old.“More players with the ball like me, like Neymar, like Vinicius Junior,...
Fire breaks out in Qatar near World Cup stadium
Authorities in Qatar have confirmed that a fire broke out on Saturday at an under-construction building in a newly-built city where a World Cup match is scheduled to be played later in the evening. Qatar’s Interior Ministry said the fire started just after noon local time on an island that’s...
What TV channel is Argentina vs Mexico on? Kick-off time and where to watch World Cup game
Argentina are looking to get their World Cup back on track after an embarrasing opening defeat as they host Mexico on Saturday night in Group C.Lionel Messi scored Argentina’s opener against Saudi Arabia before they were embarrased by losing 2-1 to the Asian side, while Mexico earned a point after a goalless draw against Poland in their first game of the tournament.Lionel Scaloni’s side now need to get points on the board in Qatar and get his attack firing, while Mexico are targeting their first goal of the tournament and could turn to Wolves’ Raul Jimenez in attack. This...
Qatar are officially the worst host nation in World Cup history
It turns out that money can’t buy everything. After their loss to Senegal, Qatar has been ejected from the tournament, the earliest of any host nation ever!. South Africa was the only other host nation to be eliminated in the group stage but they lasted a game longer and even got a win over France.
