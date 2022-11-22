ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memory Lane: The Chernobyler Rebbes of Boro Park

A regal presence in Boro Park of yesteryear—revered among the Rebbeim of his time—was the Chernobyler Rebbe, Rav Yaakov Yisroel, who arrived a little while after his father Rebbe Shlomo Shmuel—whose 79th yahrtzeit falls this week— to Boro Park in 1934. Thus, we glimpse into the times of the Chernobiler Rebbes in the neighborhood of Boro Park of Yesteryear.
