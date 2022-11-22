ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

fox56news.com

UK responds after racist assault, gives update on resources

Following a recent violent and racist assault at the University of Kentucky and students repeated calls for change — President Eli Capilouto gave an update on the university's ongoing diversity and inclusion efforts.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Addelyn Benson with Kentucky Branded

Here are five things to know before you go to bed on November 25, 2022. Kentucky's evening weather forecast for November 25, 2022. This week a crowded candidate field grew even larger for Kentucky governor.
KENTUCKY STATE
eku.edu

Fran C. Dickson, professor, EKU School of Communication

Fran Dickson believes in accessibility and taking an active part in her student’s educational experience. She goes above and beyond to ensure her online students have just as much opportunity to interact and build a relationship with her as their on-campus counterparts. Dickson’s personal attention and dedication to helping students feel connected makes her a particular point of pride on EKU’s campuses, both in-person and virtual. We take great pride in offering the chance to get to know her a little better.
fox56news.com

Petition made in honor of Loretta Lynn

The petition is to rename Paintsville Lake State Park to Loretta Lynn State Park.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington having holiday lights collection drive

Recycling broken lights is not a good idea, according to officials.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

A Lexington celebrity is ringing in the holiday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is back this year and so is one of its best bell ringers. A local celebrity on the front lines of fundraising. Hank the horse is ringing in the Christmas season along with his handler Tammi Regan.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington organization feeds hundreds for Thanksgiving

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The pandemic and high inflation have left more families turning to help, this holiday season, to put a thanksgiving meal on the table. Wednesday, one organization helped feed hundreds and their work doesn’t stop there. The Lexington Rescue Mission expects to feed at least 500...
LEXINGTON, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Rally for justice in LaDuke case held

People from Louisville, Lexington, Cincinnati, and Atlanta came to Nicholasville last weekend to join friends and family of Desman LaDuke, the 22-year-old Black man who was going through a mental health crisis and was shot and killed by NPD officer Joseph Horton. The Sunday, November 20 rally was the second...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

Christmas tree farms near Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Turkey season has passed and now it is time for many in Lexington to start shopping for a Christmas tree. If you haven’t yet picked up a tree real or fake you might be ready to close the deal on one soon and Lexington has a few tree farms close.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington couple asking for help to feed people in need

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the past 16 years, a husband and wife team have fed the hungry, every Tuesday night at 6 p.m., in downtown Lexington. Now, they are needed the community’s help to keep it going. Richard and Charlotte Thompson are with Open Door House Ministry. You...
LEXINGTON, KY
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Richmond, KY

Founded in 1798, Richmond is a remarkable travel destination for its contribution to American history. The founder, Colonel John Miller, founded the city after finding the good spring water and friendly natives within the area captivating. The city is also the site of the Battle of Richmond, which occurred in...
RICHMOND, KY
wbontv.com

Heavily invested in Madison County, AppHarvest discloses financial hardships

AppHarvest, the ambitious Morehead-based produce company that planned to open twelve huge, high-tech, indoor farms across Central Appalachia by 2025, told investors this month that it’s running out of cash. That according to a report today by the Lexington Herald. The company is also heavily invested in Madison County with a 15-acre facility, and the 60-acre Richmond facility that is still under construction.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Eastern Kentucky University student charged with rape

An EKU student has been charged with first-degree rape following instances that occurred between October 2021 and the fall of 2022. According to the complaint warrant obtained by FOX 56 News, 21-year-old Thomas Haroules allegedly sexually assaulted his then-girlfriend on three occasions. Eastern Kentucky University student charged with …. An...
RICHMOND, KY
wnky.com

Med Center Health warns of RSV hospitalization spike to come soon

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Med Center Health is warning that there might be a high number of hospitalizations due to RSV in the coming weeks. Dr. Suman Shekar, who works in internal medicine and pediatrics, says that hospitals in Louisville and Lexington are completely full that they’ve had to turn people away…they can’t accommodate all patients. Many kids are on ventilators or in the ICU.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wymt.com

Wildfires keep firefighters busy in Rockcastle County

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Federal and local firefighters were busy on Thanksgiving in Rockcastle County. Several acres of woodland burned from Thursday through Friday morning. Firefighters were forced to put their Thanksgiving day plans on hold, and the U.S. Forest Service sent crews to help. “We had crews, hotshot...
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky steamrolls North Florida in midweek matchup

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT/UK Athletics) - Kentucky is getting in on the Thanksgiving festivities early with a feast of points in a 96-56 win over North Florida. Antonio Reeves, in his first career start, and Jacob Toppin led all scorers with 20 points each. After hitting just 25 percent of its...
LEXINGTON, KY

