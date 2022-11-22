ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

ND DOT workers injured after crash on I-94 near Casselton

CASSELTON, N.D. (KFGO) – A North Dakota Department of Transportation worker was seriously injured and three other people suffered minor injuries when an SUV crashed into a work site on I-94 near Casselton Wednesday afternoon. The Highway Patrol said around 1 p.m., DOT workers were fixing barrier cables in...
Suspect in deadly Bloomington shooting caught in Oklahoma

BLOOMINGTON, Minn (KFGO/WCCO) – One person was killed and one was wounded in a shooting inside a Vietnamese restaurant in Bloomington Wednesday afternoon, and the suspect – a man from Texas – was arrested early Thursday morning in northern Oklahoma. Police said Aaron Le, 47, walked into...
Minnesota legislators push for gun reform

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The mass shooting in Virginia, the second in four days in the U.S., has renewed some Democrats’ push at the Minnesota Legislature for universal background checks, a “red flag” law, and other anti-gun-violence measures. Shoreview Rep. Kelly Moller, incoming chair of the...
Ex-priest removed from Catholic church in St. Cloud Diocese

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – A former St. Cloud priest has been officially removed from the Catholic priesthood, after using his position to manipulate a woman he was counseling into committing sexual acts. 56-year-old Anthony Oelrich pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct in November 2019 and was sentenced to...
Psychiatrist gets more prison time for assaulting patient

MINNEAPOLIS — A former Twin Cities psychiatrist has been sentenced to spend additional time in prison for repeatedly sexually assaulting a patient he was treating. Gavin P. Meany, 41, was sentenced Wednesday to a term of 12¾ years after pleading guilty to four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. With credit for nearly two years of incarceration, Meany is expected to serve slightly more than 6¾ years in prison and the balance on supervised release.
