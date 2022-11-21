Read full article on original website
NBA
Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Game Preview
ORLANDO – For an Orlando Magic team that’s fought shorthanded for the majority of their 2022-23 campaign, some help may finally be on the way. Rookie sensation Paolo Banchero is expected to return from a seven-game absence and Moe Wagner appears to be ready to make his season debut when the Magic host the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday at 7 p.m. ET.
NBA
Cavs at Bucks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview
For the second time in less than 10 days, the Cavs travel to face the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks won that one rather convincingly, 113-98. The Cavs rattled off a four-game win streak since that loss. GAME INFORMATION. WATCHBally Sports Ohio. LISTENWTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN. TIME8:00 PM EST.
NBA
Three Things to Know: Lakers vs Spurs 11-26-22
The Lakers (6-11) face San Antonio (6-14) on Saturday evening for the second straight night, and third time in four games. The game tips at 5:00 p.m. on Spectrum SportsNet and 710 ESPN radio. Below are three things to know in advance of the matchup:. LEBRON RETURNS. After missing five...
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Bucks
After sweeping their four-game homestand at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the Wine & Gold get back on the road – visiting the venue where they took their last loss, facing the Greek Freak and Co. on Friday night at Fiserv Forum. The Cavaliers rumbled through their four-game stay, beating all...
NBA
Preview: Wolves at Hornets
The Minnesota Timberwolves (10-8) head to North Carolina to face the Charlotte Hornets (5-14) on Friday night. Minnesota is on a five-game win streak after defeating the Indiana Pacers 115-101 on Wednesday night. Karl-Anthony Towns had a near triple-double in the game and was the team’s leading scorer with 23 points. Rudy Gobert had 21 points and 16 rebounds, and Jaden McDaniels contributed 18 points, three rebounds and three assists.
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers at Clippers
The longest Indiana Pacers away stretch in 36 years will begin on Sunday in the City of Angels. Indiana (11-7) will kick off a seven-game road trip at Crypto.com Arena tomorrow against the Los Angeles Clippers (11-9). The last time the Blue & Gold played so many straight road games...
NBA
Recap: Thunder at Rockets
The Thunder traveled to Houston to face the Rockets on the second night of a back-to-back. The two youngest teams in the NBA faced off for the first time this season – both teams coming off a strong win the night before. As is usual in the NBA, Saturday...
NBA
Pivotal Rebounding Keys Charlotte’s Victory Over Minnesota
Oubre Nets 28 PTS, Kai Jones Has Career Night, Hornets Take Control on Glass. Not being able to wrangle important rebounds has cost the Charlotte Hornets in each of their last two losses. On Friday night at Spectrum Center, they made sure to get those clutch-time boards, which helped seal a thrilling 110-108 home victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
NBA
HEAT SIGN DRU SMITH TO TWO-WAY CONTRACT
Miami waives center Orlando Robinson from two-way contract. Your Miami HEAT announced today that they have signed guard Dru Smith to a two-way contract. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. In addition, Miami has waived center Orlando Robinson from his two-way contract. Smith, who was previously...
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Nov. 25
After a rare league-wide night off Thursday for Thanksgiving, Friday brings a massive 13-game slate. The big player pool makes for quite the night of lineup construction, and it might be a good night to play some Express and Late Night slates for those who prefer to deal with a more modest number of matchups.
NBA
Grizzlies defeat Pelicans 132-111
The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 132-111 on Friday at FedExForum. The Grizzlies outscored the Pelicans, shooting 51.6% from the field and 47.4% from 3-point range, compared to the Pelicans’ 43% from the field and 32.3% from beyond the arc. Dillon Brooks led the Grizzlies with 25...
NBA
Recap: Wizards fall to Heat 110-107 despite 28 apiece from Beal, Kuzma
Friday night's matchup in Miami between the Wizards and Heat was a high-level basketball game. Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma each scored 28 points, while Bam Adebayo poured in a career-high 38 on 15-of-22 shooting from the field. It was a back-and-forth night, but ultimately, the Heat out-lasted the Wizards by a final score of 110-107.
NBA
Magic Come Up Short Against Sixers in Paolo Banchero, Moe Wagner’s Return
Franz Wagner recorded 24 points, Paolo Banchero scored 19 in his return from a seven-game absence, and Bol Bol had 18, but the Orlando Magic were unable to get into much of a flow throughout their 107-99 loss on Friday night to the Philadelphia 76ers at Amway Center. Key Stretch.
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 11.24.2022
FINAL FROM MILWAUKEE: Bulls 118, Bucks 113. (Bulls 8-10, 3-5 on the road). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan 36pts. Bucks: Antetokounmpo: 36 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Drummond 8. Bucks: Portis:. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls:DeRozan: 8. Bucks: Holiday: 11. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Bulls recorded a season high 12 block shots...
'Major miss': Vegas women's hoops tourney setup criticized
The setup for the Las Vegas Invitational, set in a ballroom at The Mirage with no stands for fans, was a "major miss," Indiana coach Teri Moren said.
NBA
Keys to the Game - Bulls at Thunder (11.25.2022)
The Bulls (8-10) look to build on their recent improved form in Oklahoma City on Friday night as they take on the Thunder in the second game of a six-game road trip. Friday also marks the first of five straight road games against Western Conference opponents, so every win is meaningful. The Thunder (7-11) come into this game on a three-game losing streak themselves, including an overtime heartbreaker on Wednesday night against the Denver Nuggets. Here are three things to watch for tonight:
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 25, 2022
New Orleans (11-7) will try to wrap up its Week 6 slate unblemished Friday, visiting Memphis (10-8) at 7 p.m. to complete a two-game road stretch against Southwest Division opponents. Pregame coverage on Bally Sports and 99.5 FM begins at 6:30. The Pelicans already have Week 6 wins over Golden State and San Antonio.
NBA
Gameday Rundown: Wizards Rematch
IOTG: Miami HEAT Mashup White Long Sleeve Tee - $20. The HEAT and Wizards meet for the third of four matchups this regular season. So far this season, they have split the previous two matchups, most recently a, 113-105, win on Wednesday as tonight marks as the second consecutive games between the squads.
NBA
Why the Detroit Pistons are continuing award-winning SHOP313 program to boost Michigan small businesess
April Anderson opened Good Cakes and Bakes in 2013 to provide fresh baked goods to the northwest Detroit community. . During a summer visit to the café' located on Livernois Avenue in the heart of Detroit’s historic Avenue of Fashion district, it’s apparent that she’s still achieving that goal.
NBA
LeBron James returns from adductor strain, leads Lakers past Spurs
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — LeBron James’ return from a five-game absence helped push the Los Angeles Lakers to their first road victory of the season. James scored 21 points, Anthony Davis had 25 points and 15 rebounds and the Lakers beat the San Antonio Spurs 105-94 on Friday night.
