Read full article on original website
Related
kfgo.com
ND DOT workers injured after crash on I-94 near Casselton
CASSELTON, N.D. (KFGO) – A North Dakota Department of Transportation worker was seriously injured and three other people suffered minor injuries when an SUV crashed into a work site on I-94 near Casselton Wednesday afternoon. The Highway Patrol said around 1 p.m., DOT workers were fixing barrier cables in...
kfgo.com
Suspect in deadly Bloomington shooting caught in Oklahoma
BLOOMINGTON, Minn (KFGO/WCCO) – One person was killed and one was wounded in a shooting inside a Vietnamese restaurant in Bloomington Wednesday afternoon, and the suspect – a man from Texas – was arrested early Thursday morning in northern Oklahoma. Police said Aaron Le, 47, walked into...
kfgo.com
Greater Minnesota cities to Democratic leaders: Don’t forget about us
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. – City leaders from Greater Minnesota meeting in Alexandria recently did not fail to notice that the incoming Democratic majorities in the Minnesota House and Senate will not have very many non-metro lawmakers. Thief River Falls Mayor Brian Holmer, president of the Coalition of Greater...
kfgo.com
Minnesota legislators push for gun reform
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The mass shooting in Virginia, the second in four days in the U.S., has renewed some Democrats’ push at the Minnesota Legislature for universal background checks, a “red flag” law, and other anti-gun-violence measures. Shoreview Rep. Kelly Moller, incoming chair of the...
kfgo.com
Ex-priest removed from Catholic church in St. Cloud Diocese
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – A former St. Cloud priest has been officially removed from the Catholic priesthood, after using his position to manipulate a woman he was counseling into committing sexual acts. 56-year-old Anthony Oelrich pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct in November 2019 and was sentenced to...
kfgo.com
Psychiatrist gets more prison time for assaulting patient
MINNEAPOLIS — A former Twin Cities psychiatrist has been sentenced to spend additional time in prison for repeatedly sexually assaulting a patient he was treating. Gavin P. Meany, 41, was sentenced Wednesday to a term of 12¾ years after pleading guilty to four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. With credit for nearly two years of incarceration, Meany is expected to serve slightly more than 6¾ years in prison and the balance on supervised release.
Comments / 0