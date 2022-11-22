ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgerton, KS

kuathletics.com

🏈 Kansas Falls in Regular Season Finale at No. 12 K-State

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks dropped their final regular season game to the No. 12 ranked Kansas State Wildcats 47-27 on Saturday evening in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Running back Devin Neal rushed for two touchdowns and quarterback Jalon Daniels was 20-for-32 for...
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

KU’s Fitzgerald introduces first recruiting class

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Dan Fitzgerald and staff added 13 players to KU baseball’s roster in their first recruiting class. The class includes 13 players: eight junior college players and five high school recruits. The 18-player transfer class made recruiting in the fall unique. “I think part of the key in college baseball right now is […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KU Sports

A closer look at everything — good & bad — that went into Bobby Pettiford's wild game-winner for Kansas

So, Bobby Pettiford’s first basket of the game, second basket in the Bahamas and 10th field goal of the 2022-23 season to date was a pretty big one. There’s no denying that a shot like that could wind up being huge for a young player like Pettiford and his confidence, but there’s also so much more that happened on that game-winning play and it’s worth unpacking all of it here.
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Everything Bill Self said after KU's loss to Tennessee

Kansas basketball dropped its first game of the season on Friday night, falling to Tennessee 64-50. The Jayhawks trailed wire-to-wire in the game and the Volunteers never looked like they were going to be beaten. KU struggled to score the ball offensively during the contest and shot 32 percent from the field. KU was also out-rebounded on the glass 45-27. Tennessee almost had more offensive rebounds (15) than KU had defensive rebounds (17) and the Volunteers finished with 16 second chance points. In the end, Jalen Wilson led KU in scoring 14 points. Joseph Yesufu also scored 14 points (a KU career high) as he stepped up in the place of an injured Bobby Pettiford.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

What Rick Barnes said about Tennessee's win over Kansas

Vols head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media following No. 22 Tennessee's 64-50 win over No. 3 Kansas on Friday night to win this Thanksgiving's Battle 4 Atlantis. Here's everything Barnes had to say about the play of the Vols following the big win. On the defensive performance:
LAWRENCE, KS
prepskc.com

Just a few feet from victory

EMPORIA — Gardner-Edgerton football coach Jesse Owen has a ton of belief in his team, and he showed it on the biggest stage on Saturday in the Trailblazers’ 21-20 double-overtime loss to Manhattan in the Class 6A state at Emporia State’s Welch Stadium. With the Trailblazers trailing...
EMPORIA, KS
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

SteakPhoto byPhoto by Ömer Haktan Bulut on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Winning $92.9 million Powerball jackpot ticket unclaimed in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A winning lottery ticket drawn in Northeast Kansas remains unclaimed two days after being drawn. The grand prize jackpot for $92,900,000 drawn on Saturday, Nov. 19 has yet to be claimed, according to Cory Thone with the Kansas Lottery. This was the first time the Powerball jackpot had been hit in […]
KANSAS STATE
KIX 105.7

One Of Missouri’s Best Steak Joints Is In Kansas City

The last time I visited Chicago my buddy Bill wanted to go check out this steakhouse near my Mom's that I had heard lots of great things about. As we finished our meal Bill suggested that perhaps we need to find more of these neighborhood steak joints to try when I'm home for a visit. That got me thinking about steak, so when I saw this list of 7 Steakhouses in Missouri That Are Delicious Places To Dine I had to look at the list. When I saw Jess & Jim's Steakhouse in Kansas City, I knew it was a place I want to go check out.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Kansas City woman dies in head-on collision with semi-truck near Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City woman has died after a head-on collision with a semi-truck on the interstate near Junction City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 311 on eastbound I-70 - about 13 miles east of Junction City - with reports of a fatality crash.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KSNT News

New leadership brings changes to The Wheel Barrel in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A popular Topeka sandwich shop and bar has announced a change in leadership starting next year. Jon Bohlander, owner of The Wheel Barrel in the North Topeka Arts District (NOTO), tells 27 News Pedro Concepcion has signed on as their new managing partner. Bohlander, who opened The Wheel Barrel more than six […]
TOPEKA, KS

