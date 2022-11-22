Read full article on original website
HOW I WOULD HAVE HANDLED ALL OUT (HERE’S A HINT, IT WOULD HAVE NEVER HAPPENED), WILL DYNAMITE GET HIJACKED TONIGHT BY PUNK FANS AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. If you were Tony Khan, how would have handled the fight at All Out? After that, and Khan choosing The EVPs over CM Punk, I am done with the company. I bought every PPV but finally skipped Full Gear.
KENNY OMEGA SAYS 'NO INFORMATION' IS COMING OUT REGARDING ALL OUT BRAWL, ENCOURAGES FANS TO MOVE ON, SAYS IT'S NOT 'ELITE VS. CM PUNK'
Kenny Omega was interviewed by Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso today to discuss returning to New Japan Pro Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom. On the topic of the CM Punk situation, Omega commented:. "There are things no one can talk about, so I’d encourage people to let it go. It doesn’t change...
WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT: WHO IS THE FIFTH, WHO GETS THE ADVANTAGE, WHERE IS ROMAN, AND MORE
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. Bayley, Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Dakota Kai, and Nikki Cross are in the ring. Bayley says it is bad enough you have to drag us out on Thanksgiving night in ugly Providence, so we are on my time now. Get out now because tomorrow night, we are going to war.
POST WAR GAMES PROGRAMMING, UNCLE HOWDY HAS A SHIRT, THE SHIELD AND MORE
WWE Shop has a new Uncle Howdy T-shirt available. They also have new Survivor Series merchandise. Get set for Survivor Series WarGames with a loaded Saturday slate of WWE programming. Best of Survivor Series. Things heat up in a hurry with a thrilling collection of the greatest matches from Survivor...
WHAT SHOULD HAPPEN SATURDAY: THE 2022 SURVIVOR SERIES TIP SHEET
Here is the updated Survivor Series lineup as of Thursday and our takes on what will happen Saturday night. Wargames: Bianca Belair & Alexa Bliss & Asuka & Mia Yim & a final competitor to be announced vs. Bayley & Nikki Cross & Dakota Kai & IYO SKY & Rhea Ripley.
COMPLETE AEW DYNAMITE BLOG
It is Wednesday and AEW is coming from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago Illinois, which could get interesting. Our commentary team is Excalibur, Taz and Tony Schiavone. It’s time to see what the fallout is from Full Gear!. We start with William Regal in the ring who asks if...
MORE ON WWE SIGNING GABI BUTLER
The Gabi Butler signing was in part spurred on by conversations Butler had with Stephanie McMahon at Summerslam this past July. Butler lives in Florida, so she will be traveling to the WWE Performance Center to train there periodically. Butler is still doing some cheerleading touring and performing, so that...
COMPLETE AEW RAMPAGE SPOILERS FROM CHICAGO, WHAT HAPPENED AFTER TAPING
Jim Ross came out to do commentary. *ROH Tag Team Champions FTR defeated Top Flight. The Gunn Club came out. *ROH Champion Chris Jericho came out with the entire Jericho Appreciation Society. Jericho claimed he was the best ROH Champion of all time. Claudio Castagnoli came out on the stage. He said he has to beat Jericho. He challenges Jericho to a title match. Jericho told him to forget it, because there is nothing he can offer Jericho. Matt Menard suggests that if Claudio loses, he joins the Jericho Appreciation Society. Claudio agrees. They will face off at Final Battle on December 10th.
WWE NEWS AND NOTES
TITUS O'NEIL - FULL EPISODE. Battle of the Brands 2K22: The Battle for the Fans Intensifies!!
MJF MESSING WITH UFC FIGHTER, NEW AEW MERCH, AEW GAMES UPDATE AND MORE
World Champion MJF has not wasted any time getting AEW outside media attention, in only the way that he can calling out UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett:. MJF tweeted the following recapping the words exchanged between himself and UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett:. Shop AEW has a Top Rope Tuesday Limited Edition...
WWE SMACKDOWN STAR UNDERGOES NAME CHANGE
As of tonight, Sarah Logan is now known as Valhalla. WWE filed a trademark on that name a few weeks back.
AEW RAMPAGE REPORT
FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) (Ring of Honor Tag Team Champions) vs Top Flight (Darius Martin & Daunte Martin) Darius and Dax start the match quickly, running the ropes, shoulder tackling, hip tosses and other takedowns. Dax gets the upper hand and gets a pair of two count falls before tagging in Cash. Cash comes in with strikes, and Darius is able to get an arm drag and a tag to Dante. Cash goes back to strikes and a shoulder tackle.
OFFICIALLY RETURNING ON WWE SMACKDOWN WAS...

RHEA TALKS, AJ ON THE BUMP AND MORE
AJ Styles will be on Saturday's Survivor Series preview edition of The Bump. Shotzi will be on the show as well. Rhea Ripley talks wrestling career ‘starting up again’ heading into WWE Survivor Series in the New York Post. ... Thanks to James Norberto. Team Bianca vs. Damage...
GREAT MUTA RETIREMENT MATCH UPDATE
The Great Muta will be teaming with Sting and Darby Allin in his retirement match on 1/22/23 for Pro Wrestling NOAH. This would be Allin's debut in Japan. Their opponents have not yet to been announced. The show will air live on FITE.TV.
11/25 AEW RAMPAGE VIDEOS
MUST SEE: Dark Order was Shockingly Betrayed | AEW Rampage, 11/25/22. EXCLUSIVE: Is Top Flight Ready for their ROH Tag Team Title Match vs FTR? | AEW Rampage, 11/25/22. Claudio Castagnoli Gets His ROH Title Rematch but Under One Condition... | AEW Rampage, 11/25/22.
WWE MAIN EVENT PREVIEW
*Akira Tozawa vs. Grayson Waller.
11/23 NEW JAPAN SUPER JUNIOR TAG LEAGUE RESULTS
11/23/22 Results from New Japan's Super Jr. Tag League From Tachikawa Area, Tokyo:. 1 - Oskar Luebe and Kosei Fujita vs. Ryohei Oiwa and Yuto Nakashima. Fujita taps out Oiwa to a Boston Crab. 2 - Master Wato, Jado, Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Tomoaki Honma vs. Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens,...
AEW RAMPAGE: BLACK FRIDAY PREVIEW, EPISODE AIRING AT 4 PM EST
Scheduled for today's AEW Rampage: Black Friday, airing at 4 PM EST today on TNT:. *ROH Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Top Flight. *The Dark Order vs. Rush & The Blade & The Butcher. *Darby Allin with Sting vs. Anthony Henry with JD Drake. *Hikaru Shida vs. Queen Aminata. *Also...
NJPW ANNOUNCES SECOND NIGHT OF WRESTLE KINGDOM 17
The Wrestle Kingdom 17 party will not be finished with the Tokyo Dome!. After January 8 2022 saw a third night of Wrestle Kingdom sell out the Yokohama Arena, January 21 will see this special festival of an event for the second year. This year, NJPW and Pro-Wrestling NOAH collided...
