Do You Know The Minnesota Connection To The Pepsi Harrier Jet Lawsuit?
Friday night I got a little too invested in a new Netflix series, Pepsi, Where's My Jet? which in and of itself is pretty interesting, at least for me. But there is a Minnesota connection to the story, that is brief but a small Minnesota town was playing a big part in the Pepsi Points/Harrier Jet story.
8 Reasons We are Thankful to Live in Minnesota
Can’t believe tomorrow is already Thanksgiving! I feel like this year has just zipped by! However, one thing that has never left my mind is how thankful I am to live in Minnesota!. Going to college in Iowa made me miss my hometown and home state (Iowa, you have...
Look, 40+ Great Places to Shop Locally in Central Minnesota on Small Business Saturday!
It's Thanksgiving week!! Who is ready to get stuffed with food Thursday, then get to the hustle and bustle of the holiday season? Black Friday shopping has been around for many years, as a matter of fact it wasn't originally named that because of the shopping craze. According to 'The History Channel';
Paranormal Show Featuring Minnesota Cast Dropping New Season
October may be over but is it really ever over? Thankfully for those that love all things that go bump in the night, we have many paranormal shows to get us through the rest of the year and one of those is Destination Fear. In case you didn't know, the...
Here’s When 2023 Minnesota State Fair Tickets Go On Sale
It may only be November but the Minnesota State Fair will be here before you know it! It may seem early to be talking about it but we need all that we can to get us through yet another cold Minnesota winter, right?. The Minnesota State Fair was a massive...
A Minnesota Surgeon Takes Over All Kwik Trip Locations In 2023
According to news sources, CEO and President of Kwik Trip, Donald P. Zietlow, has announced his retirement after being CEO of the company for 22 years and being with Kwik Trip for 52 years. He will be retiring at the end of this year. Don has always said the success of Kwik Trip is because of the Co-Workers, it was under his leadership that the company experienced massive growth.
Slight Dip Reported in Minnesota Flu Hospitalizations
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Hospitalizations due to influenza in Minnesota finally dipped a bit last week but the number of influenza-related school outbreaks continues to climb. The weekly update on flu activity from the Minnesota Department of Health shows there were 241 flu-related hospitalizations in the state during...
Minnesota DNR Reminds Adults to Warn Kids About Thin Ice
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking adults to talk with children about the dangers of thin ice this time of year. A recent cold snap means some water bodies are beginning to freeze, but this early stage of ice is particularly dangerous. Water temperatures are dangerously cold by this time of year and hypothermia can set in quickly upon exposure.
Craving Pot Pie? It’s Minnesota’s Most Googled Thanksgiving Recipe
Craving a good pot pie? Searches for "turkey pot pie" were up by 120% in the state of Minnesota this year. YorkTest.com was the website that conducted this survey, sharing that people might be over the long-time trend of serving a traditional bird:. A Thanksgiving with no turkey? This may...
Clear As Mud: Do You Need To Signal When Entering A Minnesota Roundabout?
ARE YOU SUPPOSED TO SIGNAL GOING INTO A ROUNDABOUT?. You might think this is a dumb question; but honestly, I'm not quite sure what the answer is. It seems logical to me that anytime you are making a turn, you use your signal lights, but as I'm teaching my son to drive in Minnesota, it seems like a very daunting task watching him turn his signal on going into and then exiting the roundabout.
How Many Episodes Of Criminal Minds Are Set In Minnesota?
If you are a crime show junkie like me, you've definitely seen Criminal Minds. The long-running CBS show follows a group of elite FBI profilers who take down the worst of the worst. The show is returning to streaming services this month so I thought I would take a walk down memory lane.
A Snow Covered Car Can Get You A Ticket In Minnesota
So far this year we've just had a few nuisance snows and we can all be thankful we don't get those lake effect snows like the Buffalo, NY area got recently. Every once in awhile you will spot a vehicle with 2 feet of snow piled on it and barely a spot open for the driver to see out. Well, according to the Minnesota State Patrol's Lt Eric Roeske, it's illegal. “You’re required to have your front windshield and front side windows clear as to not obstruct vision in any way.”
One of Best Christmas Displays in the Country is Right Here in Minnesota
If you're looking to get in the holiday spirit, only one Christmas display in Minnesota was ranked one of the best in the country. And it's now open for the season!. The Bentleyville Tour of Lights is officially entering its 19th year in 2022 and is one of the biggest holiday light displays and festivals in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. It opened for the 2022 season last weekend. Though it started nearly 20 years ago with a holiday display at Nathan Bentley's home in Esko, these days the festival is located at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth (a little over 3 hours northeast of Rochester.)
Tiny Kitten Makes Harrowing Ride Under City Bus In Minnesota
A kitten riding ON a bus in Minnesota would be an interesting story, but this kitten recently took a harrowing ride UNDER a bus!. If you're looking for a feel-good story, here's one that might be the best you'll read today, and maybe this week. A tiny kitten took a harrowing ride in the undercarriage of a municipal bus, lived to tell about it-- or have US tell the story about it-- and is now settling into his new home.
Who You Should Tip During the Holidays (And How Much) in Minnesota
If I'm receiving a service from someone, I almost always tip. Servers, bartenders, my hairstylist, nail tech, barista, etc. You get the idea. But during the holidays, are there extra people you should be tipping? Should you tip the people you usually tip a little more?. Your Holiday Tipping Guide.
Statewide Missing Person Alert Issued for Minnesota Man
Redwood Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota BCA has issued a statewide missing person alert for a Redwood Falls man. The Redwood Falls Police Department says 35-year-old Alex Allrunner was last seen by his family on November 18 sometime in the early to mid afternoon. He was seen on foot in Redwood Falls.
Have You Ever Tried Minnesota’s Official State Candy?
What sweet treats are on your Mt. Rushmore of candy? I'd pick Reece's Peanut Butter Cups, Peanut M&Ms, Kit-Kats, and Snickers. None of those are Minnesota's official state candy. What about Starbursts or Skittles? Nope and Nope. Minnesota's official state candy is made right here in the Land of 10,000...
MnDOT Marks End of 2022 Construction Season
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- MnDOT is marking the end of the 2022 construction season just in time for what’s expected to be a busy Thanksgiving weekend for travelers. A MnDOT news release says crews either completed or made progress on 258 road and bridge projects across the state this year. Some of projects that either wrapped up or took steps forward in southeast Minnesota include:
Stocking Stuffer Alert: Flash Sale on Minnesota State Fair Tickets
Have someone on your Christmas list that LOVES the Minnesota State Fair? This would be the perfect opportunity to cross them off your shopping list before the holidays even start. The Minnesota State Fair is doing a one-day-only flash sale on admission tickets for the 2023 event. Lowest price of...
