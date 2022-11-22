Read full article on original website
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
This Middle-of-Nowhere Kentucky General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenRichmond, KY
Road-trip to Wilmore & Nicholasville: Jessamine County's jewelsRachelle WrightNicholasville, KY
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
Dominion Senior Living hosting an open house at its Frankfort, Kentucky location on Nov. 17Amarie M.Frankfort, KY
UK responds after racist assault, gives update on resources
Following a recent violent and racist assault at the University of Kentucky and students repeated calls for change — President Eli Capilouto gave an update on the university's ongoing diversity and inclusion efforts.
Addelyn Benson with Kentucky Branded
Nov. 25: America's top dog, record spending, and …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on November 25, 2022. Kentucky's evening weather forecast for November 25, 2022. Crowded GOP field for Kentucky governor could grow …. This week a crowded candidate field grew even
3 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Fran C. Dickson, professor, EKU School of Communication
Fran Dickson believes in accessibility and taking an active part in her student’s educational experience. She goes above and beyond to ensure her online students have just as much opportunity to interact and build a relationship with her as their on-campus counterparts. Dickson’s personal attention and dedication to helping students feel connected makes her a particular point of pride on EKU’s campuses, both in-person and virtual. We take great pride in offering the chance to get to know her a little better.
Petition made in honor of Loretta Lynn
The petition is to rename Paintsville Lake State Park to Loretta Lynn State Park.
Lexington having holiday lights collection drive
Recycling broken lights is not a good idea, according to officials.
A Lexington celebrity is ringing in the holiday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is back this year and so is one of its best bell ringers. A local celebrity on the front lines of fundraising. Hank the horse is ringing in the Christmas season along with his handler Tammi Regan.
Lexington organization feeds hundreds for Thanksgiving
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The pandemic and high inflation have left more families turning to help, this holiday season, to put a thanksgiving meal on the table. Wednesday, one organization helped feed hundreds and their work doesn’t stop there. The Lexington Rescue Mission expects to feed at least 500...
Rally for justice in LaDuke case held
People from Louisville, Lexington, Cincinnati, and Atlanta came to Nicholasville last weekend to join friends and family of Desman LaDuke, the 22-year-old Black man who was going through a mental health crisis and was shot and killed by NPD officer Joseph Horton. The Sunday, November 20 rally was the second...
Christmas tree farms near Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Turkey season has passed and now it is time for many in Lexington to start shopping for a Christmas tree. If you haven’t yet picked up a tree real or fake you might be ready to close the deal on one soon and Lexington has a few tree farms close.
Lexington couple asking for help to feed people in need
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the past 16 years, a husband and wife team have fed the hungry, every Tuesday night at 6 p.m., in downtown Lexington. Now, they are needed the community’s help to keep it going. Richard and Charlotte Thompson are with Open Door House Ministry. You...
15 Best Restaurants in Richmond, KY
Founded in 1798, Richmond is a remarkable travel destination for its contribution to American history. The founder, Colonel John Miller, founded the city after finding the good spring water and friendly natives within the area captivating. The city is also the site of the Battle of Richmond, which occurred in...
Heavily invested in Madison County, AppHarvest discloses financial hardships
AppHarvest, the ambitious Morehead-based produce company that planned to open twelve huge, high-tech, indoor farms across Central Appalachia by 2025, told investors this month that it’s running out of cash. That according to a report today by the Lexington Herald. The company is also heavily invested in Madison County with a 15-acre facility, and the 60-acre Richmond facility that is still under construction.
Eastern Kentucky University student charged with rape
An EKU student has been charged with first-degree rape following instances that occurred between October 2021 and the fall of 2022. According to the complaint warrant obtained by FOX 56 News, 21-year-old Thomas Haroules allegedly sexually assaulted his then-girlfriend on three occasions. Eastern Kentucky University student charged with …. An...
Med Center Health warns of RSV hospitalization spike to come soon
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Med Center Health is warning that there might be a high number of hospitalizations due to RSV in the coming weeks. Dr. Suman Shekar, who works in internal medicine and pediatrics, says that hospitals in Louisville and Lexington are completely full that they’ve had to turn people away…they can’t accommodate all patients. Many kids are on ventilators or in the ICU.
Henry County farmer hopes to preserve farmland. Angel's Envy wants to turn it into a tourism spot
HENRY COUNTY, Ky. — The bourbon industry continues to grow in Kentucky, and Henry County will soon start seeing more activity. In October, the county approved a zone change recommendation for Angel’s Envy Distillery. Right now, Angel’s Envy operates a farm in Henry County. That farm is next...
Good Question: How did turkey become the traditional Thanksgiving food?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A lot of you are going to be eating turkey on Thanksgiving, but why that specific animal?. Good Question: How did turkey become the traditional food we eat at Thanksgiving?. A: We all were taught in school about the first feast in 1621, but food historian...
Wildfires keep firefighters busy in Rockcastle County
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Federal and local firefighters were busy on Thanksgiving in Rockcastle County. Several acres of woodland burned from Thursday through Friday morning. Firefighters were forced to put their Thanksgiving day plans on hold, and the U.S. Forest Service sent crews to help. “We had crews, hotshot...
‘A sense of family:’ Richmond pub owner hosts Thanksgiving for community
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Richmond pub owner is turning his bar into a home to host a Thanksgiving dinner. Chuck Fields, owner of The Paddy Wagon Irish Pub since 2004, has been providing a family setting for Thanksgiving dinners to the community for almost 20 years. Formerly...
Kentucky steamrolls North Florida in midweek matchup
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT/UK Athletics) - Kentucky is getting in on the Thanksgiving festivities early with a feast of points in a 96-56 win over North Florida. Antonio Reeves, in his first career start, and Jacob Toppin led all scorers with 20 points each. After hitting just 25 percent of its...
