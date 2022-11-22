Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Gleneste-Withamsville Rd.
CINCINNATI — Report of a crash with injuries on Gleneste-Withamsville Road near Veterans Memorial Park in Union Township.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Elberon Avenue in East Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Report of a two-vehicle crash with minor injuries at 389 Elberon Avenue in East Price Hill. One of the vehicles driven by an off-duty police officer. Traffic disrupted.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Woodburn and Ruth Avenues in Evanston
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Woodburn and Ruth Avenues in Evanston.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on eastbound I-275 near exit 71 in Anderson Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on eastbound I-275 near exit 71 in Anderson Township.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township.
WLWT 5
Authorities respond to reported traffic crash with injuries in Mason
MASON, Ohio — Authorities are responding to a report of a traffic crash with injuries Friday night in Mason. The report came in at about 6:15 p.m. The two-vehicle crash is reportedly located in the
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police respond to report of injury crash near I-74
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police and firefighters responded to a report of an injury crash involving multiple vehicles Thursday evening near I-74. The reported crash happened around 6 p.m. on Montana Avenue, near Baltimore Avenue.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Colerain Road in Harrison
HARRISON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Colerain Road in Harrison.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Reed Hartman Highway and Glendale Milford Road in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Reed Hartman Highway and Glendale Milford Road in Blue Ash.
WLWT 5
Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Colerain Avenue in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Report of a multi-vehicle crash at 8465 Colerain Avenue in Colerain Township, with unknown injuries.
WLWT 5
Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Fields Ertel Road in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Fields Ertel Road in Sharonville with a car in the roadway, traffic impacted.
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on South Baker Road in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Ohio — Structure fire reported on South Baker Road in Lynchburg.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Clough Road in Anderson Township
CINCINNATI — Crash with injuries reported on Clough Road in Anderson Township.
Fox 19
Car crashes into pole, tornado siren left hanging
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A car crashed into a utility pole in Corryville early Friday, visibly damaging the pole and leaving the tornado siren atop it hanging, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department. The crash was reported at West Nixon Street and Jefferson Avenue around 4:30 a.m. One person was taken
WLWT 5
Reports of an field fire on Five Mile Road in Anderson Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of an field fire on Five Mile Road in Anderson Township.
WLWT 5
70-year-old Warren County man killed in head-on crash, state troopers say
SALEM TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 70-year-old Warren County man was killed in a head-on crash Friday afternoon in Salem Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash happened at 4:43 p.m. on Mason
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Gracewind Court in Springfield Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Gracewind Court in Springfield Township.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Hamilton Cleves Road in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Report of a crash with undetermined injuries on Hamilton Cleves Road (OH-128) in Hamilton, traffic blocked.
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Cereal Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Cereal Avenue in Hamilton.
WRBI Radio
Medical helicopter called following crash with entrapment
A medical helicopter was called to a crash with entrapment around 5 pm Thursday on the 9200 block of Oxford Pike. No other details about the wreck are available. Responding agencies included the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the Brookville Fire Department, and Franklin County EMS.
Comments / 0