It’s been an underwhelming 2022-23 NHL season for the Edmonton Oilers so far. The team has hovered around the .500 mark all season, winning one here and then losing the next one and repeating the trend. That’s not good enough for a team that finished in the final four of the NHL playoffs last season. So, what are the issues? How come the Oilers sit outside the playoff picture at US Thanksgiving? The schedule could be to blame as 14 out of their first 20 games were played against playoff teams from last season, but that’s no excuse.

1 DAY AGO