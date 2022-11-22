ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

What channel is France vs Denmark on? How to watch on TV and online

France meet Denmark in a World Cup clash in Group D.The defending champions got off to a winning start despite falling behind against Australia, eventually running out as 4-1 winners.Denmark were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by Tunisia and the Euro 2020 semi-finalists will need to improve if they are to progress.Denmark beat France in Paris during the recent Nations League campaign but Les Bleus looked to be in form as Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappe starred in the win over Australia.Here’s everything you need to know.When is France vs Denmark?The match will kick off at 4pm GMT...
SkySports

FIFA threat over OneLove armband 'outrageous', says Football Association

FIFA's decision to threaten teams with disciplinary action for wearing the OneLove armband at the World Cup in Qatar was "outrageous", says Mark Bullingham, the Football Association's CEO. England, along with six other nations, decided not to wear the armband and opted for the FIFA approved 'No Discrimination' armband, with...
SkySports

Saturday at the World Cup: Can Argentina bounce back? France play Denmark

Argentina are tasked with atoning for their shock defeat to Saudi Arabia, while France and Denmark are also in action at the World Cup on today. Following the early game between Tunisia and Australia, Poland will seek to avoid defeat to a buoyant Saudi Arabian side following their upset of Argentina.
The Independent

France vs Denmark predicted: How will World Cup fixture play out today?

France will look to make it two wins out of two at the World Cup when they take on Denmark in Group D.Olivier Giroud scored twice in the 4-1 win over Australia to move level with Thierry Henry’s all-time France record.The striker could take the record for his own if he scores his 52nd international goal, while Kylian Mbappe will also look to add to his record after getting off the mark.Denmark were held to a 0-0 draw by Tunisia in their opening match as Christian Eriksen made an emotional return to the major tournament stage.Here’s everything you need...
SkySports

Davis Cup 2022: USA dumped out by Italy in last eight as wait for record-extending 33rd title goes on; Canada reach semi-finals

USA's bid for a record-extending 33rd Davis Cup title is over after they lost a doubles decider to Italy in Thursday's quarter-final in Malaga. Italy's Simon Bolelli and Fabio Fognini beat Tommy Paul and Jack Sock 6-4 6-4 to secure a 2-1 win and their country's first semi-final in eight years, in which they will play Germany's conquerors Canada.
SkySports

Gareth Southgate: England lacked quality in final third against USA and defends Phil Foden call

Gareth Southgate admitted England lacked "zip and quality in the final third" in their goalless draw with the US, but defended the decision not to play Phil Foden. A laboured England were unable to breakdown Gregg Berhalter's side at the Al Bayt Stadium and were fortunate not to even lose the Group B clash, with Southgate's players booed off at the full-time whistle.
SkySports

Manchester United make contact with Barcelona over re-signing Memphis Depay- Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers... The Premier League has no plans to include regulations in their Owners and Directors Test that would prevent a Saudi investor taking over either Liverpool or Manchester United. Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto is in talks over the terms of...
The Independent

What TV channel is Argentina vs Mexico on? Kick-off time and where to watch World Cup game

Argentina are looking to get their World Cup back on track after an embarrasing opening defeat as they host Mexico on Saturday night in Group C.Lionel Messi scored Argentina’s opener against Saudi Arabia before they were embarrased by losing 2-1 to the Asian side, while Mexico earned a point after a goalless draw against Poland in their first game of the tournament.Lionel Scaloni’s side now need to get points on the board in Qatar and get his attack firing, while Mexico are targeting their first goal of the tournament and could turn to Wolves’ Raul Jimenez in attack. This...
SkySports

Rob Page: Iran defeat not a true reflection of Wales | 'We want to finish on a high'

Wales coach Rob Page admitted his team had fallen well below the standards they set for themselves as defeat to Iran put them on the brink of World Cup elimination. Page refused to use Wayne Hennessey's red card - only the third for a goalkeeper in World Cup finals history - as an excuse for the defeat, and said Carlos Queiroz's team were well worth their win.
SkySports

Brazil 2-0 Serbia: Richarlison double sees World Cup favourites start in style with ominous victory to top Group G

Richarlison's second-half goals earned World Cup favourites Brazil a deserved 2-0 win over Serbia in their Group G opener in Lusail. The European side stifled the No 1-ranked team for over an hour but the Tottenham forward's close-range finish after Vinicius Junior's shot was pushed into his path by goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic finally brought Brazil their hard-fought lead.

