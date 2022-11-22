Read full article on original website
Group Hopes To Encourage Oregon Farmers To Think Electric
Adoption of electric vehicles has been slower in rural areas than in urban ones, but a "rideshare" program in Oregon is allowing farmers to try out electric tractors. The program is a partnership between a number of organizations and lets farmers test out electric tractors on their farms for free for several months if needed. Bridget Callahan is with the Oregon-based nonprofit Sustainable Northwest, which is leading the effort.
Oak Lace Bug Damage More Noticeable In 2022
A non-native bug is damaging “white oak” trees around Oregon. State Department of Forestry’s Christine Buhl said the oak lace bug has been here since 2015, but this year, things are looking especially bad. “It is an aesthetic pest that can make oaks look pretty bad, and...
WFB Leadership Elected At The 102nd Annual Meeting
When Washington farmers, ranchers, and agribusiness leaders met in Wenatchee last week during the 102nd Washington Farm Bureau Annual Meeting, the 2022-2023 leadership team was elected. Rosella Mosby, a King County vegetable farmer was elected to her second term as State President. She and her husband, Burr, operate Mosby Farms...
