Adoption of electric vehicles has been slower in rural areas than in urban ones, but a "rideshare" program in Oregon is allowing farmers to try out electric tractors. The program is a partnership between a number of organizations and lets farmers test out electric tractors on their farms for free for several months if needed. Bridget Callahan is with the Oregon-based nonprofit Sustainable Northwest, which is leading the effort.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO