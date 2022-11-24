ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

NewsChannel 9 staff is grateful this Thanksgiving

By Reegan Domagala
WSYR NewsChannel 9
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wZsRQ_0jKFk7DV00

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thanksgiving is a time to share what you are most grateful for and NewsChannel 9 would like to share that with our viewers!

Assistant News Director Sabrina Betts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xpj34_0jKFk7DV00

I am grateful for my mom and sister. We lost my dad suddenly five years ago, and the holidays have been incredibly difficult since his passing, but as long as we are together, the world feels right.

Sabrina Betts

Weekend Evening News Anchor, Reporter Callihan Marshall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10alEo_0jKFk7DV00

Callihan is most grateful for her family.

This year has been really rough for all of us and I could have lost my parents in a fire. So I’m going to hug and love everyone when ever I am with them.

Callihan Marshall

Anchor 4, 5, 6 & 11 Christie Casciano

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ynXuw_0jKFk7DV00

So thankful for my husband and children who inspire me every day to reach my full potential in life.

Christie Casciano

Weekend Morning News Anchor/Reporter Adrienne Smith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pOaCa_0jKFk7DV00

I’m always grateful for my family, but I’m especially thankful this year because I’ll be an aunt soon! Both of my brothers and their wives are expecting. Two baby boys on the way and we are so blessed!

Adrienne Smith

Digital Producer Reegan Domagala

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uAsqa_0jKFk7DV00

Reegan is most grateful for her gorgeous high school sweetheart parents and her five brothers and sisters.

What I love the most about my family is our willingness to enjoy nature together. Whether we are hiking mountains, downshill skiing, or going on family runs, we are constantly loving life and the world around us because we are with each other.

Reegan Domagala

Reporter Madison Moore

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XYOX9_0jKFk7DV00

I’m grateful for my family who unconditionally loves and supports me!

Madison Moore

Digital Producer Megan Hatch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TsplV_0jKFk7DV00

Megan is grateful for “falls in New York!”

Reporter Iris St. Meran

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pC03J_0jKFk7DV00

Iris is thankful for her beautiful friends!

This picture was taken moments after my friend Jennifer Sanders (former NewsChannel 9 anchor) surprised me by flying in from Texas to attend my 40 Under Forty celebration.

Iris St. Meran

Engineer Anthony Vecchio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fPokk_0jKFk7DV00

Anthony is thankful for his beautiful family!

Morning and Noon Anchor, Reporter Nicole Sommavilla

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fUDYR_0jKFk7DV00

Nicole is most grateful for her biggest blessing, family.

They have gotten me through life’s toughest challenges and have been my cheerleaders through life’s greatest joys! I wouldn’t be the person I am without them by my side.

Nicole Sommavilla

Morning and Noon Anchor, Your Stories Reporter Ryan Dean

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150Urp_0jKFk7DV00

I’m grateful for my wonderful wife, Dana and my two awesome boys, Jack and Deacon. I’m blessed!

Ryan Dean

Reporter Ashley Cafaro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4No8Oz_0jKFk7DV00

Ashley is most thankful for her friends and family. Above is a photo of her with her beautiful family.

Digital Producer Clare Normoyle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AwYpx_0jKFk7DV00

Clare is most thankful for her mom, Lynn!

I don’t know what I would do without her – she is my rock, my best friend, (sometimes) my twin, my business partner and of course, my role model! But this goes beyond Thanksgiving, I am grateful for her every day! Love you, mom!

Clare Normoyle

News Producer Chrissi Galvin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WxTCI_0jKFk7DV00

I’m thankful for my family!! Without them, I’d be nothing.

Chrissi Galvin

Reporter, Newsmakers host Andrew Donovan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cJeaL_0jKFk7DV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NTLYw_0jKFk7DV00

Andrew is thankful for two things…

On this Thanksgiving, I’m grateful to be the uncle of a beautiful, healthy and happy niece, who only brings chuckles and smiles to those around her in her 14-month life. I’m grateful to have a job I love at NewsChannel 9, working to serve and inform the people of Central New York.

Andrew Donovan

NewsChannel 9 wants to know what YOU are most thankful for!

Happy Thanksgiving!!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localsyr.com

A Christmas scavenger hunt throughout Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – As Thanksgiving rolls on out of here, and Christmas is merely a month away, maybe you’re looking to get into that holiday spirit. The best part of living near Syracuse is the tree-mendous amount of displays and activities you can find around Central New York around Christmas time.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Small business Saturday is a family affair at Walt’s HobbyTown

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s always important to shop local on Small Business Saturday, and at Walt’s HobbyTown it’s a family affair that has been passed on for generations. “We have kids and our kids are coming in now,” Bruce Throne, owner of Walt’s HobbyTown said,...
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Howard C. DeGroff – November 25, 2022

Howard C. DeGroff, 85, a resident of Central Square passed away at St. Joseph's Hospital in Syracuse on November 25, 2022. Born in Oswego, he was the son of the late Edgar and Lucille (Robarge) DeGroff and was a graduate of the Oswego High School. He was a body &...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Over 700 trees shipped from CNY to North Carolina, given to military families through Trees For Troops

CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A special gift on Monday from Central New York to Military Families around the country. Wrapped, stacked, and ready for delivery. “762 families getting a tree, a little joy for Christmas,” says Dewey Romangnoli, owner of Romangnoli’s Christmas Tree Farm in Canastota. That joy was sent to military families more than […]
CANASTOTA, NY
Syracuse.com

Former Syracuse TV anchor pens new book about ‘World’s Worst Diabetes Mom’

Former Syracuse television anchor Stacey Simms has published a new book about struggles with parenting and health. Simms released “Still the World’s Worst Diabetes Mom” in November in honor of Diabetes Awareness Month, as a sequel to her award-winning 2019 book “The World’s Worst Diabetes Mom.” Both are based on her experiences raising her son, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes (T1D) in 2006, just before he turned 2 years old.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: William Sholtz

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 35-year-old William Sholtz. Sholtz, who has 20 prior local arrests is wanted for a domestic-related incident on September 9, 2022, where he struck a victim with a closed fist and hit her on the head with a mop, according […]
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Kimberly Rebbeor – November 23, 2022

Kimberly Rebbeor, 65, of Oswego, passed on November 23, 2022. Born in Bangor Maine, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Marie (Westfall) Rebbeor. Kimberly worked as a Nurse's Aide for OCO. Kim loved her family and her dogs Hobs and Libby. She is survived by her sons...
OSWEGO, NY
cnycentral.com

Meet Rodney: CNYCentral's adoptable pet of the week

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — This is Rodney! He is a one-year-old German Shepherd mix with the CNY SPCA. Rodney was found as a stray right before Halloween. The shelter hopes to find him a home for the holidays. At roughly 60 pounds, Rodney is described as being like a big...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: Weekly Roundup (Holiday Edition)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week’s ‘On the Lookout’ roundup is to remind Central New Yorkers to remain safe during the week of Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Staying safe at bars the night before Thanksgiving The night before Thanksgiving is popular for friends to meet up, college buddies to get together, and a night to fill up […]
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Gerald Buskey – November 23, 2022

Gerald "Red" Buskey, 89, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, November 23rd. A longtime Oswego, New York, resident, Gerald built his life from the ground up while providing for his wife and children. Working at Alcan for 25 years, Gerald would be described as a hard worker and friendly coworker. He was able to have numerous adventures which he would later go on and tell his grandchildren about while gathered around the campfire.
OSWEGO, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Kate Thornton returns from maternity leave

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — She’s back! Storm Team meteorologist Kate Thornton returned from maternity leave the Wednesday before Thanksgiving to a warm greeting from Nicole Sommavilla and Ryan Dean. Kate and her husband Erik welcomed their third daughter Hannah to the family back in mid-August. Kate returns to her spot on The Morning News and […]
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Cornell PD investigating Thanksgiving weekend burglary

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Police at Cornell are investigating a reported burglary. Officers were called to the 100 block of Edgemoor Lane yesterday afternoon. Authorities say someone entered through a ground floor window between noon on Wednesday and 1:15 Saturday afternoon and stole gift cards, cash, clothes, and jewelry. Officers say the window was unlocked.
ITHACA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

WSYR NewsChannel 9

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
783K+
Views
ABOUT

Localsyr.com brings you the day's top stories. Stay up to date with breaking news for all of Central New York.

 https://www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy