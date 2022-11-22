ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo County, MI

911 service outages reported around Michigan, several area counties affected

(UNDATED) – 911 services around the State of Michigan went down late Monday afternoon which left emergency officials scrambling for over an hour. The Coldwater Public Safety Department issued a Facebook statement saying the system went down at 4:40 p.m. and that residents should call the Central Dispatch number if they needed assistance.
MICHIGAN STATE
A Closer Look at The Old Businesses of Downtown Leslie, Michigan

I have posted many pictures in the past of main streets and downtown areas of many of our Michigan towns and cities...and I have done one on Leslie. But sometimes when you look at these old photos from 100+ years ago, you squint to try to read what some of the shop signs say. So I have tried to help a little bit with the gallery below. I have posted eleven downtown photos and then magnified some of the shop signs so you can see what these establishments were.
LESLIE, MI
PHOTOS: Eagle rescued in Jackson County

SANDSTONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - An eagle was rescued by a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy on Tuesday. Deputy Cory Caroffino went to the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Hendershot Road in Sandstone Township to check on an eagle with an injured wing. The Spring Arbor PD and the DNR...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Penguin Point Announces 7 Closures

Penguin Point is closing seven of its locations, effective immediately, including one of three Warsaw locations. According to a public post on Penguin Point’s Facebook page on Monday, these locations include the Warsaw location on Lake Street, Plymouth, Elkhart on Bristol, Elkhart on Luster, Fort Wayne, Marion and Goshen.
WARSAW, IN
2 injured in Grand Rapids shooting; investigation underway

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two people are recovering after being shot and injured early Wednesday morning. Police say the shooting happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 2900 block of Marshall Avenue SE. A man and a woman were located at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Kent Co. police investigating 2 robberies

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County police are investigating two separate robberies that took place Monday. The first robbery happened at a Meijer in Cascade. Two suspects had parked next to a woman who was walking to her car and stole her purse, according to police. The suspects fled the scene.
KENT COUNTY, MI
Lansing, MI
1240 WJIM has the best news coverage for Lansing, Michigan

