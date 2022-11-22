Read full article on original website
Related
Culinary Chaos: Turkey fryer catches fire in Joppatowne
BALTIMORE -- Volunteer firefighters in Harford County saved a chef from his Thanksgiving feast on Thursday, according to the local fire service. Firefighters responded to the report of a fire in the 200 block of Foster Knoll Drive on Thursday afternoon, volunteer firefighters said.They learned that a turkey fryer had caught fire and that the flames also fried part of the chef's home—melting the siding, according to the local fire service.
macaronikid.com
Free Thanksgiving Printable Will Keep Kids Busy on Turkey Day🦃
Looking for something to keep the kids entertained and out from under foot Thanksgiving Day?. We've got a fun Thanksgiving printable that includes a word search, tic-tac-toe, a maze, and a spot to list the ways you're feeling grateful this holiday season. We are grateful for each and every one...
Giada De Laurentiis Has the Perfect Lazy Morning Breakfast Hack for Your Leftover Cranberry Sauce
Thanks to Giada De Laurentiis, we not only have a go-to post-Thanksgiving lunch dish to dive into, but also an insanely delicious and ooey-gooey breakfast-themed dessert. On Nov 26, De Laurentiis gave us another amazing post-Thanksgiving dish we can’t wait to sink our teeth into. She posted a photo of the decadent dish with the caption, “Still have leftovers? Use leftover cranberry sauce in this decadent breakfast bake that’s perfect for a lazy Sunday morning with family!” Now it’s time to put that cranberry sauce to good use, by putting it in throughout this sweet breakfast delight. The beginner-friendly dish requires a...
Thanksgiving brain teaser: Can you find a pumpkin among the turkeys?
For Thanksgiving 2022 Gergely Dudás, a graphic artist from Budapest, Hungary, shared a seek-and-find puzzle with Fox News Digital. Can you solve it?
macaronikid.com
Family Apple Crisp Recipe A Delicious Fall Treat🍏🍎
One of my favorite parts of fall? Apples! Apples are everywhere! They are so versatile, and can be incorporated in any meal. Softened apples make a great topping for pancakes, while freshly sliced apples taste great in a grilled cheese sandwich. Or mix diced apples into a chicken salad for a delicious crunch ... the possibilities with apples are endless.
Comments / 0