Jim Ross came out to do commentary. *ROH Tag Team Champions FTR defeated Top Flight. The Gunn Club came out. *ROH Champion Chris Jericho came out with the entire Jericho Appreciation Society. Jericho claimed he was the best ROH Champion of all time. Claudio Castagnoli came out on the stage. He said he has to beat Jericho. He challenges Jericho to a title match. Jericho told him to forget it, because there is nothing he can offer Jericho. Matt Menard suggests that if Claudio loses, he joins the Jericho Appreciation Society. Claudio agrees. They will face off at Final Battle on December 10th.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO