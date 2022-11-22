ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaguars are slight underdogs vs. Ravens in Week 12

By Adam Stites
 3 days ago
To nobody’s surprise, the Jacksonville Jaguars are underdogs for a Week 12 home game against the Baltimore Ravens. But the line isn’t as wide as you might expect for a game between a 3-7 team and a 7-3 division leader.

The oddsmakers at Tipico Sportsbook have the Ravens as four-point favorites against the Jaguars with the total set at 43.5.

There are much wider lines in Week 12, including the Kansas City Chiefs set as 14.5-point favorites against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. There’s also the 7-3 Dallas Cowboys as a nine-point favorite over the 7-3 New York Giants.

While Jacksonville is well below .500, the team has also shown more competency than the record shows. The Jaguars are one of the healthiest teams in the NFL and have managed to keep almost all of their games close.

Still, Baltimore comes to TIAA Bank Field on a four-game win streak and boasts the ninth ranked scoring offense and has allowed the 10th fewest points.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

