Naperville, IL

NBC Chicago

Bolingbrook Firefighters Rescue Driver After Car Ends Up in Lake

Firefighters in Bolingbrook rescued a woman who drove her car into a lake Friday afternoon, authorities said. The incident unfolded at approximately 12:15 p.m. at the Whalon Lake boat ramp. Multiple witnesses told NBC 5 they were at the lake when they saw a woman drive into the water. They then called 911 as the vehicle started to sink.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
CBS Chicago

'It's a fire!': Witness describes speeding Chatham crash that killed 2

CHICAGO (CBS) – About 24 hours since a fiery crash on the South Side killed two people and sent several kids and adults to the hospital, we're learning more about the car, stolen out of Markham, that caused the mangled mess in Chatham.CBS 2's Lauren Victory had more on the new video of the speed car and an update on the victims.The crash sent a 15-year-old, 4-year-old, and 10-month-old to the emergency room at Comer Children's Hospital. They were all listed in good condition at last check.Police said since the beginning that speed was a huge factor in the accident....
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Four injured, one critically, in Far South Side crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people were injured when three cars collided Friday afternoon on the Far South Side.Police said a 75-year-old man was driving west on 103rd Street around 3:50 p.m., when another vehicle headed north on Cottage Grove Avenue turned in front of him, causing a collision between the two cars and a third vehicle.The 75-year-old man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in fair condition. The 16-year-old girl who was driving the SUV that pulled in front of that man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.A 24-year-old woman in the third vehicle was...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

1 in custody after SWAT team surrounded home on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO - SWAT team members were outside a home on Chicago's Southwest Side early Friday morning. Around 6:50 a.m. law enforcement surrounded a residence on 87th Street and Southwest Highway in Scottsdale near Hometown. Hometown police say this was a domestic incident. Someone was taken into custody and the scene...
CHICAGO, IL
959theriver.com

New Traffic Patters Around Aurora Outlet Mall for Black Friday

As usual, the Chicago Premium Outlet Malls, known better ’round these parts as the Aurora Outlet Mall, will be having their big Black Friday event on Friday. With all the people expected, the Aurora Police Department wants you to be aware of a few changes to how traffic will be flowing around the mall on Farnsworth, just north of I-88.
AURORA, IL
CBS Chicago

5-month-old German Shepard trains as rescue dog in McHenry County

CHICAGO (CBS) – Firefighters in Wonder Lake have a new recruit to train, and while that's not normally news, we thought who it is will put a smile on your face.The 5-month-old German Shepard, named Jager, just joined the Wonder Lake Fire District.Together, he and his handler will do 18 months of training on and off-duty until Jager is certified as the first official search and rescue dog for any McHenry County fire department.
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
WGN News

2 women found dead after house fire on Chicago’s South Side

CHICAGO — Two women are dead after a house fire Tuesday in West Englewood, according to the Chicago Fire Department. The fire was reported in the 7200 block of South Wolcott Avenue, according to the fire department. This is on the city’s South Side. In a tweet, the fire department said two women were found […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

1 killed, 2 injured in shooting outside Waukegan shopping mall

WAUKEGAN, Ill. - One person is dead after a shooting at a shopping mall parking lot in Waukegan Wednesday evening. Waukegan police say around 6:20 p.m. three victims were found shot outside a strip mall in the 1300 block of North Green Bay Road. A man in his 20s and...
WAUKEGAN, IL

