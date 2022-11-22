Read full article on original website
Sarasota mobile park homeowners thankful for help with Hurricane Ian debris removal
NORTH PORT, Fla. — Homeowners at some mobile home parks in Sarasota are having a sigh of relief after they've gotten much-needed help hauling out Hurricane Ian-related household debris. A special waiver to the county from the Federal Emergency Management Agency has given way to moving out their debris...
businessobserverfl.com
Interim executive director named at Sarasota nonprofit
An interim executive director has been announced for Meals on Wheels of Sarasota. The organization’s board of directors appointed Rhonda Leiberick to the role. While in transition, she will be working with Invest in Incredible consultants to refresh organizational policies by developing growth strategies and processes to determine the impact Meals on Wheels has, a press release states. Invest in Incredible is an initiative of the Gulf Coast Community Foundation.
marketplace.org
Southwest Florida had an affordable housing shortage. Hurricane Ian made it worse.
The city of Fort Myers and surrounding Lee County took serious damage when Hurricane Ian slammed into Southwest Florida nearly two months ago. Category 4 winds, the storm surge and heavy rain combined to inflict damage and flooding along the coast and inland. Tens of thousands of displaced residents are...
Salvation Army provides 'more than just a meal' on Thanksgiving Day
VENICE, Fla — After a brief hiatus due to Covid, The Salvation Army of Sarasota brought back its Thanksgiving luncheon tradition of providing hot meals to families in need. More than 100 volunteers prepared and packed Thanksgiving Day dinners for 350 families. The Venice High School Football team served as delivery drivers to help distribute meals to seniors in the community.
businessobserverfl.com
Former Manatee commissioner returns to private sector
The Planner On Call firm started as a way for Misty Servia to keep up with her AICP certification. But after her four-year term as a Manatee County commissioner ended Monday, Servia's devoting more time to the business. Former Manatee County Commissioner Misty Servia is turning her focus to a...
Mobile home residents move back in after debris removed in Englewood
Residents at an Englewood mobile home park are thankful this Thanksgiving, after dangerous utility poles and cables knocked down by Hurricane Ian have been cleaned up. Now they can move back home.
Mysuncoast.com
North Port family welcomes home twins just after Thanksgiving
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A North Port family has two extra blessings for Thanksgiving this year. After more than five years trying to add to their family, Mattheaw and Crystal Lintz are bringing their newborn twin girls home, just in time for their first Thanksgiving. Olive and Piper Lintz were born Monday at Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice. The family spent years trying to get pregnant naturally and they soon sought medical intervention. Their first embryo transfer in September of 2021 resulted in a miscarriage, but they decided to try again. Since opening in November of 2021, SMH-Venice has delivered more than 200 babies, but the Lintz girls were the first set of twins delivered at SMH-Venice.
WINKNEWS.com
Map shows the deadliest points of Ian in Lee County
Lee County saw 61 people die because of Hurricane Ian’s wrath in September. Southwest Florida’s community is working hard to pick itself up, but the lives lost will never be forgotten. Many of the individuals who died were concentrated in an area of Fort Myers Beach. On foot,...
Red tide, dead fish continue impacting parts of Sarasota County as holiday weekend approaches
State and local officials have been keeping a close eye on red tide conditions throughout Florida's Gulf Coast. With the holiday weekend approaching, out-of-state visitors are starting to notice impacts in parts of Sarasota County.
businessobserverfl.com
Animal rescue expansion to double capacity for dogs, cats
Project: Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue campus expansion. Location: East Manatee County, bordering Lakewood Ranch. For a rescue that used to operate out of a house trailer, garage and dirt floor barn, the campus expansion going on at Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue is a huge step up. With the...
amisun.com
Red tide affects Manatee County waters
ANNA MARIA ISLAND – The Florida Department of Health in Manatee County has issued an alert for the presence of red tide in local waters. Based on samples taken Nov. 7, a red tide bloom in varying degrees was shown at Bayfront Park, Coquina Beach South, Longboat Pass/Coquina Boat Ramp and Rod & Reel Pier in Anna Maria.
usf.edu
Sarasota School Board to consider firing superintendent
Two new members were sworn into the Sarasota School Board Tuesday. They took no time in taking aim at school superintendent Brennan Asplen. Robyn Marinelli and Tim Enos were sworn in, joining fellow conservatives Karen Rose and Bridget Ziegler. Rose asked for a special board meeting to consider firing Asplen.
usf.edu
Here, there, everywhere: Red tide plagues SWFL after Hurricane Ian
From Tampa Bay south to Ten Thousand Islands, local groups and state agencies that test for and track red tide are warning that the harmful algae that kills fish, sickens dogs, and whose acrid air chase people off the beach is here. And there. And there. And there. Red tide...
fox13news.com
1 lane opens after crash closes I-75N near Ellenton exit in Manatee County
ELLENTON, Fla. - One lane of northbound traffic has reopened after a crash closed Interstate 75 on the bridge near the Ellenton exit in Manatee County Friday. Florida 511 traffic cameras showed traffic at a standstill for about 7 miles south of mile marker 224. Officials said at least one...
businessobserverfl.com
Property with Chick-fil-A about to open on it brings almost $3 million
An unnamed investor has paid nearly $3 million in a ground lease sale for a 1.35-acre outparcel in north Hillsborough County that will house a soon-to-open Chick-fil-A. The 1031 exchange investor, who is not being identified, bought the property for $2.73. The parcel is just a sliver of the 164-acre...
Woman Seriously Injured In Dunedin Thanksgiving Day Fire
DUNEDIN, Fla. – A woman was injured following a fire Thursday morning in Dunedin, according to the Dunedin Fire Department. Dunedin Fire Rescue received the initial call at 9:10 AM for a working structure fire at 1695 Lakeview Ln #D. The first units arriving
Bay News 9
With ID theft on the rise, Manatee County lends a shredding hand
BRADENTON, Fla. — One shred at a time…. In an attempt to help residents avoid identity theft, Manatee County is helping residents destroy important paperwork. The county held a shred event this past weekend and is offering tips to help residents keep their documents safe. What You Need To...
Community mourns loss of fallen Charlotte County deputy
"It kinda just wakes you up a little bit, makes you remember you never know what’s going to happen," said Donna Cardenas, co-owner of Port Charlotte Florist.
Victim in Dunedin apartment fire dies, officials say
Fire officials are investigating a house fire in Dunedin that sent a person to the hospital on Thursday.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota weather page photo: November 24
Becky Edwards captured this cow posing for a quick picture off Sawyer Loop in Sarasota. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will be entered for the 2022-23...
