Read full article on original website
Related
US supply chain under threat as unions, railroads clash
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Railroad engineers accepted their deal with the railroads that will deliver 24% raises but conductors rejected theirs, threatening the health of the economy just before the holidays and casting more doubt on whether the industry will be able to resolve the labor dispute before next month's deadline without the help of Congress.
Congressman Graves: Congress might have to intervene to prevent rail strike
A disruption in the supply chain has already had negative ripple effects through the economy. A possible rail strike looms after another railroad union rejected an agreement brokered by the Biden administration. Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves, the ranking Republican on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, says there is...
Supreme Court OKs handover of Trump tax returns to Congress
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for the imminent handover of former President Donald Trump's tax returns to a congressional committee after a three-year legal fight. The court, without comment, rejected Trump's plea for an order that would have prevented the Treasury Department from...
A rail strike won't screw up your holidays. Here's how it'll affect you in other ways
So once again the nation and its economy is facing the risk of a massive freight railroad strike, this one as soon as Dec. 9. But about the only thing you don't need to worry about it is whether it will affect your holiday shopping plans. (It won't.)
European officials say US profiting from Ukraine war, call Inflation Reduction Act 'very worrying'
Top European officials expressed frustration and outrage toward President Joe Biden's green energy policies amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.
President Biden turns 80, mulls 2nd White House bid
WASHINGTON (AP) — People in their 80s lead countries, create majestic art and perform feats of endurance. One entered the record books for scaling Mount Everest. It's soon time for Joe Biden, 80 on Sunday, to decide whether he has one more mountain to climb — the one to a second term as president.
Lawmakers urge action after report of another Supreme Court leak
WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee said his panel is reviewing “serious allegations” in a report that a former anti-abortion leader knew in advance the outcome of a 2014 Supreme Court case involving health care coverage of contraception. The report Saturday in The...
Student loan cancellation got blocked. Now what?
1. Why was Biden’s student loan cancellation program blocked?. It was found to be unconstitutional. That determination was made on Nov. 10, 2022, by Judge Mark Pittman of the U.S. District Court of Northern Texas, who ruled that the Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students Act of 2003 – or Heroes Act – “does not provide the executive branch clear congressional authorization” for a student loan forgiveness program. He said further that the program was “an unconstitutional exercise of Congress’s legislative power and must be vacated.”
🎥Biden extends pause on federal student loan repayments
WASHINGTON —The U.S. Department of Education announced on Tuesday an extension of the pause on student loan repayment, interest, and collections, according to a media release from the agency. The extension will alleviate uncertainty for borrowers as the Biden-Harris Administration asks the Supreme Court to review the lower-court orders...
FCC: 'Ringless voicemails' subject to robocalling regulations
WASHINGTON — The Federal Communications Commission this week clarified that callers must obtain a consumer’s consent before delivering “ringless voicemail,” a message left in a consumer’s mailbox without ringing their cell phone. The unanimous decision by the full Commission finds that ringless voicemails are, in fact, “calls” that require consumers’ prior express consent.
After midterms, states weighing abortion protections, bans
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democrats hope to use their newfound political control in some states to guarantee that women have access to abortion, while some GOP strongholds may temper their efforts to deepen restrictions after poorer-than-expected results in the midterms. Even after their gains this month, Democrats lack the power...
St. Joseph Post
Saint Joseph, MO
37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellationshttps://stjosephpost.com/
Comments / 0