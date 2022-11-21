The Bulls (8-10) look to build on their recent improved form in Oklahoma City on Friday night as they take on the Thunder in the second game of a six-game road trip. Friday also marks the first of five straight road games against Western Conference opponents, so every win is meaningful. The Thunder (7-11) come into this game on a three-game losing streak themselves, including an overtime heartbreaker on Wednesday night against the Denver Nuggets. Here are three things to watch for tonight:

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO