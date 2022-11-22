ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nassauobserver.com

Bethpage Hall Of Fame Welcomes Eight New Members

After a pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bethpage Educational Foundation brought back its Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Dinner on Oct. 22. The Bethpage Hall of Fame recognizes the accomplishments of alumni and staff. Bethpage central and building administrators, board members, faculty, community members, alumni and loved ones gathered in the Bethpage High School gymnasium for the special event to honor eight new Hall of Fame inductees.
BETHPAGE, NY
syossetadvance.com

Jericho ranks second in NYS 3rd to 8th grade tests

The Jericho scores for proficiency in English and Math for third to eighth grade students were the second highest in New York State, according to the New York State Department of Education test results. Jericho Superintendent Hank Grishman announced the results at the School Board meeting Thursday, and thanked the...
JERICHO, NY
HuntingtonNow

Hiring: Transportation Workers, Openings in Nassau Schools

State Department of Transportation is seeking to fill 30 full-time positions in the department’s fleet administration and transportation maintenance jobs in the Long Island region. Across the state’s different regions, DOT is hiring fleet technicians and highway maintenance workers. Openings include both permanent and seasonal Read More ...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Independent bookstore set to open before new year

A new independent bookstore is set to open on New York Avenue in Huntington Village after one entrepreneur’s yearlong journey to find a location. Many business owners struggled to keep their doors open during the COVID pandemic even after restrictions were lifted. One of the stores that shut its doors for good during 2021 was the Book Revue in Huntington village.
HUNTINGTON, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Weed is legal in NY: Here’s a list of dispensaries, including 2 on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Earlier this week, New York state announced the first round of individuals, business and nonprofits to receive marijuana retail dispensary licenses. Twenty-eight individuals and businesses and eight nonprofits were designated Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses by the state Office of Cannabis Management (OCM), including two businesses on Staten Island, for a total of 36 licenses statewide. Thirteen licenses were granted to New York City-based businesses or nonprofits.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
pix11.com

Two kids dead, parents in custody in the Bronx: NYPD

Police have confirmed to PIX11 News that two children under the age of three are dead, and both parents are in custody. Two kids dead, parents in custody in the Bronx: NYPD. Police have confirmed to PIX11 News that two children under the age of three are dead, and both parents are in custody.
BRONX, NY
HuntingtonNow

Brown Moving Office From Northport to Commack

Assemblyman Keith P. Brown, R-Northport, said Wednesday that he is moving his district office rom Northport to Commack. He said the new office is a more centralized location for the 12th District that he represents. “Constituents are always welcome to come visit or call for Read More ...
COMMACK, NY
HuntingtonNow

Crowds Jam Downtown for Holiday Spectacular

The Huntington Holiday Spectacular returned to Wall Street on Saturday, welcomed by enthusiastic crowds who packed downtown for a parade and lighting of the 65-foot Christmas tree. Briefly considered for relocation to Heckscher Park after two years of appearances on Wall Street, the spectacular was Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
NJ.com

N.J. schools superintendent dies in car accident

Englewood Schools Superintendent Ronel Cook died Sunday after a car accident in New York, authorities said. “During his short tenure with the school district, Dr. Cook demonstrated a true passion for education, our students, and our community,” said a statement from acting assistant superintendent Jennifer Sifuentes. “Our condolences go out to his family.”
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
PIX11

Harlem restaurant vandalized and robbed, community rallies to help keep it open

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Russell Jackson is fighting to keep his Harlem restaurant afloat. His business on Frederick Douglass Boulevard was vandalized and robbed. Now, his community is coming together to help save the much-loved restaurant. Like many other businesses in Harlem, Reverence struggled to stay open during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. But Jackson […]
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy