Lynchburg, Va. -- Piercen Young totaled 11 points, 14 rebounds, and seven assists; Jordan Parham scored a team-best 20 points; and University of Lynchburg's men's basketball team opened Old Dominion Athletic Conference play with an 80-68 victory over Eastern Mennonite Saturday afternoon. After falling behind due to a 7-0 EMU...

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO