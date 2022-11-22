Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bronx, 14-years-old teen shot under broad daylight.Newsing the StatesBronx, NY
Holiday Markets and Events Happening in Westchester NY in DecemberOut and About Westchester NYWestchester County, NY
Female Cyclist Brutally Dragged And Killed By a Hit-And-Run Tractor-Trailer At Liberty Avenue QueensAbdul GhaniQueens, NY
Gas Station Worker Shot in HeadBronxVoiceBronx, NY
House of Horror - Boys Stabbed to Death in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
nassauobserver.com
Bethpage Hall Of Fame Welcomes Eight New Members
After a pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bethpage Educational Foundation brought back its Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Dinner on Oct. 22. The Bethpage Hall of Fame recognizes the accomplishments of alumni and staff. Bethpage central and building administrators, board members, faculty, community members, alumni and loved ones gathered in the Bethpage High School gymnasium for the special event to honor eight new Hall of Fame inductees.
syossetadvance.com
Jericho ranks second in NYS 3rd to 8th grade tests
The Jericho scores for proficiency in English and Math for third to eighth grade students were the second highest in New York State, according to the New York State Department of Education test results. Jericho Superintendent Hank Grishman announced the results at the School Board meeting Thursday, and thanked the...
Hiring: Transportation Workers, Openings in Nassau Schools
State Department of Transportation is seeking to fill 30 full-time positions in the department’s fleet administration and transportation maintenance jobs in the Long Island region. Across the state’s different regions, DOT is hiring fleet technicians and highway maintenance workers. Openings include both permanent and seasonal Read More ...
Where To Eat The Most Delicious Pizza in Westchester NY
Pizza is synonymous with New York, but Westchester has their fair share of good pizza, I mean legendary kind of pizza. Here I bring you on a tour around Westchester county featuring the best and the most highly rated new and original pizzerias dating all the way back to 1942. Grab a napkin, it’s now time to start salivating.
'The sixth borough': How Westchester became a Democratic firewall in New York
Other suburban counties went red, but not New York City’s northern neighbor.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Independent bookstore set to open before new year
A new independent bookstore is set to open on New York Avenue in Huntington Village after one entrepreneur’s yearlong journey to find a location. Many business owners struggled to keep their doors open during the COVID pandemic even after restrictions were lifted. One of the stores that shut its doors for good during 2021 was the Book Revue in Huntington village.
Weed is legal in NY: Here’s a list of dispensaries, including 2 on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Earlier this week, New York state announced the first round of individuals, business and nonprofits to receive marijuana retail dispensary licenses. Twenty-eight individuals and businesses and eight nonprofits were designated Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses by the state Office of Cannabis Management (OCM), including two businesses on Staten Island, for a total of 36 licenses statewide. Thirteen licenses were granted to New York City-based businesses or nonprofits.
pix11.com
Two kids dead, parents in custody in the Bronx: NYPD
Police have confirmed to PIX11 News that two children under the age of three are dead, and both parents are in custody. Two kids dead, parents in custody in the Bronx: NYPD. Police have confirmed to PIX11 News that two children under the age of three are dead, and both parents are in custody.
Brown Moving Office From Northport to Commack
Assemblyman Keith P. Brown, R-Northport, said Wednesday that he is moving his district office rom Northport to Commack. He said the new office is a more centralized location for the 12th District that he represents. “Constituents are always welcome to come visit or call for Read More ...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Mayor Adams reappoints Brooklyn Family Court Supervising Judge Amanda White, 9 others
Mayor Eric Adams announced last week that he has reappointed 10 judges to the bench in New York City, including Amanda White, the supervising judge of the Kings County Family Court. The other judges re-appointed this week include: Hon. Sara Litman, Hon. Michael Ryan, Hon. Dale Fong-Frederick, Hon. Germaine Auguste,...
Hofstra, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Hofstra. The Bayport-Blue Point High School football team will have a game with North Shore Senior High School on November 25, 2022, 09:00:00.
Police officers help deliver baby on Long Island
This wasn't Sgt. Negron's first time delivering a baby. In fact, it was his 5th. Rebecca Reyes delivered a baby in her home with the help of Suffolk county police.
Crowds Jam Downtown for Holiday Spectacular
The Huntington Holiday Spectacular returned to Wall Street on Saturday, welcomed by enthusiastic crowds who packed downtown for a parade and lighting of the 65-foot Christmas tree. Briefly considered for relocation to Heckscher Park after two years of appearances on Wall Street, the spectacular was Read More ...
Shocking Death of Upstate New York Superintendent In Hudson Valley
A father with ties to the Catskills, Poughkeepsie and Newburgh lost his life in the lower Hudson Valley. Police from Westchester County, New York responded to a one-car crash off the Cross County Parkway in Yonkers. Newburgh, New York Father Killed In Yonkers, New York Crash. Dr. Ronel Cook died...
N.J. schools superintendent dies in car accident
Englewood Schools Superintendent Ronel Cook died Sunday after a car accident in New York, authorities said. “During his short tenure with the school district, Dr. Cook demonstrated a true passion for education, our students, and our community,” said a statement from acting assistant superintendent Jennifer Sifuentes. “Our condolences go out to his family.”
New Hyde Park man killed in Wantagh State Parkway crash
State police say it happened just before 9 p.m. Gaetano Decrescenzo, of New Hyde Park, was driving southbound near Exit 4 in Hempstead.
longisland.com
The State Police Responded to a Fatal Crash on the Wantagh State Parkway
On November 25, 2022, just before 9:00 PM, the State Police responded to a crash on the southbound Wantagh State Parkway north of exit 4 in the town of Hempstead, Nassau County. Preliminary investigation revealed, a 2005 Ford Mustang, driven by G. Decrescenzo, 68 of New Hyde Park, NY, was...
Harlem restaurant vandalized and robbed, community rallies to help keep it open
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Russell Jackson is fighting to keep his Harlem restaurant afloat. His business on Frederick Douglass Boulevard was vandalized and robbed. Now, his community is coming together to help save the much-loved restaurant. Like many other businesses in Harlem, Reverence struggled to stay open during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. But Jackson […]
ID Released For Inmate, Age 29, Who Died At Nassau County Correctional Facility In East Meadow
The identity has been released of a young inmate who died at a Long Island prison. According to Nassau County PD detectives, the 29-year-old man suffered a medical episode while at the Nassau County Correctional Facility located in East Meadow at 100 Carmen Ave. around 12:55 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23.
Comments / 0