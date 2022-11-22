Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Neymar injury: Brazil forward ruled out of second World Cup group stage game with ankle injury
Neymar will miss Brazil's second World Cup match, but will remain with the squad undergoing treatment for his ankle injury, the team doctor said Friday. Rodrigo Lasmar said tests conducted on his right ankle showed that Neymar has a ligament injury and will not be fit to play against Switzerland on Monday.
SkySports
England 0-0 USA: Three Lions lack intensity in goalless draw with Americans in Group B clash in Qatar
England edged closer to a place in the World Cup knockout rounds with a 0-0 draw with USA but their lacklustre display was a reality check on their ambitions at the tournament and means they will have to wait until their final group game with Wales on Tuesday to seal a last-16 spot.
SkySports
Wales midfielder Joe Allen fit and raring to go against Iran, confirms boss Rob Page
Wales manager Rob Page has a full squad to choose from for Friday's World Cup encounter with Iran at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium after Joe Allen, who began training with the main group on Wednesday, was passed fit. The Swansea City midfielder has been out since mid-September with a...
What channel is France vs Denmark on? How to watch on TV and online
France meet Denmark in a World Cup clash in Group D.The defending champions got off to a winning start despite falling behind against Australia, eventually running out as 4-1 winners.Denmark were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by Tunisia and the Euro 2020 semi-finalists will need to improve if they are to progress.Denmark beat France in Paris during the recent Nations League campaign but Les Bleus looked to be in form as Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappe starred in the win over Australia.Here’s everything you need to know.When is France vs Denmark?The match will kick off at 4pm GMT...
SkySports
FIFA threat over OneLove armband 'outrageous', says Football Association
FIFA's decision to threaten teams with disciplinary action for wearing the OneLove armband at the World Cup in Qatar was "outrageous", says Mark Bullingham, the Football Association's CEO. England, along with six other nations, decided not to wear the armband and opted for the FIFA approved 'No Discrimination' armband, with...
SkySports
Saturday at the World Cup: Can Argentina bounce back? France play Denmark
Argentina are tasked with atoning for their shock defeat to Saudi Arabia, while France and Denmark are also in action at the World Cup on today. Following the early game between Tunisia and Australia, Poland will seek to avoid defeat to a buoyant Saudi Arabian side following their upset of Argentina.
France vs Denmark predicted: How will World Cup fixture play out today?
France will look to make it two wins out of two at the World Cup when they take on Denmark in Group D.Olivier Giroud scored twice in the 4-1 win over Australia to move level with Thierry Henry’s all-time France record.The striker could take the record for his own if he scores his 52nd international goal, while Kylian Mbappe will also look to add to his record after getting off the mark.Denmark were held to a 0-0 draw by Tunisia in their opening match as Christian Eriksen made an emotional return to the major tournament stage.Here’s everything you need...
SkySports
World Cup 2022 - Netherlands 1-1 Ecuador: Enner Valencia earns point for South Americans in Group A clash
Ecuador hit back to hold Netherlands to a 1-1 draw in the second game of their Group A campaign at the 2022 World Cup, and in the process knock out hosts Qatar. The result means neither side has yet qualified for the last 16, although it does eliminate Qatar - who had lost 3-1 to Senegal earlier in the day.
SkySports
Pedri and Gavi evoke memories of Xavi Hernandez and Andres Iniesta in Spain rout - World Cup hits and misses
"Our only goal is to control the game continuously," said Luis Enrique when it was all over. Spain did that, thrashing Costa Rica 7-0, thanks in part to the influence of their two teen sensations. Pedri and Gavi were simply outstanding in Spain's opener, pulling their stricken opponents apart seemingly...
SkySports
Davis Cup 2022: USA dumped out by Italy in last eight as wait for record-extending 33rd title goes on; Canada reach semi-finals
USA's bid for a record-extending 33rd Davis Cup title is over after they lost a doubles decider to Italy in Thursday's quarter-final in Malaga. Italy's Simon Bolelli and Fabio Fognini beat Tommy Paul and Jack Sock 6-4 6-4 to secure a 2-1 win and their country's first semi-final in eight years, in which they will play Germany's conquerors Canada.
SkySports
Gareth Southgate: England lacked quality in final third against USA and defends Phil Foden call
Gareth Southgate admitted England lacked "zip and quality in the final third" in their goalless draw with the US, but defended the decision not to play Phil Foden. A laboured England were unable to breakdown Gregg Berhalter's side at the Al Bayt Stadium and were fortunate not to even lose the Group B clash, with Southgate's players booed off at the full-time whistle.
SkySports
Wales reporter notebook: Will Rob Page make changes for pivotal World Cup game against Iran on Friday?
Even though the game was draining physically on Monday against the USA - a game where the players actually played closer to 105 minutes of football rather than 90 minutes - all 26 Wales players are fit and ready for Iran. Both Neco Williams and Ethan Ampadu came off after...
SkySports
Switzerland 1-0 Cameroon: Breel Embolo secures Swiss victory in Group G opener but declines to celebrate against country of birth
Breel Embolo, a Cameroon native, scored the only goal of a cagey game to earn Switzerland a winning start to their Group G campaign. Born in Cameroon's capital Yaounde but raised in Basel, Embolo is representing the Swiss at his second World Cup, having received citizenship in 2014. The striker...
SkySports
Manchester United make contact with Barcelona over re-signing Memphis Depay- Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers... The Premier League has no plans to include regulations in their Owners and Directors Test that would prevent a Saudi investor taking over either Liverpool or Manchester United. Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto is in talks over the terms of...
SkySports
Today at the World Cup: England and Wales back in Group B action as the Netherlands take on Ecuador in Group A
England and Wales are back in World Cup action on Friday as the teams in Groups A and B play their second matches of the tournament. Rob Page's Wales side kick-off early on, taking on Iran at 10am and looking to build on a well-earned 1-1 draw against the USA on Monday.
What TV channel is Argentina vs Mexico on? Kick-off time and where to watch World Cup game
Argentina are looking to get their World Cup back on track after an embarrasing opening defeat as they host Mexico on Saturday night in Group C.Lionel Messi scored Argentina’s opener against Saudi Arabia before they were embarrased by losing 2-1 to the Asian side, while Mexico earned a point after a goalless draw against Poland in their first game of the tournament.Lionel Scaloni’s side now need to get points on the board in Qatar and get his attack firing, while Mexico are targeting their first goal of the tournament and could turn to Wolves’ Raul Jimenez in attack. This...
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United: Roy Keane criticises Erik ten Hag for handling of Portugal forward's exit
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been criticised for his handling over Cristiano Ronaldo's acrimonious exit from Old Trafford by Roy Keane. Ronaldo has left Manchester United by mutual consent following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan. United issued a 67-word statement on Tuesday evening announcing they had reached...
SkySports
Rob Page: Iran defeat not a true reflection of Wales | 'We want to finish on a high'
Wales coach Rob Page admitted his team had fallen well below the standards they set for themselves as defeat to Iran put them on the brink of World Cup elimination. Page refused to use Wayne Hennessey's red card - only the third for a goalkeeper in World Cup finals history - as an excuse for the defeat, and said Carlos Queiroz's team were well worth their win.
SkySports
Brazil 2-0 Serbia: Richarlison double sees World Cup favourites start in style with ominous victory to top Group G
Richarlison's second-half goals earned World Cup favourites Brazil a deserved 2-0 win over Serbia in their Group G opener in Lusail. The European side stifled the No 1-ranked team for over an hour but the Tottenham forward's close-range finish after Vinicius Junior's shot was pushed into his path by goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic finally brought Brazil their hard-fought lead.
SkySports
Iran's players sing anthem vs Wales against backdrop of Mahsa Amini tributes and fans' unrest
Iran's football team sang their national anthem at their second World Cup game against Wales having refrained from doing so in their tournament opener. The players did not sing the Iranian anthem ahead of their game with England in Doha earlier this week in apparent support of protesters back in their motherland.
Comments / 0