Wenatchee, WA

Yakima Herald Republic

Lawsuit seeks to stop disqualifying WA ballots for signature mismatches

During every election in Washington, tens of thousands of voters have their ballots rejected because of ballot-envelope signatures flagged as not matching how they've been signed in the past. In the Nov. 8 midterm alone, nearly 28,000 ballots were challenged based on signature comparisons by election workers, according to the...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Republicans Hit Blue Wall in Washington: Meet Your New State Legislature

Republicans hit a blue wall in the Washington state Legislature election this month, repulsed by Democrats who continue to build power in Olympia. While Marie Gluesenkamp Perez made noise nationally with a U.S. House upset and Patty Murray silenced her doubters with her sixth straight U.S. Senate victory, Democrats lower down on the Nov. 8 ballot quietly bolstered their control over the Washington state Legislature, setting the stage for an action-packed lawmaking session that opens less than two months from now.
WASHINGTON STATE
seattlemedium.com

Ports In Washington To Share $71 Million

There are five Washington ports that will receive $71.4 million dollars to boost the local and state maritime economy. To be exact, $71,488,445 in federal grants have been awarded to Port of Grays Harbor, Northwest Seaport Alliance Port of Seattle, Swinomish Indian Tribal Community, Port of Olympia, and the Port of Port Angeles.
SEATTLE, WA
The Center Square

Washington plummets in state business tax index over capital gains tax

(The Center Square) – Washington’s new capital gains income tax caused the Evergreen State to nosedive 13 spots from last year in the Tax Foundation’s 2023 State Business Tax Climate Index. According to the Washington, D.C.-based think tank, the index is designed to show how well states structure their tax systems and provides a road map for improvement. The index considers corporate tax rates, individual income tax rates, sales tax rates, property tax rates, and unemployment insurance tax rates. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe decries DNR banning fish farming in Washington waters

(The Center Square) – The Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe on Monday blasted Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz’s Friday decision to end net pen fish farming in state waters managed by the Department of Natural Resources. “The DNR’s decision to end marine net pen aquaculture in Puget Sound is a direct threat to our Tribe’s self-reliance goals and cultural aquaculture traditions via Salish Fish, our Tribe’s sustainable marine aquaculture business,” the statement from the Jamestown S’Klallam tribe said. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
koze.com

E. Washington Residents Plead Guilty to Fraudulently Obtaining COVID Relief Funding for Purported Businesses

RICHLAND & SPOKANE, WA – Three eastern Washington residents have pled guilty to fraudulently obtaining COVID relief funding that was intended for struggling businesses. U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, Vanessa R. Waldref, says these three convictions are the most recent obtained by the region’s COVID-19 Fraud Strike Force, which was launched earlier this year.
WEST RICHLAND, WA
Chronicle

Washington State Revenue Continues to Grow in Latest Forecast

OLYMPIA — Washington is projected to collect $762 million more in revenue in the current two-year budget period than projected last quarter, according to figures released Friday by the Economic and Revenue Forecast Council. In the upcoming two-year budget cycle, spanning mid-2023 to mid-2025, Washington is expected to see...
WASHINGTON STATE
My Clallam County

Jamestown Tribe urges state to reverse ban on net pen fish farming

PORT ANGELES – Friday’s announcement that Washington state’s Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz was permanently banning all commercial net pen fish farming, forever, in waters managed by the state, did not go over well with the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe. The Tribe put out a statement...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

CenturyLink Penalized for Rate Increases

LACEY — The Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission has upheld a $226,000 penalty assessed against CenturyLink and its five subsidiaries for raising rates without informing the UTC, according to a UTC press release. The five child companies failed to notify the commission multiple times in 2021 and 2022 and...
WASHINGTON STATE
kpq.com

Burn Ban Issued for NCW

The Washington Department of Ecology has issued a Stage 1 burn ban for the North Central Washington area. The restrictions include all of Chelan, Douglas, and Okanogan Counties. A Stage 1 ban prohibits all outdoor and agricultural burning, as well as the use of uncertified wood stoves. The restrictions were...
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Chelan PUD To Hold Off On Proposal For Fifth Street Campus

Chelan PUD will explore more options over the next three months for the redevelopment of its Fifth Street campus. A unanimous vote from commissioners Monday put the only proposal under consideration on hold. The proposal from the group GTS/Graham Baba/Avar was one of two finalists for the project, along with...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Chelan Commissioners Consider Arsenic, Lead Removal From Land In County

Chelan County commissioners are looking at the possibility of getting involved in a state project to clean out arsenic and lead in the soil of former apple and pear orchards. The state Department of Ecology is trying to ensure new housing is cleaned up before people live there, and assist people who already live on old orchards.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
Occupational Health Safety

Two Washington Dollar Tree Stores Face Almost $55K in Combined Fines

The fines were issued for blocked electrical panels and stacked boxes that were “perilously close to collapsing,” the state’s Department of Labor & Industries said. Dollar Tree’s history of penalties continues after two stores in Washington state were fined after allegedly not abiding by safety regulations.
TACOMA, WA

