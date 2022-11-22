Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thousands more in Social Security coming to Chicago householdsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Migrants bused from Texas enjoyed their first-ever Thanksgiving feast in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Received 32 Migrants This Week From Governor AbbottTom HandyChicago, IL
4 Chicago-area Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close by the end of the yearJennifer GeerChicago, IL
New $500 Stimulus Check For Illinois ResidentsC. HeslopChicago, IL
Bolingbrook Firefighters Rescue Driver After Car Ends Up in Lake
Firefighters in Bolingbrook rescued a woman who drove her car into a lake Friday afternoon, authorities said. The incident unfolded at approximately 12:15 p.m. at the Whalon Lake boat ramp. Multiple witnesses told NBC 5 they were at the lake when they saw a woman drive into the water. They then called 911 as the vehicle started to sink.
fox32chicago.com
Aurora police shut down entrances after Chicago Premium Outlet Mall reaches capacity on Black Friday
AURORA, Ill. - Aurora police have shut down all entrances to the Chicago Premium Outlet Mall after the building reached capacity Friday afternoon. The mall was swarmed with shoppers looking for deals on Black Friday. At 12:55 p.m., Aurora police tweeted that entrances to the mall were still open, however...
'It's a fire!': Witness describes speeding Chatham crash that killed 2
CHICAGO (CBS) – About 24 hours since a fiery crash on the South Side killed two people and sent several kids and adults to the hospital, we're learning more about the car, stolen out of Markham, that caused the mangled mess in Chatham.CBS 2's Lauren Victory had more on the new video of the speed car and an update on the victims.The crash sent a 15-year-old, 4-year-old, and 10-month-old to the emergency room at Comer Children's Hospital. They were all listed in good condition at last check.Police said since the beginning that speed was a huge factor in the accident....
9-year-old, woman rescued after child falls through ice in Illinois
The boy and two officers who jumped in to save him were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Two boys, ages 4 and 6, declared dead after they were pulled from Palatine pond
Two boys died hours after being pulled from a pond Wednesday afternoon in suburban Palatine, officials said. Two boys, 4 and 6, were pulled from the pond and were taken to the Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, officials said.
Four injured, one critically, in Far South Side crash
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people were injured when three cars collided Friday afternoon on the Far South Side.Police said a 75-year-old man was driving west on 103rd Street around 3:50 p.m., when another vehicle headed north on Cottage Grove Avenue turned in front of him, causing a collision between the two cars and a third vehicle.The 75-year-old man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in fair condition. The 16-year-old girl who was driving the SUV that pulled in front of that man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.A 24-year-old woman in the third vehicle was...
Kitchen fire leaves three DeKalb residents without a home
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A cooking accident is being blamed for a house fire in DeKalb Saturday night. Firefighters responded to an apartment on W. Taylor Street around 6:15 p.m. Crews found heavy smoke inside the unit and a fire in the kitchen. While they were able to put the blaze out quickly, the apartment […]
Dramatic Video Shows Illinois Police Rescue Child from Icy Pond
If you've never learned the lesson that you don't play on an icy pond, this should be a teachable moment. There's new dramatic video showing Illinois police rescuing a child and an adult that tried to save them from a frozen pond. There are actually multiple reports from different locations...
2 Children Who Were Pulled From Suburban Palatine Pond Have Died: Officials
Two young children who were pulled from a Palatine pond after falling into the water Wednesday died hours later at the hospitals where they were taken for treatment, officials said. A 4-year-old boy who was originally taken to Northwest Community Hospital, then transferred to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park...
fox32chicago.com
1 in custody after SWAT team surrounded home on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO - SWAT team members were outside a home on Chicago's Southwest Side early Friday morning. Around 6:50 a.m. law enforcement surrounded a residence on 87th Street and Southwest Highway in Scottsdale near Hometown. Hometown police say this was a domestic incident. Someone was taken into custody and the scene...
fox32chicago.com
Lindenhurst woman charged after man dies of gunshot wound on Thanksgiving
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A suburban woman was arrested and charged after a 44-year-old man died of a gunshot wound on Thanksgiving. Around 2:10 p.m., Lindenhurst police responded to a home in the 0-100 block of Crooked Lake Lane after a 911 call was placed by a woman who reported an accidental shooting.
Aurora police officers rescue boy, woman from icy pond, bodycam video shows
Police said the boy had gone onto what looked like a frozen pond to get a football, but he fell through the ice.
cwbchicago.com
Armed robbers strike at least 9 times in about an hour on North, Near West Side
Chicago — A group of armed men committed at least nine armed robberies and carjackings on the city’s north and near west sides in just over an hour on Friday morning, according to Chicago police reports. There may be a link between the crimes and a string of...
959theriver.com
New Traffic Patters Around Aurora Outlet Mall for Black Friday
As usual, the Chicago Premium Outlet Malls, known better ’round these parts as the Aurora Outlet Mall, will be having their big Black Friday event on Friday. With all the people expected, the Aurora Police Department wants you to be aware of a few changes to how traffic will be flowing around the mall on Farnsworth, just north of I-88.
At Least 2 Dead, 16 Hospitalized in Fatal High-Speed Crash on Chicago's South Side
Chicago police and firefighters remain on the scene of a fatal high-speed crash that involved at least eight vehicles on the city’s South Side. According to Chicago police, the collision happened near the intersection of South Cottage Grove Avenue and 87th Street on Wednesday evening. At least eight vehicles...
2 dead, 11 injured after stolen car causes wrong-way pileup crash at high-rate of speed: CPD
Seven vehicles were involved in the crash at 87th and Cottage Grove after a stolen vehicle caused a chain-reaction crash while driving the wrong way at a high rate of speed, police say.
5-month-old German Shepard trains as rescue dog in McHenry County
CHICAGO (CBS) – Firefighters in Wonder Lake have a new recruit to train, and while that's not normally news, we thought who it is will put a smile on your face.The 5-month-old German Shepard, named Jager, just joined the Wonder Lake Fire District.Together, he and his handler will do 18 months of training on and off-duty until Jager is certified as the first official search and rescue dog for any McHenry County fire department.
2 women found dead after house fire on Chicago’s South Side
CHICAGO — Two women are dead after a house fire Tuesday in West Englewood, according to the Chicago Fire Department. The fire was reported in the 7200 block of South Wolcott Avenue, according to the fire department. This is on the city’s South Side. In a tweet, the fire department said two women were found […]
French bulldog puppy, valued at over $3K, stolen from Arlington Heights pet store
olice are investigating the theft of a French bulldog puppy from Arlington Heights two weeks ago. It happened the evening of Nov. 10th at Little Paw Rescue on Palatine Road, officials said. The puppy is valued at over $3,000.
fox32chicago.com
1 killed, 2 injured in shooting outside Waukegan shopping mall
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - One person is dead after a shooting at a shopping mall parking lot in Waukegan Wednesday evening. Waukegan police say around 6:20 p.m. three victims were found shot outside a strip mall in the 1300 block of North Green Bay Road. A man in his 20s and...
