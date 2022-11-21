ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Will Anderson, Bryce Young discuss future at Alabama ahead of Iron Bowl

By Tony Tsoukalas • TideIllustrated Managing Editor
 3 days ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For the first time since 2007, the Iron Bowl will feature two teams with multiple losses. Saturday’s matchup between No. 7 Alabama (9-2, 5-2 in the SEC) and Auburn (5-6, 2-5) won’t carry the implications it has in recent years. However, the rivalry still includes a bit of intrigue.
