A Minnesota Surgeon Takes Over All Kwik Trip Locations In 2023

According to news sources, CEO and President of Kwik Trip, Donald P. Zietlow, has announced his retirement after being CEO of the company for 22 years and being with Kwik Trip for 52 years. He will be retiring at the end of this year. Don has always said the success of Kwik Trip is because of the Co-Workers, it was under his leadership that the company experienced massive growth.
Slight Dip Reported in Minnesota Flu Hospitalizations

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Hospitalizations due to influenza in Minnesota finally dipped a bit last week but the number of influenza-related school outbreaks continues to climb. The weekly update on flu activity from the Minnesota Department of Health shows there were 241 flu-related hospitalizations in the state during...
Minnesota DNR Reminds Adults to Warn Kids About Thin Ice

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking adults to talk with children about the dangers of thin ice this time of year. A recent cold snap means some water bodies are beginning to freeze, but this early stage of ice is particularly dangerous. Water temperatures are dangerously cold by this time of year and hypothermia can set in quickly upon exposure.
Clear As Mud: Do You Need To Signal When Entering A Minnesota Roundabout?

ARE YOU SUPPOSED TO SIGNAL GOING INTO A ROUNDABOUT?. You might think this is a dumb question; but honestly, I'm not quite sure what the answer is. It seems logical to me that anytime you are making a turn, you use your signal lights, but as I'm teaching my son to drive in Minnesota, it seems like a very daunting task watching him turn his signal on going into and then exiting the roundabout.
A Snow Covered Car Can Get You A Ticket In Minnesota

So far this year we've just had a few nuisance snows and we can all be thankful we don't get those lake effect snows like the Buffalo, NY area got recently. Every once in awhile you will spot a vehicle with 2 feet of snow piled on it and barely a spot open for the driver to see out. Well, according to the Minnesota State Patrol's Lt Eric Roeske, it's illegal. “You’re required to have your front windshield and front side windows clear as to not obstruct vision in any way.”
One of Best Christmas Displays in the Country is Right Here in Minnesota

If you're looking to get in the holiday spirit, only one Christmas display in Minnesota was ranked one of the best in the country. And it's now open for the season!. The Bentleyville Tour of Lights is officially entering its 19th year in 2022 and is one of the biggest holiday light displays and festivals in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. It opened for the 2022 season last weekend. Though it started nearly 20 years ago with a holiday display at Nathan Bentley's home in Esko, these days the festival is located at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth (a little over 3 hours northeast of Rochester.)
Tiny Kitten Makes Harrowing Ride Under City Bus In Minnesota

A kitten riding ON a bus in Minnesota would be an interesting story, but this kitten recently took a harrowing ride UNDER a bus!. If you're looking for a feel-good story, here's one that might be the best you'll read today, and maybe this week. A tiny kitten took a harrowing ride in the undercarriage of a municipal bus, lived to tell about it-- or have US tell the story about it-- and is now settling into his new home.
Statewide Missing Person Alert Issued for Minnesota Man

Redwood Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota BCA has issued a statewide missing person alert for a Redwood Falls man. The Redwood Falls Police Department says 35-year-old Alex Allrunner was last seen by his family on November 18 sometime in the early to mid afternoon. He was seen on foot in Redwood Falls.
REDWOOD FALLS, MN
Kat Kountry 105

MnDOT Marks End of 2022 Construction Season

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- MnDOT is marking the end of the 2022 construction season just in time for what’s expected to be a busy Thanksgiving weekend for travelers. A MnDOT news release says crews either completed or made progress on 258 road and bridge projects across the state this year. Some of projects that either wrapped up or took steps forward in southeast Minnesota include:
Faribault, MN
