Sarasota, FL

businessobserverfl.com

Interim executive director named at Sarasota nonprofit

An interim executive director has been announced for Meals on Wheels of Sarasota. The organization’s board of directors appointed Rhonda Leiberick to the role. While in transition, she will be working with Invest in Incredible consultants to refresh organizational policies by developing growth strategies and processes to determine the impact Meals on Wheels has, a press release states. Invest in Incredible is an initiative of the Gulf Coast Community Foundation.
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Salvation Army provides 'more than just a meal' on Thanksgiving Day

VENICE, Fla — After a brief hiatus due to Covid, The Salvation Army of Sarasota brought back its Thanksgiving luncheon tradition of providing hot meals to families in need. More than 100 volunteers prepared and packed Thanksgiving Day dinners for 350 families. The Venice High School Football team served as delivery drivers to help distribute meals to seniors in the community.
VENICE, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Former Manatee commissioner returns to private sector

The Planner On Call firm started as a way for Misty Servia to keep up with her AICP certification. But after her four-year term as a Manatee County commissioner ended Monday, Servia's devoting more time to the business. Former Manatee County Commissioner Misty Servia is turning her focus to a...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

North Port family welcomes home twins just after Thanksgiving

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A North Port family has two extra blessings for Thanksgiving this year. After more than five years trying to add to their family, Mattheaw and Crystal Lintz are bringing their newborn twin girls home, just in time for their first Thanksgiving. Olive and Piper Lintz were born Monday at Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice. The family spent years trying to get pregnant naturally and they soon sought medical intervention. Their first embryo transfer in September of 2021 resulted in a miscarriage, but they decided to try again. Since opening in November of 2021, SMH-Venice has delivered more than 200 babies, but the Lintz girls were the first set of twins delivered at SMH-Venice.
NORTH PORT, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Map shows the deadliest points of Ian in Lee County

Lee County saw 61 people die because of Hurricane Ian’s wrath in September. Southwest Florida’s community is working hard to pick itself up, but the lives lost will never be forgotten. Many of the individuals who died were concentrated in an area of Fort Myers Beach. On foot,...
LEE COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Animal rescue expansion to double capacity for dogs, cats

Project: Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue campus expansion. Location: East Manatee County, bordering Lakewood Ranch. For a rescue that used to operate out of a house trailer, garage and dirt floor barn, the campus expansion going on at Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue is a huge step up. With the...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
amisun.com

Red tide affects Manatee County waters

ANNA MARIA ISLAND – The Florida Department of Health in Manatee County has issued an alert for the presence of red tide in local waters. Based on samples taken Nov. 7, a red tide bloom in varying degrees was shown at Bayfront Park, Coquina Beach South, Longboat Pass/Coquina Boat Ramp and Rod & Reel Pier in Anna Maria.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
usf.edu

Sarasota School Board to consider firing superintendent

Two new members were sworn into the Sarasota School Board Tuesday. They took no time in taking aim at school superintendent Brennan Asplen. Robyn Marinelli and Tim Enos were sworn in, joining fellow conservatives Karen Rose and Bridget Ziegler. Rose asked for a special board meeting to consider firing Asplen.
SARASOTA, FL
Bay News 9

With ID theft on the rise, Manatee County lends a shredding hand

BRADENTON, Fla. — One shred at a time…. In an attempt to help residents avoid identity theft, Manatee County is helping residents destroy important paperwork. The county held a shred event this past weekend and is offering tips to help residents keep their documents safe. What You Need To...
BRADENTON, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota weather page photo: November 24

Becky Edwards captured this cow posing for a quick picture off Sawyer Loop in Sarasota. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will be entered for the 2022-23...
SARASOTA, FL

