(Audio) Thanksgiving High School Football Preview with St. Mary’s Coach Sean Driscoll – Fenway Park, Wednesday – Gillette Stadium, Dec. 3

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Fun Holiday Drag Shows You Won't Want To Miss!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
Latest Xander Bogaerts Report Is Not Good For Red Sox FansOnlyHomersBoston, MA
This Olympic Champion Will Be Visiting Derby Street For One Day OnlyDianna CarneyHingham, MA
4 Family-Friendly Festive Celebrations Happening on the South Shore You Won't Want to MissDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Dog-Friendly Fundraiser in Marshfield Announces Surprise GuestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
whdh.com
Sons of Patriots greats making their mark as captains of Bishop Feehan football team
ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - It’s been more than a decade since New England Patriots greats Tedy Bruschi and Logan Mankins suited up for the Pats — and now their sons are making names for themselves as captains of the Bishop Feehan High School varsity football team. Dante Bruschi...
msonewsports.com
Beverly Holiday Parade Today (Sunday) at 1 p.m. – Paul & Kristin Guanci Grand Marshalls
BEVERY – The Beverly Holiday Parade will be held today at 1 p.m. – Kristin Pieroni Guanci is a Beverly native whose Grandpa Mario was one of the founding members of the ICC. Kristin’s Dad Robert served as a member of the Board of Directors and past president of the ICC. Kristin has also served as, Friends of Cove Park. Kristin and her Co President Roberta Chirco raised over $120,000 in private donations to turn Kimball Haskell Park into a play ground for children.
msonewsports.com
Rowley, Boxford, Georgetown, Groveland, and Newbury Police Departments Begin Behavioral Health Training
ROWLEY — The Chiefs of the Rowley, Boxford, Georgetown, Groveland, and Newbury Police Departments are pleased to announce that the first round of behavioral health training in accordance with the five departments’ newly funded Component Jail Diversion Program was a success. Rowley, Boxford, Georgetown, Groveland, and Newbury Police...
WCVB
What will this winter look like in New England? Get ready to be surprised
NEEDHAM, Mass. — "Be ready to be surprised by the upcoming winter." That is what Judah Cohen, seasonal weather forecaster for AER, A Verisk Company, warned about how this winter may behave – or misbehave. November has seen the Boston area go from record-high temperatures on the 12th...
msonewsports.com
Newburyport Fire Department Battles Basement Fire on Dove Street
NEWBURYPORT – Acting Chief Stephen H. Bradbury III reports that the Newburyport Fire Department battled a fire in a single family house on Saturday evening. Neighbors dialed 911 at approximately 6:40 p.m. to report smoke and flames coming from 6 Dove St, a white colonial. Upon arrival, firefighters had heavy fire coming from a basement window. A fast attack was made, with firefighters making entry into the home and making their way to the basement.
fallriverreporter.com
Rescue crews find body of missing Massachusetts hiker on her 20th birthday; remembered as sweet, happy
Rescue crews have found the body of a Massachusetts hiker on her 20th birthday after she went missing in difficult conditions. According to New Hampshire Fish and Dame, just after 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, searchers located the body of Emily Sotelo of Westford, MA on the northwest side of Mount Lafayette, in Franconia.
Is Canobie Lake Park in New Hampshire Hinting That We Will Not See These 3 Attractions in 2023?
After the 2021 removal of the Corkscrew, I have been wondering "what's next?". For years, I have visited Canobie Lake Park in Salem, NH, with friends, family, and camp members. Every year, the joys of Canobie Lake Park never stopped. But, just like any other amusement park, rides come and go.
msonewsports.com
Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll Declares November 26th Small Business Saturday to Support and Celebrate Local Small Businesses
SALEM – Mayor Kim Driscoll today announced the City of Salem’s participation in the 12th annual Small Business Saturday. Falling between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Small Business Saturday is a day to celebrate and support the small, independently owned businesses that help boost local economies across the country.
Search crews recover body of young Mass. woman who got lost while hiking in New Hampshire mountains
FRANCONIA NOTCH, N.H. — Authorities on Wednesday recovered the body of a young Massachusetts woman who got lost while hiking in the White Mountains in New Hampshire over the weekend. The body of Emily Sotelo, 20, of Westford, was recovered just after 11 a.m. by New Hampshire Fish and...
msonewsports.com
Salem Public Art Commission Announces: “Merry & Bright”, a Series of Free Performances
SALEM – Looking to activate public spaces in the month of December, the Salem Public Art Commission has collaborated with local artist and art organizations to bring forward “Merry & Bright”, a series of family friendly performances that are being offered FREE to the Salem community. On...
msonewsports.com
Newbury Fire Department Responds to Two-Alarm House Fire
NEWBURY — Chief Douglas Janvrin reports that the Newbury Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire in a home on Low Street on Friday. On Friday, Nov. 25, at 11:19 a.m., the Newbury Fire Department received reports of a structure fire in a single-family home at 16 Low St.
iheart.com
North Shore Mother-Daughter Duo Create And Sell 'WerePups'
GEORGETOWN, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Artist Jude Abbe has done impression paintings for decades and now, she has traded in her canvas for "WerePups." The hyper-realistic, life-sized, infant werewolf dolls are made from a kit sold by Pennsylvania artist, Asia Eriksen. Jude said Asia came up with the idea...
WCVB
'Stupidity': Driver explains how his car collided with Green Line train near BU Bridge
BOSTON — The man behind the wheel of a car that collided with an MBTA Green Line train says "stupidity" was the cause of the crash on Commonwealth Avenue that led to service disruptions. An MBTA spokesperson told NewsCenter 5 that the car collided with an outbound Green Line...
Dorm rooms for Thanksgiving: the plight of homeless college students
FRAMINGHAM -- For Amber Pierre and Gwendoline Ghosso, dorm life takes on a new meaning. Both young women live at Framingham State University during the school year and all year round.That is because Pierre and Ghosso are ambitious, hardworking, and homeless."I'm a first-generation college has just always been a thing that I wanted to do just because of the fact that I wanted better for myself and my family," Ghosso said.Their paths to homelessness are similar. Both young women say they grew up in one-parent immigrant homes. Pierre left her home after disagreements with her mother, an immigrant from Haiti."The...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts man dives or falls off of bridge, dive team search underway
“Massachusetts crews are searching for a man that reportedly landed in frigid waters early this morning from a bridge. According to Lieutenant Paul Sullivan of Massachusetts State Police, at 3:15 a.m. they received a report of a white male 29-30 years old either jumping or falling off the Larz Anderson Bridge into the Charles River.
Winter weather advisory issued for parts of New England due to freezing rain
A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of New England due to freezing rain that’s causing slippery road conditions as Thanksgiving travelers begin to make the trek home on Friday. The advisory is in effect for parts of New Hampshire and Maine including Belknap, Merrimack, Northern Carroll,...
WCVB
Woman bites employee, vandalizes Dorchester restaurant, Boston police say
BOSTON — Boston police are looking to identify a woman they say assaulted an employee and vandalized a restaurant in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood Sunday night. Police said the incident happened at the Don Tequeño y Doña Arepa restaurant at 491 Blue Hill Ave. at about 6 p.m.
New England has 3 of the best U.S. small towns to visit for Christmas
One is in Massachusetts, according to TripsToDiscover.com. There are plenty of small towns and cities across the U.S. that celebrate the holidays in a big way, according to TripsToDiscover.com, and three of them are in New England. The travel site recently listed the 21 best small towns to visit for...
bpdnews.com
BPD Missing Person Alert: 12-Year-Old Ayden Jordan
BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate Ayden Jordan, 12, who was last seen on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Ayden is 12 years old, 5’3”, 110 lbs., and was last seen wearing a Boston Green Academy uniform, dark...
Hartford man arrested for allegedly leaving his premature baby on hood of car in Mansfield in March
MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man faces charges for allegedly leaving his premature baby boy on the hood of a stranger’s car in Mansfield in March 2022. Connecticut State Police arrested Jorge Grados, 41, on Monday and charged him with intentional cruelty to a person and risk of injury to a child. In March […]
